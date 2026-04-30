NMI Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

 | Source: NMI Holdings, Inc. NMI Holdings, Inc.

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMIH) today reported net income of $99.3 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to $94.2 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025 and $102.6 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $99.4 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, compared to $93.8 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025 and $102.5 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Adam Pollitzer, President and Chief Executive Officer of National MI, said, “In the first quarter, we again delivered strong operating performance, consistent growth in our high-quality insured portfolio, and standout financial results. We have a strong customer franchise, a talented team driving us forward every day, an exceptionally high-quality book covered by a comprehensive set of risk transfer solutions, and a robust balance sheet supported by the significant earnings power of our platform. Looking forward, we’re well positioned to continue delivering differentiated growth, returns and value for our shareholders.”

Selected first quarter 2026 highlights include:

  • Primary insurance-in-force at quarter end was $222.3 billion, compared to $221.4 billion at the end of the fourth quarter and $211.3 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2025.
  • Net premiums earned were $154.8 million, compared to $152.5 million in the fourth quarter and $149.4 million in the first quarter of 2025.
  • Total revenue was $183.5 million, compared to $180.7 million in the fourth quarter and $173.2 million in the first quarter of 2025.
  • Insurance claims and claim expenses were $20.7 million, compared to $21.2 million in the fourth quarter and $4.5 million in the first quarter of 2025. Loss ratio was 13.3%, compared to 13.9% in the fourth quarter and 3.0% in the first quarter of 2025.
  • Underwriting and operating expenses were $30.6 million, compared to $31.1 million in the fourth quarter and $30.2 million in the first quarter of 2025. Expense ratio was 19.8%, compared to 20.4% in the fourth quarter and 20.2% in the first quarter of 2025.
  • Net income was $99.3 million, compared to $94.2 million in the fourth quarter and $102.6 million in the first quarter of 2025. Diluted EPS was $1.28, compared to $1.20 in the fourth quarter and $1.28 in the first quarter of 2025.
  • Adjusted net income was $99.4 million, compared to $93.8 million in the fourth quarter and $102.5 million in the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted diluted EPS was $1.28, compared to $1.20 in the fourth quarter and $1.28 in the first quarter of 2025.
  • Shareholders’ equity was $2.6 billion at quarter end and book value per share was $34.57. Book value per share excluding the impact of net unrealized gains and losses in the investment portfolio was $35.46, up 3% compared to $34.58 in the fourth quarter and 15% compared to $30.85 in the first quarter of 2025.
  • Annualized return on equity for the quarter was 15.2%, compared to 14.8% in the fourth quarter and 18.1% in the first quarter of 2025. Annualized adjusted return on equity was 15.2%, compared to 14.7% in the fourth quarter and 18.1% in the first quarter of 2025.
  • At quarter-end, total PMIERs available assets were $3.6 billion and net risk-based required assets were $2.2 billion.
  Quarter EndedQuarter EndedQuarter EndedChange (1)Change (1)
  3/31/202612/31/20253/31/2025Q/QY/Y
INSURANCE METRICS ($billions)
Primary Insurance-in-Force$222.3 $221.4 $211.3  %5 %
New Insurance Written - NIW 12.3  14.2  9.2 (14)%
33 %
      
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited, $millions, except per share amounts)
Net Premiums Earned$154.8 $152.5 $149.4 2 %4 %
Net Investment Income 28.6  27.5  23.7 4 %21 %
Insurance Claims and Claim Expenses 20.7  21.2  4.5 (2)%
361 %
Underwriting and Operating Expenses 30.6  31.1  30.2 (1)%
1 %
Adjusted Net Income 99.4  93.8  102.5 6 %(3)%
Adjusted Diluted EPS$1.28 $1.20 $1.28 7 % %
Book Value per Share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) (2)$35.46 $34.58 $30.85 3 %15 %
Loss Ratio 13.3 % 13.9 % 3.0 %  
Expense Ratio 19.8 % 20.4 % 20.2 %  
            

(1) Percentages may not be replicated based on the rounded figures presented in the table.
(2) Book value per share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) is defined as total shareholders' equity, excluding the after-tax effects of unrealized gains and losses on our investment portfolio, divided by shares outstanding.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The company will hold a conference call, which will be webcast live today, April 30, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be available on the company's website, www.nationalmi.com, in the “Investor Relations” section. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (844) 481-2708 in the U.S., or (412) 317-0664 internationally, by referencing NMI Holdings, Inc.

About NMI Holdings, Inc.

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), is the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release or any other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of the Company in connection therewith may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). The PSLRA provides a “safe harbor” for any forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in or incorporated by reference in this release are forward-looking statements, including any statements about our expectations, outlook, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predict,” “assume,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “perceive,” “plan,” “project,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expect,” “intend” and similar words or phrases. All forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve estimates, known and unknown risks, assumptions and uncertainties that may turn out to be inaccurate and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in them. Many risks and uncertainties are inherent in our industry and markets. Others are more specific to our business and operations. Important factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements include, but are not limited to: changes in general economic, market and political conditions and policies (including changes in interest rates and inflation) and investment results or other conditions that affect the U.S. housing market or the U.S. markets for home mortgages, mortgage insurance, reinsurance and credit risk transfer markets, including the risk related to geopolitical instability, inflation, an economic downturn (including any decline in home prices) or recession, international trade policies in areas such as tariffs or other trade restrictions, and their impacts on our business, operations and personnel; changes in the charters, business practices, policies, pricing or priorities of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (collectively, the GSEs), which may include decisions that have the impact of decreasing or discontinuing the use of mortgage insurance as credit enhancement generally, or with first-time homebuyers or on very high loan-to-value mortgages; or changes in the direction of housing policy objectives of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (“FHFA”), such as the FHFA’s priority to increase the accessibility to and affordability of homeownership for low-and-moderate income borrowers and underrepresented communities; our ability to remain an eligible mortgage insurer under the private mortgage insurer eligibility requirements (“PMIERs”) and other requirements imposed by the GSEs, which they may change at any time; retention of our existing certificates of authority in each state and the District of Columbia (“D.C.”) and our ability to remain a mortgage insurer in good standing in each state and D.C.; our future profitability, liquidity and capital resources; actions of existing competitors, including other private mortgage insurers and government mortgage insurers such as the Federal Housing Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Housing Service and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and potential market entry by new competitors or consolidation of existing competitors; adoption of new or changes to existing laws, rules and regulations that impact our business or financial condition directly or the mortgage insurance industry generally or their enforcement and implementation by regulators, including the implementation of the final rules defining and/or concerning “Qualified Mortgage” and “Qualified Residential Mortgage”; U.S. federal tax reform and other potential changes in tax law and their impact on us and our operations; legislative or regulatory changes to the GSEs’ role in the secondary mortgage market or other changes that could affect the residential mortgage industry generally or mortgage insurance industry in particular; potential legal and regulatory claims, investigations, actions, audits or inquiries that could result in adverse judgements, settlements, fines or other reliefs that could require significant expenditures or have other negative effects on our business; our ability to successfully execute and implement our capital plans, including our ability to access the equity, credit and reinsurance markets and to enter into, and receive approval of, reinsurance arrangements on terms and conditions that are acceptable to us, the GSEs and our regulators; lenders, the GSEs, or other market participants seeking alternatives to private mortgage insurance; our ability to implement our business strategy, including our ability to write mortgage insurance on high quality low down payment residential mortgage loans, implement successfully and on a timely basis, complex infrastructure, systems, procedures, and internal controls to support our business and regulatory and reporting requirements of the insurance industry; our ability to attract and retain a diverse customer base, including the largest mortgage originators; failure of risk management or pricing or investment strategies; decrease in the length of time our insurance policies are in force; emergence of unexpected claim and coverage issues, including claims exceeding our reserves or amounts we had expected to experience; potential adverse impacts arising from natural disasters including, with respect to affected areas, a decline in new business, adverse effects on home prices, and an increase in notices of default on insured mortgages; climate risk and efforts to manage or regulate climate risk by government agencies could affect our business and operations; potential adverse impacts arising from the occurrence of any man-made disasters or public health emergencies, including pandemics; the inability of our counter-parties, including third party reinsurers, to meet their obligations to us; failure to maintain, improve and continue to develop necessary information technology systems or the failure of technology providers to perform; effectiveness and security of our information technology systems and digital products and services, including the risks these systems, products or services may fail to operate as expected or planned, or expose us to cybersecurity or third-party risks (including the exposure of our confidential customer and other information); and ability to recruit, train and retain key personnel. These risks and uncertainties also include, but are not limited to, those set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” detailed in Item 1A of Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as subsequently updated through other reports we file with the SEC. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information, future events or circumstances that occur after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe the use of the non-GAAP measures of adjusted income before tax, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted return-on-equity, adjusted expense ratio, adjusted combined ratio and book value per share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) enhance the comparability of our fundamental financial performance between periods, and provide relevant information to investors. These non-GAAP financial measures align with the way the company's business performance is evaluated by management. These measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed as alternatives to GAAP measures of performance. These measures have been presented to increase transparency and enhance the comparability of our fundamental operating trends across periods. Other companies may calculate these measures differently; their measures may not be comparable to those we calculate and present.

Adjusted income before tax is defined as GAAP income before tax, excluding the pre-tax effects of net realized gains or losses from our investment portfolio, periodic costs incurred in connection with capital markets transactions, and other infrequent, unusual or non-operating items in the periods in which such items are incurred.

Adjusted net income is defined as GAAP net income, excluding the after-tax effects of net realized gains or losses from our investment portfolio, periodic costs incurred in connection with capital markets transactions, and other infrequent, unusual or non-operating items in the periods in which such items are incurred. Adjustments to components of pre-tax income are tax effected using the applicable federal statutory tax rate for the respective periods.

Adjusted diluted EPS is defined as adjusted net income divided by adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding. Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding is defined as weighted average diluted shares outstanding, adjusted for changes in the dilutive effect of non-vested shares that would otherwise have occurred had GAAP net income been calculated in accordance with adjusted net income. There will be no adjustment to weighted average diluted shares outstanding in the periods that non-vested shares are anti-dilutive under GAAP.

Adjusted return on equity is calculated by dividing adjusted net income on an annualized basis by the average shareholders' equity for the period.

Adjusted expense ratio is defined as GAAP underwriting and operating expenses, excluding the pre-tax effects of periodic costs incurred in connection with capital markets transactions, divided by net premiums earned.

Adjusted combined ratio is defined as the total of GAAP underwriting and operating expenses, excluding the pre-tax effects of periodic costs incurred in connection with capital markets transactions and insurance claims and claims expenses, divided by net premiums earned.

Book value per share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) is defined as total shareholders' equity, excluding the after-tax effects of unrealized gains and losses on investments, divided by shares outstanding.

Although adjusted income before tax, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted return-on-equity, adjusted expense ratio, adjusted combined ratio and book value per share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) exclude certain items that have occurred in the past and are expected to occur in the future, the excluded items: (1) are not viewed as part of the operating performance of our primary activities; or (2) are impacted by market, economic or regulatory factors and are not necessarily indicative of operating trends, or both. These adjustments, and the reasons for their treatment, are described below.

(1) Net realized investment gains and losses. The recognition of net realized investment gains or losses can vary significantly across periods as the timing is highly discretionary and is influenced by factors such as market opportunities, tax and capital profile, and overall market cycles that do not reflect our current period operating results.

(2) Capital markets transaction costs. Capital markets transaction costs result from activities that are undertaken to improve our debt profile or enhance our capital position through activities such as debt refinancing and capital markets reinsurance transactions that may vary in their size and timing due to factors such as market opportunities, tax and capital profile, and overall market cycles.

(3) Other infrequent, unusual or non-operating items. Items that are the result of unforeseen or uncommon events, and are not expected to recur with frequency in the future. Identification and exclusion of these items provide clarity about the impact special or rare occurrences may have on our current financial performance. Past adjustments under this category include infrequent, unusual or non-operating adjustments related to severance, restricted stock modification and other expenses incurred in connection with the CEO transition announced in September 2021 and the effects of the release of the valuation allowance recorded against our net federal and certain state net deferred tax assets in 2016 and the re-measurement of our net deferred tax assets in connection with tax reform in 2017. We believe such items are infrequent or non-recurring in nature, and are not indicative of the performance of, or ongoing trends in, our primary operating activities or business.

(4) Net unrealized gains and losses on investments. The recognition of net unrealized gains or losses on investment can vary significantly across periods and is influenced by factors such as interest rate movement, overall market and economic conditions, and tax and capital profiles. These valuation adjustments may not necessarily result in economic gains or losses and are not reflective of ongoing operations.

Investor Contact
John M. Swenson
Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury
John.Swenson@nationalmi.com


Consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (unaudited)For the three months ended March 31,
 2026
 2025
 (In Thousands, except for per share data)
Revenues   
Net premiums earned$154,806  $149,366 
Net investment income 28,604   23,686 
Net realized investment (losses) gains (147)  24 
Other revenues 212   170 
Total revenues 183,475   173,246 
Expenses   
Insurance claims and claim expenses 20,661   4,478 
Underwriting and operating expenses 30,623   30,175 
Service expenses 139   116 
Interest expense 7,109   7,106 
Total expenses 58,532   41,875 
    
Income before income taxes 124,943   131,371 
Income tax expense 25,613   28,812 
Net income$99,330  $102,559 
    
Earnings per share   
Basic$1.30  $1.31 
Diluted$1.28  $1.28 
    
Weighted average common shares outstanding
  
Basic 76,175   78,407 
Diluted 77,435   79,858 
    
Other data       
Loss ratio (1) 13.3 %  3.0 %
Expense ratio (2) 19.8 %  20.2 %
Combined ratio 33.1 %  23.2 %
        

(1) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing insurance claims and claim expenses by net premiums earned.
(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.

Consolidated balance sheets (unaudited)March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025
Assets(In Thousands, except for share data)
Fixed maturities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $3,255,203 and $3,190,174)$3,174,107  $3,137,023 
Cash and cash equivalents 70,679   43,937 
Premiums receivable, net 86,861   86,259 
Accrued investment income 29,726   27,253 
Deferred policy acquisition costs, net 64,330   64,372 
Software and equipment, net 20,887   21,727 
Intangible assets and goodwill 3,634   3,634 
Reinsurance recoverable 39,703   38,577 
Prepaid federal income taxes 400,258   400,258 
Other assets 19,453   18,058 
Total assets$3,909,638  $3,841,098 
    
Liabilities   
Debt$417,522  $417,031 
Unearned premiums 43,680   46,660 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 104,835   101,595 
Reserve for insurance claims and claim expenses 211,204   196,429 
Deferred tax liability, net 491,879   478,890 
Other liabilities 8,086   8,507 
Total liabilities 1,277,206   1,249,112 
    
Shareholders' equity   
Common stock: 76,149,574 and 76,285,242 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 890   884 
Additional paid-in capital 1,007,682   1,016,772 
Treasury stock, at cost: 12,801,970 and 12,086,223 common shares as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively (379,495)  (351,772)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (68,160)  (46,083)
Retained earnings 2,071,515   1,972,185 
Total shareholders' equity 2,632,432   2,591,986 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$3,909,638  $3,841,098 


Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations (unaudited)
 As of and for the three months ended
 3/31/2026 12/31/2025 3/31/2025
As Reported(In Thousands, except for per share data)
Revenues     
Net premiums earned$154,806  $152,457  $149,366 
Net investment income 28,604   27,529   23,686 
Net realized investment (losses) gains (147)  487   24 
Other revenues 212   263   170 
Total revenues 183,475   180,736   173,246 
Expenses     
Insurance claims and claim expenses 20,661   21,172   4,478 
Underwriting and operating expenses 30,623   31,069   30,175 
Service expenses 139   213   116 
Interest expense 7,109   7,133   7,106 
Total expenses 58,532   59,587   41,875 
      
Income before income taxes 124,943   121,149   131,371 
Income tax expense 25,613   26,932   28,812 
Net income $99,330  $94,217  $102,559 
      
Adjustments:     
Net realized investment losses (gains) 147   (487)  (24)
Adjusted income before taxes 125,090   120,662   131,347 
      
Income tax expense (benefit) on adjustments (1) 31   (102)  (5)
Adjusted net income$99,446  $93,832  $102,540 
      
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 77,435   78,208   79,858 
      
Diluted EPS $1.28  $1.20  $1.28 
Adjusted diluted EPS $1.28  $1.20  $1.28 
      
Return on equity  15.2 %  14.8 %  18.1 %
Adjusted return on equity 15.2 %  14.7 %  18.1 %
      
Expense ratio (2) 19.8 %  20.4 %  20.2 %
Adjusted expense ratio (3) 19.8 %  20.4 %  20.2 %
      
Combined ratio (4) 33.1 %  34.3 %  23.2 %
Adjusted combined ratio (5) 33.1 %  34.3 %  23.2 %
      
Book value per share (6)$34.57  $33.98  $29.65 
Book value per share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) (7)$35.46  $34.58  $30.85 
            

(1) Marginal tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments is calculated based on our statutory U.S. federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, except for those items that are not eligible for an income tax deduction.
(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.
(3) Adjusted expense ratio is calculated by dividing adjusted underwriting and operating expense (underwriting and operating expenses excluding costs related to capital markets reinsurance transactions) by net premiums earned.
(4) Combined ratio is calculated by dividing the total of underwriting and operating expenses and insurance claims and claim expenses by net premiums earned.
(5) Adjusted combined ratio is calculated by dividing the total of adjusted underwriting and operating expenses (underwriting and operating expenses excluding costs related to capital market reinsurance transaction) and insurance claims and claim expenses by net premiums earned.
(6) Book value per share is calculated by dividing total shareholders' equity by shares outstanding.
(7) Book value per share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) is defined as total shareholders' equity, excluding the after-tax effects of unrealized gains and losses on our investment portfolio, divided by shares outstanding.

Historical Quarterly Data2026
 2025
 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31
 (In Thousands, except for per share data)
Revenues         
Net premiums earned$154,806  $152,457  $151,323  $149,066  $149,366 
Net investment income 28,604   27,529   26,773   24,949   23,686 
Net realized investment (losses) gains (147)  487   321   (400)  24 
Other revenues 212   263   262   164   170 
Total revenues 183,475   180,736   178,679   173,779   173,246 
Expenses         
Insurance claims and claim expenses 20,661   21,172   18,554   13,445   4,478 
Underwriting and operating expenses 30,623   31,069   29,156   29,508   30,175 
Service expenses 139   213   162   110   116 
Interest expense 7,109   7,133   7,124   7,115   7,106 
Total expenses 58,532   59,587   54,996   50,178   41,875 
          
Income before income taxes 124,943   121,149   123,683   123,601   131,371 
Income tax expense 25,613   26,932   27,684   27,450   28,812 
Net income$99,330  $94,217  $95,999  $96,151  $102,559 
          
Earnings per share         
Basic$1.30  $1.23  $1.24  $1.23  $1.31 
Diluted$1.28  $1.20  $1.22  $1.21  $1.28 
          
Weighted average common shares outstanding         
Basic 76,175   76,700   77,410   77,987   78,407 
Diluted 77,435   78,208   78,830   79,256   79,858 
          
Other data         
Loss ratio (1) 13.3%  13.9%  12.3%  9.0%  3.0%
Expense ratio (2) 19.8%  20.4%  19.3%  19.8%  20.2%
Combined ratio (3) 33.1%  34.3%  31.5%  28.8%  23.2%
                    

(1) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing insurance claims and claim expenses by net premiums earned.
(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.
(3) Combined ratio may not foot due to rounding.

Portfolio Statistics

The table below highlights trends in our primary portfolio as of the date and for the periods indicated.

Primary portfolio trendsAs of and for the three months ended
 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025
 ($ Values In Millions, except as noted below)
New insurance written (NIW)$12,259  $14,203  $13,012  $12,464  $9,221 
New risk written 3,124   3,631   3,399   3,260   2,428 
Insurance-in-force (IIF) (1) 222,318   221,448   218,376   214,653   211,308 
Risk-in-force (RIF) (1) 59,517   59,313   58,538   57,496   56,515 
Policies in force (count) (1) 684,977   684,058   677,010   668,638   661,490 
Average loan size ($ value in thousands) (1)$325  $324  $323  $321  $319 
Coverage percentage (2) 26.8 %  26.8 %  26.8 %  26.8 %  26.7 %
Loans in default (count) (1) 8,044   7,661   7,093   6,709   6,859 
Default rate (1) 1.17 %  1.12 %  1.05 %  1.00 %  1.04 %
Risk-in-force on defaulted loans (1)$701  $656  $600  $569  $567 
Average net premium yield (3) 0.28 %  0.28 %  0.28 %  0.28 %  0.28 %
Earnings from cancellations$0.6  $0.8  $0.7  $0.7  $0.6 
Annual persistency (4) 82.2 %  83.4 %  83.9 %  84.1 %  84.3 %
Quarterly run-off (5) 5.1 %  5.1 %  4.3 %  4.3 %  3.9 %
                    

(1) Reported as of the end of the period.
(2) Calculated as end of period RIF divided by end of period IIF.
(3) Calculated as net premiums earned, divided by average primary IIF for the period, annualized.
(4) Defined as the percentage of IIF that remains on our books after a given twelve-month period.
(5) Defined as the percentage of IIF that is no longer on our books after a given three-month period.

NIW, IIF and Premiums

The tables below present NIW and primary IIF, as of the dates and for the periods indicated.

NIWFor the three months ended
 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025
 (In Millions)
Monthly$11,935 $13,841 $12,727 $12,214 $9,049
Single 324  362  285  250  172
Total$12,259 $14,203 $13,012 $12,464 $9,221


Primary IIFAs of
 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025
 (In Millions)
Monthly$206,025 $204,925 $201,671 $197,608 $193,856
Single 16,293  16,523  16,705  17,045  17,452
Total$222,318 $221,448 $218,376 $214,653 $211,308
               

The following table presents the amounts related to the company's quota-share reinsurance transactions (the 2018 QSR Transaction, 2020 QSR Transaction, 2021 QSR Transaction, 2022 QSR Transaction, 2022 Seasoned QSR Transaction, 2023 QSR Transaction, 2024 QSR Transaction, 2025 QSR Transaction, and 2026 QSR Transaction and collectively, the QSR Transactions), traditional reinsurance transactions (the 2022-1 XOL Transaction, 2022-2 XOL Transaction, 2022-3 XOL Transaction, 2023-1 XOL Transaction, 2023-2 XOL Transaction, 2024 XOL Transaction, 2025 XOL Transaction, and 2026-1 XOL Transaction and collectively, the XOL Transactions), and insurance-linked note transactions (the 2021-1 ILN Transaction, and 2021-2 ILN Transaction and collectively, the ILN Transactions) for the periods indicated.

 For the three months ended
 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025
 (In Thousands)
The QSR Transactions (1)         
Ceded risk-in-force$12,189,562  $12,805,761  $12,699,082  $12,764,708  $12,888,870 
Ceded premiums earned (37,930)  (40,131)  (39,847)  (40,227)  (41,011)
Ceded claims and claim expenses 4,890   4,682   4,123   3,253   523 
Ceding commission earned 10,205   10,182   10,246   9,669   9,768 
Profit commission 17,131   18,310   19,083   19,958   23,398 
The XOL Transactions         
Ceded Premiums$(10,998) $(11,037) $(10,656) $(10,350) $(10,168)
The ILN Transactions         
Ceded premiums$(2,383) $(3,007) $(3,036) $(3,244) $(3,311)
                    

(1) Effective July 1, 2025, NMIC terminated its coverage with all reinsurers under the 2016 QSR Transaction by mutual agreement on a cut-off basis.

The tables below present our total NIW by FICO, loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, and purchase/refinance mix for the periods indicated.

NIW by FICOFor the three months ended
 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025
 (In Millions)
>= 760$7,237 $7,907 $4,971
740-759 2,161  2,620  1,753
720-739 1,452  1,654  1,177
700-719 719  1,010  665
680-699 379  569  413
<=679 311  443  242
Total$12,259 $14,203 $9,221
Weighted average FICO 762  759  758


NIW by LTVFor the three months ended
 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025
 (In Millions)
95.01% and above$1,506  $1,606  $1,147 
90.01% to 95.00% 4,982   5,970   4,274 
85.01% to 90.00% 3,840   4,627   2,751 
85.00% and below 1,931   2,000   1,049 
Total$12,259  $14,203  $9,221 
Weighted average LTV 91.4 %  91.6 %  92.2 %


NIW by purchase/refinance mixFor the three months ended
 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025
 (In Millions)
Purchase$9,367 $11,840 $8,822
Refinance 2,892  2,363  399
Total$12,259 $14,203 $9,221
         

The table below presents a summary of our primary IIF and RIF by book year as of March 31, 2026.

Primary IIF and RIFAs of March 31, 2026
 IIF RIF
Book Year(In Millions)
2026$12,189 $3,106
2025 43,833  11,412
2024 35,260  9,394
2023 27,059  7,168
2022 40,061  10,834
2021 and before 63,916  17,603
Total$222,318 $59,517
      

The tables below present our total primary IIF and RIF by FICO and LTV, and total primary RIF by loan type as of the dates indicated.

Primary IIF by FICOAs of
 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025
 (In Millions)
>= 760$112,057 $111,255 $106,004
740-759 40,270  40,008  37,716
720-739 30,551  30,503  29,430
700-719 20,349  20,491  19,737
680-699 13,271  13,448  13,324
<=679 5,820  5,743  5,097
Total$222,318 $221,448 $211,308


Primary RIF by FICOAs of
 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025
 (In Millions)
>= 760$29,675 $29,500 $28,117
740-759 10,854  10,787  10,132
720-739 8,293  8,275  7,966
700-719 5,590  5,619  5,384
680-699 3,628  3,672  3,610
<=679 1,477  1,460  1,306
Total$59,517 $59,313 $56,515


Primary IIF by LTVAs of
 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025
 (In Millions)
95.01% and above$27,419 $26,739 $24,167
90.01% to 95.00% 109,554  109,228  104,312
85.01% to 90.00% 65,693  66,285  64,298
85.00% and below 19,652  19,196  18,531
Total$222,318 $221,448 $211,308


Primary RIF by LTVAs of
 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025
 (In Millions)
95.01% and above$8,631 $8,404 $7,546
90.01% to 95.00% 32,314  32,223  30,804
85.01% to 90.00% 16,250  16,412  15,957
85.00% and below 2,322  2,274  2,208
Total$59,517 $59,313 $56,515


Primary RIF by Loan TypeAs of
 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025
Fixed98% 98% 98%
Adjustable rate mortgages:     
Less than five years     
Five years and longer2  2  2 
Total100% 100% 100%
         

The table below presents a summary of the change in total primary IIF for the dates and periods indicated.

Primary IIFAs of and for the three months ended
 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025
 (In Millions)
IIF, beginning of period$221,448  $218,376  $210,183 
NIW 12,259   14,203   9,221 
Cancellations, principal repayments and other reductions (11,389)  (11,131)  (8,096)
IIF, end of period$222,318  $221,448  $211,308 
            

Geographic Dispersion

The following table shows the distribution by state of our primary RIF as of the periods indicated.

Top 10 primary RIF by stateAs of
 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025
California10.1 % 10.1 % 10.1 %
Texas8.3  8.3  8.5 
Florida7.2  7.2  7.3 
Georgia4.0  4.0  4.1 
Illinois4.0  4.0  3.8 
Virginia3.7  3.7  3.7 
Washington3.6  3.6  3.9 
Pennsylvania3.6  3.5  3.4 
Ohio3.5  3.5  3.3 
New York3.3  3.3  3.2 
Total51.3 % 51.2 % 51.3 %
         

The table below presents selected primary portfolio statistics, by book year, as of March 31, 2026.

 As of March 31, 2026  
Book YearOriginal
Insurance
Written		 Remaining
Insurance
in Force		 %
Remaining
of Original
Insurance		 Policies
Ever in
Force		 Number of
Policies
in Force		 Number
of Loans
in
Default		 # of
Claims
Paid		Incurred
Loss Ratio
(Inception
to Date) (1)		 Cumulative
Default
Rate (2)		 Current
default
rate (3)
 ($ Values In Millions)  
2017 and prior$58,804 $3,112 5 % 237,512 17,167 360 6172.1 % 0.4 % 2.1 %
2018 27,295  1,823 7 % 104,043 10,044 374 2142.5 % 0.6 % 3.7 %
2019 45,141  4,717 10 % 148,423 21,671 402 1262.2 % 0.4 % 1.9 %
2020 62,702  15,320 24 % 186,174 56,248 559 811.4 % 0.3 % 1.0 %
2021 85,574  38,944 46 % 257,972 134,406 1,632 1913.3 % 0.7 % 1.2 %
2022 58,734  40,061 68 % 163,281 120,023 2,292 31617.0 % 1.6 % 1.9 %
2023 40,473  27,059 67 % 111,994 80,907 1,183 11016.3 % 1.2 % 1.5 %
2024 46,044  35,260 77 % 120,747 98,403 962 2315.4 % 0.8 % 1.0 %
2025 48,900  43,833 90 % 125,570 115,779 280 8.3 % 0.2 % 0.2 %
2026 12,259  12,189 99 % 30,457 30,329   %  %  %
Total$485,926 $222,318   1,486,173 684,977 8,044 1,678     
                     

(1) Calculated as total claims incurred (paid and reserved) divided by cumulative premiums earned, net of reinsurance.
(2) Calculated as the sum of the number of claims paid ever to date and number of loans in default divided by policies ever in force.
(3) Calculated as the number of loans in default divided by number of policies in force.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending reserve balances for insurance claims and claim expenses:

  For the three months ended March 31,
  2026
 2025
 (In Thousands)
Beginning balance $196,429  $152,071 
Less reinsurance recoverables (1)  (38,577)  (32,260)
Beginning balance, net of reinsurance recoverables  157,852   119,811 
     
Add claims incurred:    
Claims and claim expenses incurred:    
Current year (2)  47,150   34,559 
Prior years (3)  (26,489)  (30,081)
Total claims and claim expenses incurred  20,661   4,478 
     
Less claims paid:    
Claims and claim expenses paid:    
Current year (2)      
Prior years (3)  8,682   4,076 
Reinsurance terminations (4)  (1,670)  (255)
Total claims and claim expenses paid  7,012   3,821 
     
Reserve at end of period, net of reinsurance recoverables  171,501   120,468 
Add reinsurance recoverables (1)  39,703   31,379 
Ending balance $211,204  $151,847 
         

(1) Related to ceded losses recoverable under the QSR Transactions. 
(2) Related to insured loans with their most recent defaults occurring in the current year. For example, if a loan defaulted in a prior year and subsequently cured and later re-defaulted in the current year, the default would be included in the current year. Amounts are presented net of reinsurance and included $34.8 million attributed to net case reserves and $11.7 million attributed to net IBNR reserves for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and $25.9 million attributed to net case reserves and $8.1 million attributed to net IBNR reserves for the three months ended March 31, 2025.
(3) Related to insured loans with defaults occurring in prior years, which have been continuously in default before the start of the current year. Amounts are presented net of reinsurance and included $15.2 million attributed to net case reserves and $10.8 million attributed to net IBNR reserves for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and $21.8 million attributed to net case reserves and $8.1 million attributed to net IBNR reserves for the three months ended March 31, 2025.
(4) Represents the settlement of reinsurance recoverables in conjunction with the termination or amendment of certain QSR transactions.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending count of loans in default:

 For the three months ended March 31,
 2026  2025 
Beginning default inventory7,661  6,642 
Plus: new defaults2,717  2,421 
Less: cures(2,160) (2,094)
Less: claims paid(170) (95)
Less: rescission and claims denied(4) (15)
Ending default inventory8,044  6,859 

The following table provides details of our claims paid, before giving effect to claims ceded under the QSR Transactions, for the periods indicated:

 For the three months ended March 31,
 2026
 2025
 ($ Values In Thousands)
Number of claims paid (1) 170   95 
Total amount paid for claims$10,776  $5,225 
Average amount paid per claim$63  $55 
Severity (2) 88 %  69 %

(1) Count includes 12 and 20 claims settled without payment during the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively.
(2) Severity represents the total amount of claims paid including claim expenses divided by the related RIF on the loan at the time the claim is perfected, and is calculated including claims settled without payment.

The following table shows our average reserve per default, before giving effect to reserves ceded under the QSR Transactions, as of the dates indicated:

 As of March 31,
Average reserve per default:2026
 2025
 (In Thousands)
Case (1)$24.1 $20.3
IBNR (1)(2) 2.2  1.8
Total$26.3 $22.1

(1) Defined as the gross reserve per insured loan in default.
(2) Amount includes claims adjustment expenses.

The following table provides a comparison of the PMIERs available assets and net risk-based required asset amount as reported by NMIC as of the dates indicated:

 As of
 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025
 (In Thousands)
Available assets$3,630,735 $3,496,971 $3,230,653
Net risk-based required assets 2,165,418  2,058,467  1,867,414



GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 