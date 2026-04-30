Arhaus to Announce First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 7, 2026

BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arhaus, Inc. (“Arhaus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ARHS), a premium home furnishing brand known for responsibly sourced, artisan-crafted products and heirloom-quality design, will release its first quarter 2026 results on Thursday, May 7, 2026, before the stock market opens, followed by a conference call to review the Company’s financial and operational results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast will be available at ir.arhaus.com.

To participate in the live call, dial:

U.S. Toll-Free: (877) 407-3982

International: 1 (201) 493-6780

Conference ID: 13758506

A telephone replay will be available for one week at:

U.S. Toll-Free: 1-844-512-2921

International: 1-412-317-6671

Conference ID: 13758506

A webcast replay will remain available at ir.arhaus.com for approximately 12 months.

About Arhaus

Founded in 1986 by Chief Executive Officer John Reed and his father, Arhaus is a premium home furnishings brand built on a simple idea: furniture and décor should be responsibly sourced, lovingly made, and built to last. Arhaus operates a vertically integrated model, designing and sourcing products directly from skilled artisans and carefully selected manufacturing partners around the world, including domestic upholstery production at its own North Carolina manufacturing facility. This approach enables Arhaus to offer a highly exclusive and customizable assortment of heirloom-quality furniture and décor designed to be used and enjoyed for generations.

With more than 100 Showroom locations across the United States, Arhaus’ integrated omni-channel model connects every client touchpoint, from Showroom and interior design to eCommerce and catalog, allowing Arhaus to meet clients wherever and however they choose to shop while delivering a highly personalized client-first experience from discovery through delivery.

For more information, please visit www.arhaus.com.

Investor Contact:

Tara Louise Atwood-Saja

Vice President, Investor Relations

(440) 439-7700

invest@arhaus.com