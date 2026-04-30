PROCEPT BioRobotics® to Attend Three Upcoming Investor Conferences in May & June

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROCEPT BioRobotics (Nasdaq: PRCT) (the “Company”), a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology, announced today that members of management will present at three upcoming investor conferences in May and June.

2026 Bank of America Health Care Conference

Location – Las Vegas, NV

Fireside Chat – Tuesday, May 12 at 3:40pm PT / 6:40pm ET

46th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference

Location – Chicago, IL

Presentation – Tuesday, June 2 at 12pm CT / 1pm ET

2026 Truist Med-Tech Conference

Location – Boston, MA

Fireside Chat – Tuesday, June 16 at 1:40am ET



A live webcast of each event, as well as an archived recording, will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at: https://ir.procept-biorobotics.com. The webcasts will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

PROCEPT BioRobotics is a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. PROCEPT BioRobotics manufactures the AQUABEAM® and HYDROS® Robotic Systems. The HYDROS Robotic System is the only AI-powered, robotic technology that delivers Aquablation therapy. PROCEPT BioRobotics designed Aquablation therapy to deliver effective, safe, and durable outcomes for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms or LUTS, due to BPH that are independent of prostate size and shape or surgeon experience. BPH is the most common prostate disease and impacts approximately 40 million men in the United States. The Company has developed a significant and growing body of clinical evidence with approximately 250 peer-reviewed publications, supporting the benefits and clinical advantages of Aquablation therapy.

Investor Contact:

Matt Bacso

VP, Investor Relations and Business Operations

m.bacso@procept-biorobotics.com