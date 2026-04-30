CapsoVision to Release First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 14, 2026

SARATOGA, Calif., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapsoVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: CV), a commercial-stage medical technology company developing advanced imaging and AI-enabled capsule endoscopy solutions, today announced that the Company will release first quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday, May 14, 2026, after the close of market. CapsoVision will host a corresponding conference call and a live webcast at 1:30 pm PT / 4:30 pm ET on the same day to discuss the results and provide a corporate update.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (800) 715-9871 or (646) 307-1963 and referencing conference ID 5439091. The live and archived webcast of the conference call can be found on the Events page in the Investor Relations section of CapsoVision’s website.

About CapsoVision

CapsoVision is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing advanced imaging and AI-enabled solutions to transform the detection and screening of gastrointestinal diseases. Its flagship product, CapsoCam Plus®, is a wire-free, panoramic capsule endoscope that enables high-resolution visualization of the small bowel and supports cloud-based or direct capsule video retrieval. The Company’s next pipeline product, CapsoCam Colon™ with enhanced AI, is designed to enable non-invasive colon imaging and polyp detection. With a proprietary platform targeted to expand across multiple GI indications, including esophageal and pancreatic disorders, CapsoVision is advancing a new era in capsule-based diagnostics. For more information on CapsoVision, please visit www.capsovision.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Leigh Salvo

New Street Investor Relations

Investors@CapsoVision.com