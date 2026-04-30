RadNet and Trinity Health’s Saint Alphonsus Health System Launch a Multi-Site Joint Venture in Boise, Idaho, to Include a Broad Technology Deployment of DeepHealth Solutions

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective outpatient diagnostic imaging services and a global developer of digital health solutions, announced today the formation of a joint venture with Saint Alphonsus Health System through the acquisition of a majority equity position in Intermountain Medical Imaging, LLC, the owner of five outpatient multi-modality imaging centers in Boise, Idaho.

The Idaho-based joint venture with Saint Alphonsus Health System, which is part of Trinity Health, operates three multimodality outpatient imaging centers in Meridian and Eagle, as well as facilities at two Saint Alphonsus medical centers. The existing contracted radiology practice for the joint venture, Gem State Radiology, will continue providing professional radiology services to the five locations through its network of nearly 30 radiologists. RadNet will assume management of the operations for each of the five locations. The centers currently offer a mix of MRI, CT, PET/CT, mammography, ultrasound, X-ray and other related procedures.

Through the relationship, Gem State Radiology will deliver radiology interpretation and reporting to Saint Alphonsus Health System using DeepHealth’s solutions, including:

Diagnostics Suite : a cloud-first clinical imaging management and viewing platform, enabling fast, intuitive and highly efficient clinical interpretation.

: a cloud-first clinical imaging management and viewing platform, enabling fast, intuitive and highly efficient clinical interpretation. Reporting Pro : an AI-powered radiology report-creation tool to improve radiologist productivity and consistency.

: an AI-powered radiology report-creation tool to improve radiologist productivity and consistency. AI Studio : an enterprise-grade AI orchestrator for managing, routing and monitoring a growing ecosystem of AI tools.

: an enterprise-grade AI orchestrator for managing, routing and monitoring a growing ecosystem of AI tools. Clinical AI: FDA-cleared solutions to enhance screening, detection and interpretation across various clinical specialties, including oncology, neurology and musculoskeletal health.

In addition, the five joint venture imaging centers will benefit from improved operational efficiencies through DeepHealth’s Operations Suite, a cloud-first, AI-powered suite of solutions that unifies patient, clinical and operational workflows, including:

Radiology Information System : a unified imaging operations system seamlessly connecting teams and workflows across networks.

: a unified imaging operations system seamlessly connecting teams and workflows across networks. Patient Engagement : a digital-first patient engagement platform that guides each patient from scheduling through preparation, registration and follow-up.

: a digital-first patient engagement platform that guides each patient from scheduling through preparation, registration and follow-up. Operational AI: a portfolio of agentic solutions that intelligently automate tasks and workflows to streamline operations, improve efficiencies, and monitor and optimize imaging centers’ performance.



Together, these solutions are expected to improve efficiency and facilitate quality care.

"This relationship with Saint Alphonsus Health System marks a pivotal moment for diagnostic imaging in Idaho," said Norman Hames, President and CEO of Western Operations for RadNet. "We are bringing together the best of what each organization offers — Saint Alphonsus’s deep community roots and clinical excellence and RadNet’s broad expertise in managing outpatient operations efficiently and profitably. In addition, the integration of DeepHealth solutions addresses key industry challenges, including fragmented IT systems, diagnostic variability and workforce shortages to deliver faster, more consistent and more scalable care."

David McFadyen, President & CEO, Saint Alphonsus Health System, Trinity Health, West Region, highlighted, “The relationship with RadNet allows us to bring best-in-class outpatient imaging management, efficient workflows and AI technologies to improve both the patient journey and the service we provide to our referring physician communities. This collaboration should streamline operations and enable our care teams to focus on what matters most — delivering exceptional, compassionate care to the communities we serve.”

Jane Turlo, Vice President Ambulatory Imaging, Trinity Health, “This relationship enhances our ability to equip providers with powerful tools to provide quality care to patients throughout the region.”

The new joint venture is projected to generate approximately $30 million in annual revenue for RadNet.

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is a leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet’s imaging center markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Texas and Virginia. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology and artificial intelligence solutions marketed under the DeepHealth brand, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry globally. Together with contracted radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has over 11,000 team members. Learn more at radnet.com.

About DeepHealth

DeepHealth is a wholly owned subsidiary of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) and serves as the umbrella brand for RadNet’s Digital Health segment. DeepHealth provides AI-powered health informatics with the aim of empowering breakthroughs in care through imaging. DeepHealth leverages advanced AI for operational efficiency and improved clinical outcomes in breast, chest, musculoskeletal, neuro, prostate and thyroid health. At the heart of DeepHealth’s portfolio is a cloud-native operating system – DeepHealth OS – that unifies data across the clinical and operational workflow. Thousands of imaging centers and radiology departments around the world use DeepHealth solutions to enable earlier, more reliable and more efficient disease detection, including in large-scale cancer screening programs. DeepHealth’s human-centered, intuitive technology aims to push the boundaries of what’s possible in healthcare. Learn more at deephealth.com.

About Trinity Health

Trinity Health is one of the largest not-for-profit, faith-based health care systems in the nation. It is a family of 133,000 colleagues and more than 38,900 physicians and clinicians caring for diverse communities across 23 states. Nationally recognized for care and experience, the Trinity Health system includes 92 hospitals, 101 continuing care locations, the second largest PACE program in the country as well as many other health and well-being services. In fiscal year 2025, the Livonia, Michigan-based health system invested $2.9 billion in its communities in the form of charity care, community benefit and other programs and services.

About Saint Alphonsus Health System

Saint Alphonsus Health System is a Catholic, faith-based, not-for-profit health care system serving Idaho, eastern Oregon, and northern Nevada communities. The health system, which was named a 2025 Forbes Best Large Employers of America, includes 4 hospitals, 595 licensed beds, 86 medical group clinics, and 7 joint venture relationships. The health system employs more than 7,000 colleagues and providers. The Saint Alphonsus Health Alliance is comprised of over 3,400 employed and independent providers. The health system hospitals include Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center - Boise, ID; Saint Alphonsus Regional Rehabilitation Hospital – Boise, ID, a joint venture with Encompass Health; Saint Alphonsus Medical Center – Nampa, ID; Saint Alphonsus Medical Center – Ontario, OR; Saint Alphonsus Medical Center – Baker City, OR. Saint Alphonsus Health System reinvests in the communities we serve, through charity care and other benefits. Our goal is to improve the health and well-being of people by emphasizing care that is patient-centered, physician-led, innovative, and community-based. For more information, visit us at www.saintalphonsus.org. Saint Alphonsus is a proud member of Trinity Health.

About Gem State Radiology

Gem State Radiology (GSR) was established in 1974 and has served patients and providers in the Treasure Valley for more than five decades. In 1999, GSR expanded its outpatient imaging footprint by establishing Intermountain Medical Imaging, increasing access to high-quality diagnostic outpatient imaging across the region. GSR continues its longstanding commitment to physician-focused radiology services, supporting hospital and outpatient imaging needs throughout Idaho.

For more information, visit us at www.trinity-health.org or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “possible,” “predict,” “project,” “seek, “should,” “target,” “will” or “would,” the negative of these words, and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the acquisition, the impact of the acquisition on RadNet’s business and future financial and operating results and prospects, and the amount and timing of synergies from the acquisition are based on the current estimates, assumptions and projections of RadNet, and are qualified by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations generally, all of which are subject to change. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond RadNet’s control.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on management’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of RadNet’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of RadNet’s control. RadNet’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. None of RadNet’s or Trinity Health’s respective directors, executive officers or advisors provide any representation, assurance or guarantee that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements will actually occur, or if any of them do occur, what impact they will have on the business, results of operations or financial condition of RadNet. Should any risks and uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have a material adverse effect on RadNet’s business and the ability to realize the expected benefits of the acquisition. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ from expectations include, but are not limited to: (1) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition, which may be affected by, among other things, the ability of RadNet or Trinity Health to maintain relationships with its vendors, customers and providers and retain its management and key employees, (2) the ability to achieve the synergies contemplated by the acquisition or such synergies taking longer to realize than expected, (3) costs related to the acquisition, (4) the ability of RadNet to execute successfully its strategic plans, (5) the diversion of management’s time and attention from ordinary course business operations to integration matters, and (6) the risk of legislative, regulatory, economic, competitive, and technological changes. The foregoing review of important factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included elsewhere. Additional information concerning risks, uncertainties and assumptions can be found in RadNet’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the risk factors discussed in RadNet’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and future filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements included herein are made only as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable law, RadNet does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, or any other information in this communication, as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, or to correct any inaccuracies or omissions in them which become apparent. All forward-looking statements in this communication are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

RadNet Media Contacts

Jane Mazur

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications

+1 585-355-5978

jane.mazur@radnet.com

Mark Stolper

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

+1 310-445-2800