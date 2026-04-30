Hawkins, Inc. Expands in Nebraska and Iowa with Acquisition of Aqua-Chem, Inc.

ROSEVILLE, Minn., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN), a leading water treatment and specialty ingredients company, has completed the acquisition of the assets of Aqua-Chem, Inc. (“Aqua-Chem”). Aqua-Chem provides water treatment products to commercial pools including chemistry, equipment, and service mainly to Nebraska and Iowa customers.

“The acquisition of Aqua-Chem is important as we continue to execute on our Water Treatment growth strategy and we believe this tuck in acquisition will lead to more opportunities in commercial pools,” said Hawkins Chief Executive Officer, Patrick H. Hawkins.

Mr. Hawkins continued, “Aqua-Chem has built a strong business and a loyal customer following due to its service and customer intimacy culture, and is well-connected with its local communities, similar to Hawkins. I would like to welcome the Aqua-Chem team to the Hawkins organization and look forward to our continued growth together.”

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading water treatment and specialty ingredients company that formulates, manufactures, distributes and blends products for its Water Treatment, Food & Health Sciences and Industrial Solutions customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company has 66 facilities in 28 states and creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $974 million of revenue in fiscal 2025 and has approximately 1,100 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.

Contact: Jeffrey P. Oldenkamp

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

612/331-6910

ir@hawkinsinc.com