MYR Group Inc. to Attend KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Conference in May

THORNTON, Colo., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MYR Group Inc. (“MYR Group”) (NASDAQ: MYRG), a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets in the United States and Canada, announced it will attend the KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials investor conference. MYR Group’s Chief Executive Officer, Rick Swartz, Chief Financial Officer, Kelly Huntington, and Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer, Jennifer Harper, will meet with institutional investors during the KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Conference on May 28, 2026, in Boston. This event is only available to KeyBanc clients.

About MYR Group Inc.

MYR Group is a holding company of leading, specialty electrical contractors providing services throughout the United States and Canada through two business segments: Transmission & Distribution (T&D) and Commercial & Industrial (C&I). MYR Group subsidiaries have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Through their T&D segment they provide services on electric transmission, distribution networks, substation facilities, clean energy projects and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Their comprehensive T&D services include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. T&D customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Through their C&I segment, they provide a broad range of services which include the design, installation, maintenance and repair of commercial and industrial wiring generally for data centers, clean energy projects, airports, hospitals, hotels, commercial and industrial facilities, manufacturing plants, processing facilities, water/waste-water treatment facilities, mining facilities, intelligent transportation systems, roadway lighting, signalization, stadiums and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. C&I customers include general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, government agencies and developers. For more information, visit myrgroup.com.

Contact

Jennifer Harper, Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasurer, MYR Group Inc., (847) 979-5835, investorinfo@myrgroup.com