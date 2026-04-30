Echo IQ Announces EchoSolv AS Deployed into Mount Sinai Health System

EchoSolv AS deployed into Mount Sinai Health System, a leading US health system in New York

Mount Sinai Health System comprises seven hospitals, over 400 outpatient practices and +3,760 beds

Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital at The Mount Sinai Hospital is ranked No. 1 in New York and No. 2 in the nation for Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery in U.S. News & World Report’s 2025–26 Best Hospitals rankings

Mount Sinai Health System has a large echocardiography footprint and top-tier cardiovascular program

Agreement represents another milestone in EIQ’s US commercial strategy to deploy in leading hospital systems

EIQ continues to engage with prospective US hospitals regarding potential EchoSolv AS opportunities

SYDNEY, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI and Medical Technology company Echo IQ (“the Company”) (ASX: EIQ) is pleased to advise it has deployed its AI-based decision support software for the assessment of severe aortic stenosis, EchoSolv™ AS, with Mount Sinai Health System in New York, USA.

“We are proud to work with Mount Sinai Health System, an institution recognised for excellence in cardiovascular care, clinical innovation, and leadership in medicine,” said Nick Lubbers, US President and General Manager for Echo IQ. “This deployment is an important step in our US commercial growth and underscores increasing interest in solutions that can support cardiologists within routine echocardiography workflows. We believe EchoSolv AS offers a practical, measurement-based second look that can help physicians assess severe aortic stenosis more consistently and look forward to working with The Mount Sinai Health System to demonstrate its utility at scale.

“Mount Sinai is the kind of institution that helps set the standard for clinical excellence and innovation. For Echo IQ, this engagement represents more than a single large-scale deployment. It reflects our broader growth trajectory as we continue building partnerships with leading hospitals and expanding access to AI-enabled decision support in cardiology,” concluded Lubbers.

Stamatios Lerakis MD, PhD*, Director of the Cardiovascular Imaging Program and Imaging for Structural and Valve Interventions for Mount Sinai Health System, said: “We are excited about the opportunity to bring EchoSolv AS into our echocardiography workflow for the evaluation of patients with aortic stenosis. This product can highlight patients with aortic stenosis that can be otherwise under-diagnosed, remain untreated and as a result, not benefit from the tremendous therapeutic advancements in the space of aortic valve diseases. I see this as an adjunct for the echocardiographer who will always have the final say on the interpretation! This product will only strengthen patient care.”

The deployment marks a significant milestone for Echo IQ and reflects the Company’s continued growth as health systems and cardiology practices seek practical AI products that can be integrated into existing clinical workflows.

Collaboration with a leading medical system such as Mount Sinai Health System also supports the Company’s stated strategy of expanding EchoSolv AS adoption at prominent cardiovascular institutions. Echo IQ views the deployment as an important milestone in not only building commercial traction but also providing future research opportunities as the Company pursues new product development opportunities. The Company continues to engage with prospective US healthcare providers regarding potential EchoSolv AS opportunities and will provide updates as appropriate.

Mount Sinai Health System comprises seven hospitals, more than 400 outpatient practices and a globally recognised medical school, the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Specifically, Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital at The Mount Sinai Hospital is ranked No. 1 in New York and No. 2 in the nation for Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery in U.S. News & World Report’s 2025–26 Best Hospitals rankings.

The system services millions of patient interactions annually, encompasses over 3,760 beds across campuses, and is consistently ranked among the top hospitals in the US across multiple specialties, including cardiology and heart surgery. Its scale, research pedigree and clinical leadership position it as a high-volume, high-complexity healthcare network at the forefront of adopting advanced digital health and AI-enabled technologies.

About EchoSolv AS:

EchoSolv AS is an AI-based decision support software indicated for use as an adjunct to echocardiography for the assessment of severe aortic stenosis. When used by an interpreting physician, it provides information to facilitate accurate diagnosis and support clinical review. EchoSolv AS is intended for qualified healthcare professionals and is not intended to replace physician judgment.

Authorised for release by the Board of Directors of Echo IQ Limited.

Investor Enquiries: Andrew Grover, Executive Chair Henry Jordan, Six Degrees Investor Relations Andrew.grover@echoiq.ai / investor@echoiq.ai Henry.jordan@sdir.com.au / +61 (0) 431 271 538

ABOUT ECHO IQ

Echo IQ uses AI-driven technology and proprietary software to improve decision making in Cardiology.

The company is based in Sydney, Australia.

Disclosures:

*Dr. Stamatios Lerakis serves as a paid key opinion leader, speaker and advisory board member for Echo IQ Limited.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 3.1 and ASX Guidance Note 8. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may include, without limitation, statements regarding Echo IQ’s commercial growth strategy, anticipated expansion of EchoSolv AS adoption, development of partnerships with health systems and cardiology practices, expected market adoption of AI-enabled decision support tools, and the potential benefits of EchoSolv AS for clinical decision-making and patient care.

These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs of Echo IQ Limited based on information currently available to the company.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to:

Regulatory Risks: the ability of Echo IQ to maintain FDA 510(k) clearance for EchoSolv AS, obtain or maintain any additional required regulatory approvals in the United States or other jurisdictions, and achieve reimbursement coverage from government and private payors;

Commercial Risks: the rate at which health systems and cardiology practices adopt EchoSolv AS, the ability of the company to execute on existing commercial agreements including with The Mount Sinai Hospital, performance under and renewal of customer contracts, and the competitive environment for AI-enabled medical software;

Financial Risks: the availability of sufficient funding to execute the company’s commercial strategy, the timing and magnitude of revenue generation, and the company’s ability to achieve and sustain profitability; and

Operational Risks: the performance and reliability of EchoSolv AS technology in real-world clinical environments, the ability to integrate EchoSolv AS into existing clinical workflows, and broader market acceptance of AI-based decision support tools in cardiology.

The assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date of this release and are subject to change without notice. Echo IQ cautions that the foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive. Investors and prospective investors should carefully consider these factors, as well as those disclosed in Echo IQ’s periodic filings with the ASX and other public disclosures, before making any investment decision.

Echo IQ undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law or regulation, including the ASX Listing Rules and the U.S. securities laws.

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