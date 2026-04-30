Jakks Pacific Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (Nasdaq: JAKK) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

First Quarter 2026

Net sales were $106.7 million, a year-over-year decrease of 6% Toys/Consumer Products net sales were $100.1 million, down 7% from $107.4 million last year Costumes net sales were $6.6 million, a year-over-year increase of 13%

Gross margin of 33.4%, down 100 basis points vs. Q1 2025

Gross profit of $35.6 million, down 9% compared to $39.0 million in Q1 2025

Operating loss of $5.6 million in Q1 2026, compared to a loss of $3.8 million in Q1 2025

Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $4.3 million or $0.37 per diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of $2.4 million or $0.21 per diluted share in Q1 2025

Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders (a non-GAAP measure) of $1.9 million or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders of $0.4 million or $0.03 per diluted share in Q1 2025

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) of $(0.4) million vs. $0.4 million in Q1 2025

Trailing-twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA of $34.6 million, down from $35.4 million as of Q4 2025

Management Commentary

“The first quarter for our company is always focused on working with customers to understand the implications of the year that has just closed. For companies like ours that can move quickly and are focused on meeting their customers’ needs that leads to uncovering new opportunities. From that perspective, this has been a very successful quarter, and we feel we are building momentum. Our persistent focus on international growth delivered well. On a trailing twelve-month basis, our International Net Sales have reached $138 million, the highest level we achieved over the past ten years. Customers in the U.S. remain cautious but we are rebuilding the base that was disrupted last year. Our Costumes business continues to steadily expand both its product line breadth as well as its customer footprint, globally."

First Quarter 2026 Results

Net Sales in North America were down 16% in the quarter compared to the previous year but were up compared to the same quarter in 2024. International Sales were $29.0 million in the quarter, up from $21.0 million last year and $16.3 million in 2024. Globally, Action Play & Collectibles net sales were $55.3 million, up from $42.9 million and $33.0 million in 2025 and 2024, respectively. Dolls, Role-Play, Dress-Up net sales were $37.5 million, compared to $55.5 million and $40.6 million in 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Inventory was $52.9 million as of March 31, 2026, compared to $53.2 million as of March 31, 2025, and $59.8 million as of December 31, 2025.

Cash (including restricted cash and cash equivalents) was $64.0 million as of March 31, 2026, compared to $59.4 million as of March 31, 2025, and $54.1 million as of December 31, 2025.

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on the company’s common stock, payable June 29, 2026, to shareholders of record May 29, 2026.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures:

In addition to the preliminary results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP included in this release, the Company has provided certain non-GAAP financial information including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) that exclude various items that are detailed in the financial tables and accompanying footnotes reconciling GAAP to non-GAAP results contained in this release. The non-GAAP financial measures included in the press release are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP financial measures below, as required under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the use of non-GAAP financial measures.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as income (loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and adjusted for certain non-recurring and non-cash charges, such as reorganization expenses and restricted stock compensation expense Net income (loss) is similarly adjusted and tax-effected to arrive at Adjusted Net Income (Loss). Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) are not recognized financial measures under GAAP, but we believe that they are useful in measuring our operating performance, enhance an overall understanding of the Company’s past financial performance, and provides useful information to the investor by comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis. Investors should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, or any other measure for determining the Company’s operating performance that is calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because these measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in the press release are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP financial measures below, as required under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the use of non-GAAP financial measures. See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” for additional disclosures with respect to the use of non-GAAP financial information.

Conference Call Live Webcast

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. invites analysts, investors and media to listen to the teleconference scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT on April 30, 2026. A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at www.jakks.com/investors . To access the call by phone, please go to this link (1Q26 Registration link), and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at ( www.jakks.com/investors ) .

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys, costumes and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, Charming™, KidTopia®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, ReDo Skateboard Co. ®, Sky Ball®, and Xtreme Power Dozer™ as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through their products and charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), X (@jakkstoys), YouTube (@JAKKSPacific), Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys) and LinkedIn (JAKKS Pacific).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about JAKKS Pacific's business based partly on assumptions made by its management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such statements due to numerous factors, including, but not limited to, those described above, changes in demand for JAKKS Pacific's products, product mix, the timing of customer orders and deliveries, the impact of competitive products, tariff policy and pricing, or any future transactions will result in future growth or success of JAKKS. The “forward-looking statements” contained herein speak only as of the date on which they are made, and JAKKS undertakes no obligation to update any of them to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

CONTACT: JAKKS Pacific Investor Relations (424) 268-9567

Lucas Natalini

investors@jakks.net





JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2026 2025 2025 (In thousands) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 62,849 $ 59,188 $ 52,197 Restricted cash 1,132 207 1,869 Accounts receivable, net 93,244 95,611 138,341 Inventory, net 52,854 53,163 59,805 Prepaid expenses and other assets 18,749 19,854 16,873 Total current assets 228,828 228,023 269,085 Property and equipment 156,576 142,493 152,224 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 135,162 124,592 133,216 Property and equipment, net 21,414 17,901 19,008 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 43,869 52,721 46,776 Deferred income tax assets, net 69,578 70,404 69,569 Goodwill 34,970 35,085 35,077 Other long-term assets 1,787 1,737 2,682 Total assets $ 400,446 $ 405,871 $ 442,197 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 39,964 $ 44,489 $ 55,558 Accrued expenses 35,709 37,200 43,076 Reserve for sales returns and allowances 26,737 26,229 33,569 Income taxes payable 509 1,093 2,119 Short-term operating lease liabilities 14,115 9,806 13,784 Total current liabilities 117,034 118,817 148,106 Long-term operating lease liabilities 35,913 47,110 39,578 Accrued expenses, long term 4,555 2,909 4,463 Income taxes payable 960 2,009 945 Total liabilities 158,462 170,845 193,092 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $.001 par value 11 11 11 Additional paid-in capital 304,229 295,931 302,408 Accumulated deficit (48,162 ) (44,860 ) (41,021 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,094 ) (16,556 ) (12,293 ) Total JAKKS Pacific, Inc. stockholders' equity 241,984 234,526 249,105 Non-controlling interests - 500 - Total stockholders' equity 241,984 235,026 249,105 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 400,446 $ 405,871 $ 442,197







Supplemental Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Data (Unaudited) March 31, Key Balance Sheet Data: 2026 2025 Accounts receivable days sales outstanding (DSO) 79 76 Inventory turnover (DSI) 67 64 Three Months Ended March 31, Trailing Twelve Months (*) Ended March 31, Condensed Cash Flow Data: 2026 2025 2026 2025 Cash flows from (used in) operating activities $ 21,795 $ (1,700 ) $ 31,987 $ 50,110 Cash flows used in investing activities (5,812 ) (3,065 ) (15,091 ) (12,320 ) Cash flows used in financing activities and other (6,068 ) (5,977 ) (12,310 ) (13,887 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 9,915 $ (10,742 ) $ 4,586 $ 23,903 Capital expenditures $ (5,589 ) $ (2,070 ) $ (13,082 ) $ (11,088 ) (*) Trailing twelve months (TTM) amounts are calculated as the sum of the most recent four quarters, derived from reported GAAP results.





JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Δ (%) (In thousands, except per share data) Net sales $ 106,676 $ 113,253 (6 )% Less: Cost of sales Cost of goods 52,187 54,626 (4 ) Royalty expense 16,913 18,168 (7 ) Amortization of tools and molds 1,970 1,446 36 Cost of sales 71,070 74,240 (4 ) Gross profit 35,606 39,013 (9 ) Direct selling expenses 8,164 8,696 (6 ) General and administrative expenses 32,864 33,961 (3 ) Depreciation and amortization 152 113 35 Selling, general and administrative expenses 41,180 42,770 (4 ) Loss from operations (5,574 ) (3,757 ) 48 Other income (expense): Other income (expense), net 25 5 400 Interest income 480 362 33 Interest expense (60 ) (155 ) (61 ) Loss before benefit from income taxes (5,129 ) (3,545 ) 45 Benefit from income taxes (849 ) (1,163 ) (27 ) Net loss $ (4,280 ) $ (2,382 ) 80 % Loss per share - basic & diluted $ (0.37 ) $ (0.21 ) Shares used in loss per share - basic & diluted 11,444 11,146 Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Δ bps Fav/(Unfav) Net sales 100.0 % 100.0 % - Less: Cost of sales Cost of goods 48.9 48.3 (60 ) Royalty expense 15.9 16.0 10 Amortization of tools and molds 1.8 1.3 (50.0 ) Cost of sales 66.6 65.6 (100 ) Gross profit 33.4 34.4 (100 ) Direct selling expenses 7.7 7.7 0 General and administrative expenses 30.8 29.9 (90 ) Depreciation and amortization 0.1 0.1 - Selling, general and administrative expenses 38.6 37.7 (90 ) Loss from operations (5.2 ) (3.3 ) (190 ) Other income (expense): Other income (expense), net - - Interest income 0.4 0.3 Interest expense - (0.1 ) Loss before benefit from income taxes (4.8 ) (3.1 ) Benefit from income taxes (0.8 ) (1.0 ) Net loss (4.0 )% (2.1 )%





JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited) Three Months

Ended March 31, Three Months

Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Δ ($) 2026 2025 Δ ($) (In thousands) (In thousands) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Net loss $ (4,280 ) $ (2,382 ) $ (1,898 ) $ (4,280 ) $ (2,382 ) $ (1,898 ) Interest expense 60 155 (95 ) 60 155 (95 ) Interest income (480 ) (362 ) (118 ) (480 ) (362 ) (118 ) Benefit from income taxes (849 ) (1,163 ) 314 (849 ) (1,163 ) 314 Depreciation and amortization 2,122 1,559 563 2,122 1,559 563 EBITDA (3,427 ) (2,193 ) (1,234 ) (3,427 ) (2,193 ) (1,234 ) Adjustments: Other (income) expense, net (25 ) (5 ) (20 ) (25 ) (5 ) (20 ) Restricted stock compensation expense 3,081 2,552 529 3,081 2,552 529 Adjusted EBITDA $ (371 ) $ 354 $ (725 ) $ (371 ) $ 354 $ (725 ) Adjusted EBITDA/Net sales % (0.3 )% 0.3 % -60 bps (0.3 )% 0.3 % -60 bps Trailing Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Δ ($) (In thousands) TTM EBITDA and TTM Adjusted EBITDA TTM net income $ 7,973 $ 46,043 $ (38,070 ) Interest expense 376 1,107 (731 ) Interest income (1,113 ) (827 ) (286 ) Provision for income taxes 5,208 11,097 (5,889 ) Depreciation and amortization 10,796 10,091 705 TTM EBITDA 23,240 67,511 (44,271 ) Adjustments: Other (income) expense, net (470 ) (169 ) (301 ) Restricted stock compensation expense 11,442 9,512 1,930 Loss on debt extinguishment 427 - 427 TTM Adjusted EBITDA $ 34,639 $ 76,854 $ (42,215 ) TTM Adjusted EBITDA/TTM Net sales % 6.1 % 10.8 % -470 bps Three Months

Ended March 31, Three Months

Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Δ ($) 2026 2025 Δ ($) (In thousands, except per share data) (In thousands, except per share data) Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders Net loss $ (4,280 ) $ (2,382 ) $ (1,898 ) $ (4,280 ) $ (2,382 ) $ (1,898 ) Restricted stock compensation expense 3,081 2,552 529 3,081 2,552 529 Tax impact of additional charges (713 ) (524 ) (189 ) (3,866 ) (524 ) (3,342 ) Adjusted net loss $ (1,912 ) $ (354 ) $ (1,558 ) $ (5,065 ) $ (354 ) $ (4,711 ) Adjusted loss per share - basic & diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.44 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.41 ) Shares used in adjusted loss per share - basic & diluted 11,444 11,146 298 11,444 11,146 298 Adjusted earnings (loss) per share - diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.44 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.41 ) Shares used in adjusted earnings (loss) per share - diluted 11,444 11,146 298 11,444 11,146 298





JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Sales by Division and Geographic Region (In thousands) QTD Q1 Divisions 2024 2025 2026 % Change

2025 v 2026 CAGR%

2024 - 2026 Toys/Consumer Products $82,910 $107,438 $100,095 -6.8% 9.9% Dolls, Role-Play/Dress-Up 40,574 55,463 37,497 -32.4% -3.9% Action Play & Collectibles 33,008 42,881 55,269 28.9% 29.4% Outdoor/Seasonal Toys 9,328 9,094 7,329 -19.4% -11.4% Costumes $7,166 $5,815 $6,581 13.2% -4.2% Total $90,076 $113,253 $106,676 -5.8% 8.8% (In thousands) QTD Q1 Regions 2024 2025 2026 % Change

2025 v 2026 CAGR%

2024 - 2026 United States $70,430 $88,944 $74,636 -16.1% 2.9% Europe 5,735 11,810 17,379 47.2% 74.1% Latin America 7,996 7,459 6,962 -6.7% -6.7% Canada 3,370 3,279 2,992 -8.8% -5.8% Australia & New Zealand 1,346 613 2,469 302.8% 35.4% Asia 965 751 1,935 157.7% 41.6% Middle East & Africa 234 397 303 -23.7% 13.8% Total $90,076 $113,253 $106,676 -5.8% 8.8% (In thousands) QTD Q1 Regions 2024 2025 2026 % Change

2025 v 2026 CAGR%

2024 - 2026 North America $73,800 $92,223 $77,628 -15.8% 2.6% International 16,276 21,030 29,048 38.1% 33.6% Total $90,076 $113,253 $106,676 -5.8% 8.8% (In thousands) QTD Q1 Regions 2024 2025 2026 % Change

2025 v 2026 CAGR%

2024 - 2026 United States $70,430 $88,944 $74,636 -16.1% 2.9% Rest of World 19,646 24,309 32,040 31.8% 27.7% Total $90,076 $113,253 $106,676 -5.8% 8.8%



