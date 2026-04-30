Alamar Biosciences to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 8, 2026

FREMONT, Calif., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamar Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALMR), a leader in Precision Proteomics dedicated to enabling the earliest detection of disease, today announced it will publish its first quarter 2026 financial results before market open on Friday, May 8, 2026.

Alamar Biosciences plans to host and webcast its first earnings conference call as a public company in August 2026 to report second quarter 2026 financial results.

About Alamar Biosciences, Inc.

Alamar is a life sciences company dedicated to powering Precision Proteomics to enable the earliest detection of disease. Leveraging its proprietary NULISA™ technology and the ARGO™ HT System, Alamar’s platform is designed to detect biomarkers with ultra-high sensitivity and address key limitations of existing technologies, helping researchers unlock the full spectrum of protein biomarkers across disease states.

Investor contact:

investors@alamarbio.com

Media contact:

media@alamarbio.com