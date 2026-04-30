AtlasClear Holdings Signs Fifth Correspondent Broker-Dealer Agreement

TAMPA, Fla., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: ATCH) ("AtlasClear" or the "Company"), a technology-enabled financial services platform, today announced the execution of its fifth correspondent broker-dealer agreement through Wilson-Davis & Co., Inc., AtlasClear's wholly owned correspondent-clearing broker-dealer subsidiary.

The new agreement extends a pipeline of correspondent relationships that have advanced steadily over the past several quarters, reflecting growing demand for AtlasClear's integrated clearing, custody, and capital markets capabilities.

"We are seeing consistent demand from broker-dealers that have outgrown legacy clearing relationships and require a partner with modern infrastructure and the capacity to scale," said Craig Ridenhour, President of AtlasClear Holdings. "The pipeline reflects that shift."

“Broker-dealers are looking for a clearing partner that brings scale, technology, and capital markets capabilities together in a more efficient way,” said John Schaible, Executive Chairman of AtlasClear Holdings. “Wilson-Davis is becoming that platform — one designed around the real needs of our target market, and the increasing number of broker-dealers choosing Wilson-Davis is the strongest validation that we’re delivering.”

AtlasClear continues to advance discussions with prospective broker-dealer partners as it scales its correspondent clearing platform through Wilson-Davis.

About AtlasClear Holdings, Inc.

AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: ATCH) is building a cutting-edge, technology-enabled financial services platform designed to modernize trading, clearing, settlement, and banking for emerging financial institutions and fintechs. Through its subsidiary Wilson-Davis & Co., Inc., a full-service correspondent broker-dealer registered with the SEC and FINRA, and its pending acquisition of Commercial Bancorp of Wyoming, AtlasClear seeks to deliver a vertically integrated suite of brokerage, clearing, risk management, regulatory, and commercial banking solutions. For more information, follow us on LinkedIn or X and visit www.atlasclear.com.

To stay up to date on AtlasClear’s platform strategy and market perspective, subscribe to the Company’s YouTube channel and watch the Clearing the View by AtlasClear video series.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that reflect AtlasClear Holdings’ current views with respect to, among other things, its future operations and financial performance. Forward-looking statements in this communication may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "foreseeable," "future," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "proposed," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "trends," "will," "would" and similar terms and phrases. Forward-looking statements contained in this communication include, but are not limited to, statements as to (i) the closing of the Company’s planned acquisition of Commercial Bancorp, including the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals, (ii) the Company’s expectations regarding planned future growth and financial results, (iii) AtlasClear Holdings’ expectations regarding future financings, (iv) AtlasClear Holdings’ expectations as to future operational results, (v) AtlasClear Holdings’ anticipated growth strategy, including its planned acquisition of Commercial Bancorp of Wyoming, and (vi) the financial technology of AtlasClear Holdings. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. For additional details regarding risks and uncertainties, please refer to AtlasClear Holdings’ filings with the SEC, including its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed September 29, 2025. AtlasClear Holdings undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

AtlasClear Holdings, Inc.

Email: AtlasClearIR@atlasclear.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Jeff Ramson, CEO

PCG Advisory, Inc.

Email: jramson@pcgadvisory.com