Syntec Optics (Nasdaq: OPTX) Announces Closing of $20 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPTX) (“Syntec Optics”, “Syntec”, or the “Company”), a leading provider of technology to defense tech and other vibrant end-markets, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 2,857,142 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $7.00 per share.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as sole book-running manager for the offering. Titan Partners, a division of American Capital Partners, and A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners acted as financial advisors to the Company.

In addition, the Company granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to 428,571 additional shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

The gross proceeds of the offering were approximately $20 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses and excluding any exercise of the option to purchase additional shares. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to acquire or invest in complementary businesses, technologies, products or assets and for working capital, capital expenditures and to optimize the Company’s capital structure including potential repayment of indebtedness.

The shares of common stock described above were offered by the Company pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-295335) that was previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and declared effective on April 28, 2026. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A final prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained for free by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, New York 10022, by phone at (212) 856-5711 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Syntec Optics

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPTX), headquartered in Rochester, NY, is one of the largest custom and diverse end-market optics and photonics manufacturers in the United States. Operating for over two decades, Syntec Optics runs a state-of-the-art facility with extensive core capabilities of various optics manufacturing processes, both horizontally and vertically integrated, to provide a competitive advantage for mission-critical OEMs. As more products become light-enabled, Syntec Optics continues to add new product lines, including recent Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite optics for communications, lightweight night-vision goggle optics for defense, biomedical optics for diagnostics and surgery, and data center optics for Artificial Intelligence. According to SPIE, across the entire field of optics and photonics, the monetary value of all light-enabled products and related services amounts to over 15% of worldwide economic output (nearly $16 trillion of the total $106 trillion value of all finished goods and services produced worldwide in 2023). To learn more, visit www.syntecoptics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements as to the intended use of net proceeds from the public offering, are forward-looking statements. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “plan,” “targets,” “projects,” “could,” “would,” “continue,” “forecast” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors (some of which are beyond the control of Syntec Optics), which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon estimates, forecasts and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Syntec Optics and its management, as the case may be, are inherently uncertain and many factors may cause the actual results to differ materially from current expectations which include, but are not limited to: 1) risk outlined in any prior SEC filings; 2) ability of Syntec Optics to successfully increase market penetration into its target markets; 3) the addressable markets that Syntec Optics intends to target do not grow as expected; 4) the loss of any key executives; 5) the loss of any relationships with key suppliers including suppliers abroad; 6) the loss of any relationships with key customers; 7) the inability to protect Syntec Optics’ patents and other intellectual property; 8) the failure to successfully execute manufacturing of announced products in a timely manner or at all, or to scale to mass production; 9) costs related to any further business combination; 10) changes in applicable laws or regulations; 11) the possibility that Syntec Optics may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; 12) Syntec Optics’ estimates of its growth and projected financial results for the future and meeting or satisfying the underlying assumptions with respect thereto; 13) the impact of any pandemic, including any mutations or variants thereof and the Russian/Ukrainian or Israeli conflict, and any resulting effect on business and financial conditions; 14) inability to complete any investments or borrowings in connection with any organic or inorganic growth; 15) the potential for events or circumstances that result in Syntec Optics’ failure to timely achieve the anticipated benefits of Syntec Optics’ customer arrangements; and 16) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in prior SEC filings including registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Syntec Optics does not give any assurance that Syntec Optics will achieve its expected results. Syntec Optics does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@syntecoptics.com