Root, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), the leading technology company in car insurance, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

Alex Timm, Root’s Founder & Chief Executive Officer, and Megan Binkley, Root’s Chief Financial Officer, will have a presence at the following conferences:

Wells Fargo Financial Services Investor Conference on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 in Chicago

Morgan Stanley US Financials Conference on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in New York





While there will be no Company presentations, Root, Inc. will host one-on-one and group meetings with institutional investors at the conferences. The investor material to be used in the meetings can be found on the home page of Root’s Investor Relations website at ir.joinroot.com .

About Root, Inc.

Root Insurance is a technology company revolutionizing car insurance through data science and automation. The Root app has reached more than 17 million downloads and has analyzed nearly 36 billion miles of driving data to deliver personalized and fair pricing. Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) is the parent company of Root Insurance Company.

Learn more at root.com .

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

ir@joinroot.com