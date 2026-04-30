LPL Financial Announces First Quarter 2026 Results

Key Financial Results

Net income was $356 million , translating to diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $4.43 , up 4% from a year ago

Adjusted EPS* increased 9% year-over-year to $5.60 Gross profit* increased 25% year-over-year to $1,593 million Core G&A* increased 29% year-over-year to $532 million Adjusted pre-tax income* increased 20% year-over-year to $613 million





Key Business Results

Total client assets increased 30% year-over-year to $2.3 trillion Advisory assets increased 42% year-over-year to $1.4 trillion Advisory assets as a percentage of total client assets increased to 59.5%, up from 54.5% a year ago

Total organic net new assets were $21 billion , representing 4% annualized growth

Recruited assets ( 1 ) were $ 17 billion, down 55% from a year ago Recruited assets over the trailing twelve months were $83 billion

Total client cash balances were $59 billion , a decrease of $2 billion sequentially and an increase of $6 billion year-over-year Client cash balances as a percentage of total client assets were 2.5%, down from 2.6% in the prior quarter and 3.0% in the prior year



Key Capital and Liquidity Measures

Corporate cash ( 2 ) was $567 million

Leverage ratio ( 3 ) was 1.86x

Dividends paid were $24 million



Key Updates

M&A:

Commonwealth Financial Network ("Commonwealth"): On track to complete the conversion in the fourth quarter of 2026 Continue to expect asset retention of approximately 90% Estimated run-rate EBITDA has decreased from $425 million to $410 million

On track to complete the conversion in the fourth quarter of 2026 Mariner Advisor Network : In April, announced an agreement to lead the acquisition of Mariner Advisor Network, an LPL branch office supporting 367 † advisors who collectively manage $31 billion † of client assets As part of this transaction, approximately 223 advisors will remain directly affiliated with LPL, and approximately 144 hybrid advisors will transition to Private Advisor Group’s hybrid RIA model

In April, announced an agreement to lead the acquisition of Mariner Advisor Network, an LPL branch office supporting 367 advisors who collectively manage $31 billion of client assets Liquidity & Succession: Deployed approximately $62 million of capital to close six deals in Q1

Core G&A:

Given our performance to date, we are lowering the upper end of our 2026 Core G&A* outlook range by $20 million to a range of $2,155-2,190 million, including expenses related to Commonwealth



Capital Management:

Share Repurchases: In April, resumed our share repurchase program, with an estimated $125 million of repurchases planned during the second quarter



*See the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section and the endnotes to this release for further details about these non-GAAP financial measures

SAN DIEGO, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) (the "Company") today announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2026, reporting net income of $356 million, or $4.43 per share. This compares with net income of $319 million, or $4.24 per share, in the first quarter of 2025 and net income of $301 million, or $3.74 per share, in the prior quarter.

"It was a strong start to the year for LPL," said Rich Steinmeier, CEO. "We achieved record earnings per share, while continuing to make progress across our key strategic priorities. With recruiting momentum building, and preparations underway to onboard Commonwealth later this year, we remain well-positioned to execute on our vision."

"We delivered another quarter of solid business and financial results, as our value proposition continues to resonate across the marketplace," said Matt Audette, President and CFO. "In addition, we continue to improve operating leverage by enhancing efficiency across our platform and better aligning monetization with the value we deliver. Looking ahead, we are well positioned to continue delivering long‑term shareholder value."

Dividend Declaration

The Company's Board of Directors declared a $0.30 per share dividend to be paid on June 4, 2026 to all stockholders of record as of May 21, 2026.

Conference Call and Additional Information

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its results at 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 30, 2026. The conference call will be accessible and available for replay at investor.lpl.com/events.

Contacts

Investor Relations

investor.relations@lplfinancial.com

Media Relations

media.relations@lplfinancial.com

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace(4), LPL supports more than 32,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,100 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $2.3 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 8 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial") or its affiliate LPL Enterprise, LLC ("LPL Enterprise"), both registered investment advisers and broker-dealers. Members FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms "financial advisors" and "advisors" are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial or LPL Enterprise.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the "Investor Relations" or "Press Releases" section of our website.

† Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from March 31, 2026.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements regarding:

the Company’s retention of Commonwealth assets and Commonwealth’s future financial and operating performance;

the success of the Company's future recruiting efforts;

run-rate EBITDA expectations in connection with the Company’s acquisition of Commonwealth;

the amount and timing of the onboarding of acquired, recruited or transitioned brokerage and advisory assets, including Commonwealth;

the Company's plans to invest to drive growth and increase efficiency while scaling its business;

the Company’s recruitment pipeline and expected organic growth;

the Company's future financial and operating results, growth, plans, priorities and business strategies, including forecasts and statements related to the Company's ICA yield, service and fee revenue, transaction revenue, core G&A expense, interest expense and income, leverage ratio (including plans to reduce leverage), pricing and fees (including their effect on adjusted pre-tax margin), corporate cash, run-rate EBITDA, other revenue, shared-based compensation expense, operating leverage, pre-tax margin, transition assistance loan amortization, organic growth, payout rate, tax rate and share repurchases; and

future capabilities, future advisor service experience, future investments and capital deployment, including share repurchase activity and dividends, if any, and long-term shareholder value.

These and any other statements that are not related to present facts or current conditions, or that are not purely historical, constitute forward-looking statements. They reflect the Company's expectations and objectives as of April 30, 2026 and are not guarantees that expectations or objectives expressed or implied will be achieved. The achievement of such expectations and objectives involves risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, levels of activity or the timing of events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include:

difficulties and delays in onboarding the assets of acquired, recruited or transitioned advisors, including the receipt and timing of regulatory approvals that may be required;

disruptions in the businesses of the Company and Commonwealth that could make it more difficult to maintain relationships with advisors and their clients;

the choice by clients of acquired or recruited advisors not to open brokerage and/or advisory accounts at the Company;

changes in general economic and financial market conditions, including retail investor sentiment;

changes in interest rates and fees payable by banks participating in the Company's client cash programs, including the Company's success in negotiating agreements with current or additional counterparties;

the Company's strategy and success in managing client cash program fees;

fluctuations in the levels of advisory and brokerage assets, including net new assets, and the related impact on revenue;

effects of competition in the financial services industry and the success of the Company in attracting and retaining financial advisors and institutions, and their ability to provide financial products and services effectively;

whether retail investors served by newly-recruited advisors choose to move their respective assets to new accounts at the Company;

changes in the growth and profitability of the Company's fee-based offerings and asset-based revenues;

the effect of current, pending and future legislation, regulation and regulatory actions, including disciplinary actions imposed by federal and state regulators and self-regulatory organizations;

the cost of defending, settling and remediating issues related to regulatory matters or legal proceedings, including civil monetary penalties or actual costs of reimbursing customers for losses in excess of our reserves or insurance;

changes made to the Company's services and pricing, including in response to competitive developments and current, pending and future legislation, regulation and regulatory actions, and the effect that such changes may have on the Company’s gross profit streams and costs;

the execution of the Company's capital management plans, including its compliance with the terms of the Company's amended and restated credit agreement, the committed revolving credit facilities of the Company and LPL Financial, and the indentures governing the Company's senior unsecured notes;

strategic acquisitions and investments, including pursuant to the Company's Liquidity & Succession solution, and the effect that such acquisitions and investments may have on the Company’s capital management plans and liquidity;

the price, availability and trading volumes of shares of the Company's common stock, which will affect the timing and size of future share repurchases by the Company, if any;

the execution of the Company's plans and its success in realizing the synergies, expense savings, service improvements or efficiencies expected to result from its investments, initiatives and acquisitions, expense plans and technology initiatives;

whether advisors affiliated with Commonwealth will transition registration to the Company and whether assets reported as serviced by such financial advisors will translate into assets of the Company;

the performance of third-party service providers to which business processes have been transitioned;

the Company's ability to control operating risks, information technology systems risks, cybersecurity risks and sourcing risks; and

the other factors set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be amended or updated in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



Except as required by law, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this earnings release, and you should not rely on statements contained herein as representing the Company's view as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2026 2025 Change 2025 Change REVENUE Advisory $ 2,615,047 $ 2,543,756 3 % $ 1,689,245 55 % Commission: Sales-based 705,415 721,054 (2 %) 610,038 16 % Trailing 486,619 510,719 (5 %) 437,719 11 % Total commission 1,192,034 1,231,773 (3 %) 1,047,757 14 % Asset-based: Client cash 445,325 440,254 1 % 392,031 14 % Other asset-based 375,480 375,811 — % 303,210 24 % Total asset-based 820,805 816,065 1 % 695,241 18 % Service and fee 210,984 180,642 17 % 145,199 45 % Transaction 80,542 75,148 7 % 67,864 19 % Interest income, net 45,180 49,965 (10 %) 43,851 3 % Other (26,158 ) 35,121 n/m (19,150 ) 37 % Total revenue 4,938,434 4,932,470 — % 3,670,007 35 % EXPENSE Advisory and commission 3,291,209 3,341,682 (2 %) 2,353,925 40 % Compensation and benefits 368,740 375,988 (2 %) 305,546 21 % Promotional 208,400 205,453 1 % 145,645 43 % Occupancy and equipment 118,523 118,861 — % 77,240 53 % Depreciation and amortization 105,751 105,125 1 % 92,356 15 % Interest expense on borrowings 100,292 105,613 (5 %) 85,862 17 % Amortization of other intangibles 67,230 82,248 (18 %) 43,521 54 % Brokerage, clearing and exchange 55,475 47,423 17 % 44,138 26 % Professional services 50,381 65,813 (23 %) 36,326 39 % Communications and data processing 23,467 21,863 7 % 19,506 20 % Other 64,382 64,840 (1 %) 48,689 32 % Total expense 4,453,850 4,534,909 (2 %) 3,252,754 37 % INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 484,584 397,561 22 % 417,253 16 % PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 128,180 96,842 32 % 98,680 30 % NET INCOME $ 356,404 $ 300,719 19 % $ 318,573 12 % EARNINGS PER SHARE Earnings per share, basic $ 4.45 $ 3.76 18 % $ 4.27 4 % Earnings per share, diluted $ 4.43 $ 3.74 18 % $ 4.24 4 % Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic 80,113 80,048 — % 74,600 7 % Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 80,446 80,409 — % 75,112 7 %





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited) March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 ASSETS Cash and equivalents $ 1,024,459 $ 1,037,378 Cash and equivalents segregated under federal or other regulations 1,655,723 1,792,064 Restricted cash 225,765 225,298 Receivables from clients, net 866,500 803,206 Receivables from brokers, dealers and clearing organizations 100,003 70,897 Advisor loans, net 3,741,085 3,681,512 Other receivables, net 1,359,790 1,203,539 Investment securities ($84,862 and $76,108 at fair value at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively) 100,322 91,528 Property and equipment, net 1,467,569 1,409,376 Goodwill 2,659,170 2,644,723 Other intangibles, net 3,413,946 3,330,788 Other assets 2,220,909 2,202,444 Total assets $ 18,835,241 $ 18,492,753 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES: Client payables $ 2,116,992 $ 2,308,275 Payables to brokers, dealers and clearing organizations 307,677 150,520 Accrued advisory and commission expenses payable 370,174 361,623 Corporate debt and other borrowings, net 7,182,102 7,258,694 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 744,928 821,641 Other liabilities 2,427,666 2,247,515 Total liabilities 13,149,539 13,148,268 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized; 136,811,280 and 136,637,544 shares issued at March 31, 2026, and December 31, 2025, respectively 137 136 Additional paid-in capital 3,870,612 3,843,017 Treasury stock, at cost — 56,622,578 and 56,576,672 shares at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively (4,352,434 ) (4,333,725 ) Retained earnings 6,167,387 5,835,057 Total stockholders’ equity 5,685,702 5,344,485 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 18,835,241 $ 18,492,753





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Management's Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Certain information in this release is presented as reviewed by the Company’s management and includes information derived from the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated statements of income, non-GAAP financial measures and operational and performance metrics. For information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release.

Quarterly Results Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Change Q1 2025 Change Gross Profit (5) Advisory $ 2,615,047 $ 2,543,756 3 % $ 1,689,245 55 % Trailing commissions 486,619 510,719 (5 %) 437,719 11 % Sales-based commissions 705,415 721,054 (2 %) 610,038 16 % Advisory fees and commissions 3,807,081 3,775,529 1 % 2,737,002 39 % Production-based payout (6) (3,320,527 ) (3,322,368 ) — % (2,374,368 ) 40 % Advisory fees and commissions, net of payout 486,554 453,161 7 % 362,634 34 % Client cash (7) 459,653 455,650 1 % 408,224 13 % Other asset-based (8) 375,480 375,811 — % 303,210 24 % Service and fee 210,984 180,642 17 % 145,199 45 % Transaction 80,542 75,148 7 % 67,864 19 % Interest income, net (9) 30,835 34,555 (11 %) 27,637 12 % Other revenue (10) 4,138 14,088 (71 %) 2,023 105 % Total net advisory fees and commissions and attachment revenue 1,648,186 1,589,055 4 % 1,316,791 25 % Brokerage, clearing and exchange expense (55,475 ) (47,423 ) 17 % (44,138 ) 26 % Gross Profit (5) 1,592,711 1,541,632 3 % 1,272,653 25 % G&A Expense Core G&A (11) 532,049 536,153 (1 %) 413,069 29 % Transition assistance loan amortization (12) 135,982 132,682 2 % 81,813 66 % Promotional (ongoing) (12)(13)(14) 75,888 75,845 — % 70,119 8 % Employee share-based compensation 22,218 19,459 14 % 18,366 21 % Regulatory charges 7,501 8,131 (8 %) 6,887 9 % Acquisition costs excluding interest (14) 61,216 78,815 (22 %) 43,407 41 % Total G&A 834,854 851,085 (2 %) 633,661 32 % EBITDA (15) 757,857 690,547 10 % 638,992 19 % Interest expense on borrowings (16) 100,292 105,613 (5 %) 80,725 24 % Depreciation and amortization 105,751 105,125 1 % 92,356 15 % Amortization of other intangibles 67,230 82,248 (18 %) 43,521 54 % Acquisition costs - interest (14) — — — % 5,137 (100 %) INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 484,584 397,561 22 % 417,253 16 % PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 128,180 96,842 32 % 98,680 30 % NET INCOME $ 356,404 $ 300,719 19 % $ 318,573 12 % Earnings per share, diluted $ 4.43 $ 3.74 18 % $ 4.24 4 % Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 80,446 80,409 — % 75,112 7 % Adjusted EBITDA (15) $ 819,073 $ 769,362 6 % $ 682,399 20 % Adjusted pre-tax income (17) $ 613,030 $ 558,624 10 % $ 509,318 20 % Adjusted EPS (18) $ 5.60 $ 5.23 7 % $ 5.15 9 %





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Operating Metrics

(Dollars in billions, except where noted)

(Unaudited) Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Change Q1 2025 Change Market Drivers S&P 500 Index (end of period) 6,529 6,846 (5%) 5,612 16% Russell 2000 Index (end of period) 2,496 2,482 1% 2,012 24% Fed Funds daily effective rate (average bps) 364 390 (26bps) 433 (69bps) Client Assets (19) Advisory $ 1,390.4 $ 1,392.7 —% $ 977.4 42% Brokerage 945.9 977.9 (3%) 817.5 16% Total Client Assets $ 2,336.3 $ 2,370.5 (1%) $ 1,794.9 30% Advisory as a % of Total Client Assets 59.5% 58.8% 70bps 54.5% 500bps Assets by Platform Corporate RIA advisory (20) $ 1,063.4 $ 1,064.2 —% $ 699.1 52% Independent RIA advisory (20) 327.0 328.5 —% 278.3 17% Brokerage 945.9 977.9 (3%) 817.5 16% Total Client Assets $ 2,336.3 $ 2,370.5 (1%) $ 1,794.9 30% Centrally Managed Assets Centrally managed assets (21) $ 217.2 $ 213.6 2% $ 164.4 32% Centrally Managed as a % of Total Advisory Assets 15.6% 15.3% 30bps 16.8% (120bps)





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Operating Metrics

(Dollars in billions, except where noted)

(Unaudited)

Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Change Q1 2025 Change Organic Net New Assets (NNA) (22) Advisory $ 25.8 $ 27.8 n/m $ 35.7 n/m Brokerage (4.4 ) (5.2 ) n/m 35.2 n/m Total Organic NNA $ 21.4 $ 22.5 n/m $ 70.9 n/m Acquired NNA (22) Advisory $ — $ — n/m $ 1.9 n/m Brokerage — 2.0 n/m 6.0 n/m Total Acquired NNA $ — $ 2.0 n/m $ 7.9 n/m Total NNA (22) Advisory $ 25.8 $ 27.8 n/m $ 37.6 n/m Brokerage (4.4 ) (3.2 ) n/m 41.2 n/m Total NNA $ 21.4 $ 24.5 n/m $ 78.8 n/m Net brokerage to advisory conversions (23) $ 6.6 $ 6.3 n/m $ 5.9 n/m Organic advisory NNA annualized growth (24) 7.4% 8.2% n/m 14.9% n/m Total organic NNA annualized growth (24) 3.6% 3.9% n/m 16.3% n/m Total Organic Advisory NNA (22) Organic corporate RIA advisory $ 22.3 $ 29.5 n/m $ 31.7 n/m Organic independent RIA advisory 3.5 (1.8 ) n/m 5.9 n/m Total Organic Advisory NNA $ 25.8 $ 27.8 n/m $ 37.6 n/m Organic centrally managed NNA (22) $ 7.8 $ 8.2 n/m $ 6.5 n/m Net buy (sell) activity (25) $ 43.2 $ 40.5 n/m $ 42.0 n/m

Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Client Cash Data

(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)

(Unaudited)

Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Change Q1 2025 Change Client Cash Balances (in billions) (26) Insured cash account sweep $ 39.8 $ 41.0 (3%) $ 36.1 10% Deposit cash account sweep 15.9 15.3 4% 10.7 49% Total Bank Sweep 55.7 56.3 (1%) 46.8 19% Money market sweep 1.5 2.5 (40%) 4.3 (65%) Total Client Cash Sweep Held by Third Parties 57.2 58.8 (3%) 51.1 12% Client cash account (CCA) 2.0 2.2 (9%) 1.9 5% Total Client Cash Balances $ 59.1 $ 61.0 (3%) $ 53.1 11% Client Cash Balances as a % of Total Assets 2.5% 2.6% (10bps) 3.0% (50bps)

Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.





Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025 Interest-Earning Assets Average Balance

(in billions) Revenue Net Yield (bps) (27) Average Balance

(in billions) Revenue Net Yield (bps) (27) Average Balance

(in billions) Revenue Net Yield (bps) (27) Insured cash account sweep $ 38.8 $ 321,639 336 $ 37.0 $ 317,682 341 $ 36.0 $ 299,618 337 Deposit cash account sweep 14.6 122,080 338 13.3 119,916 359 10.2 89,728 356 Total Bank Sweep 53.4 443,719 337 50.3 437,598 345 46.2 389,346 341 Money market sweep 2.1 1,606 31 3.4 2,656 31 4.1 2,685 26 Total Client Cash Held By

Third Parties 55.5 445,325 325 53.7 440,254 325 50.4 392,031 316 Client cash account (CCA) 1.9 14,328 299 1.8 15,396 335 1.8 16,193 368 Total Client Cash 57.4 459,653 324 55.5 455,650 325 52.2 408,224 317 Margin receivables 0.8 14,786 792 0.7 15,184 808 0.6 11,444 789 Other interest revenue 1.2 16,049 528 1.4 19,371 531 1.3 16,193 512 Total Client Cash and

Interest Income, Net $ 59.4 $ 490,488 334 $ 57.6 $ 490,205 337 $ 54.0 $ 435,861 327

Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Monthly Metrics

(Dollars in billions, except where noted)

(Unaudited)

March 2026 February 2026 Change January 2026 December 2025 Client Assets (19) Advisory $ 1,390.4 $ 1,441.6 (4%) $ 1,422.7 $ 1,392.7 Brokerage 945.9 989.3 (4%) 985.8 977.9 Total Client Assets $ 2,336.3 $ 2,430.8 (4%) $ 2,408.5 $ 2,370.5 Organic NNA (22) Advisory $ 9.7 $ 10.0 n/m $ 6.1 $ 10.2 Brokerage (1.6 ) (0.9 ) n/m (2.0 ) (1.6 ) Total Organic NNA $ 8.1 $ 9.1 n/m $ 4.2 $ 8.6 Acquired NNA (22) Advisory $ — $ — n/m $ — $ — Brokerage — — n/m — 2.0 Total Acquired NNA $ — $ — n/m $ — $ 2.0 Total NNA (22) Advisory $ 9.7 $ 10.0 n/m $ 6.1 $ 10.2 Brokerage (1.6 ) (0.9 ) n/m (2.0 ) 0.4 Total NNA $ 8.1 $ 9.1 n/m $ 4.2 $ 10.6 Net brokerage to advisory conversions (23) $ 2.2 $ 2.1 n/m $ 2.2 $ 2.1 Client Cash Balances (26) Insured cash account sweep $ 39.8 $ 37.8 5% $ 38.2 $ 41.0 Deposit cash account sweep 15.9 14.6 9% 14.2 15.3 Total Bank Sweep 55.7 52.4 6% 52.4 56.3 Money market sweep 1.5 1.8 (17%) 2.2 2.5 Total Client Cash Sweep Held by Third Parties 57.2 54.2 6% 54.6 58.8 Client cash account (CCA) 2.0 1.6 25% 1.9 2.2 Total Client Cash Balances $ 59.1 $ 55.9 6% $ 56.5 $ 61.0 Net buy (sell) activity (25) $ 12.7 $ 16.6 n/m $ 13.8 $ 13.3 Market Drivers S&P 500 Index (end of period) 6,529 6,879 (5%) 6,939 6,846 Russell 2000 Index (end of period) 2,496 2,632 (5%) 2,614 2,482 Fed Funds effective rate (average bps) 364 364 —bps 364 373

Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Financial Measures

(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)

(Unaudited)

Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Change Q1 2025 Change Commission Revenue by Product Annuities $ 690,577 $ 720,493 (4%) $ 615,594 12% Mutual funds 266,056 271,063 (2%) 233,895 14% Fixed income 85,323 75,404 13% 61,553 39% Equities 57,540 54,624 5% 49,074 17% Other 92,538 110,189 (16%) 87,641 6% Total commission revenue $ 1,192,034 $ 1,231,773 (3%) $ 1,047,757 14% Commission Revenue by Sales-based and Trailing Sales-based commissions Annuities $ 424,221 $ 434,959 (2%) $ 365,767 16% Mutual funds 58,011 58,109 —% 55,607 4% Fixed income 85,323 75,404 13% 61,553 39% Equities 57,540 54,624 5% 49,074 17% Other 80,320 97,958 (18%) 78,037 3% Total sales-based commissions $ 705,415 $ 721,054 (2%) $ 610,038 16% Trailing commissions Annuities $ 266,356 $ 285,534 (7%) $ 249,827 7% Mutual funds 208,045 212,954 (2%) 178,288 17% Other 12,218 12,231 —% 9,604 27% Total trailing commissions $ 486,619 $ 510,719 (5%) $ 437,719 11% Total commission revenue $ 1,192,034 $ 1,231,773 (3%) $ 1,047,757 14% Payout Rate (6) 87.22% 88.00% (78bps) 86.75% 47bps





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Capital Management Measures

(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)

(Unaudited)

Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Cash and equivalents $ 1,024,459 $ 1,037,378 Cash at regulated subsidiaries (873,123 ) (925,356 ) Excess cash at regulated subsidiaries per the Credit Agreement 416,002 357,693 Corporate Cash (2) $ 567,338 $ 469,715 Corporate Cash (2) Cash at LPL Holdings, Inc. $ 24,107 $ 19,368 Excess cash at regulated subsidiaries per the Credit Agreement 416,002 357,693 Cash at non-regulated subsidiaries 127,229 92,654 Corporate Cash $ 567,338 $ 469,715 Leverage Ratio Total debt $ 7,220,000 $ 7,299,000 Total corporate cash 567,338 469,715 Credit Agreement Net Debt $ 6,652,662 $ 6,829,285 Credit Agreement EBITDA (trailing twelve months) (28) $ 3,575,622 $ 3,501,832 Leverage Ratio 1.86x 1.95x





March 31, 2026 Total Debt Balance Current Applicable

Margin Interest Rate Maturity Revolving Credit Facility (a) $ — ABR+37.5 bps / SOFR+147.5 bps 5.140 % 5/20/2029 Broker-Dealer Revolving Credit Facility — SOFR+125 bps 4.930 % 5/18/2026 Senior Unsecured Term Loan A 1,020,000 SOFR+125 bps (b) 4.925 % 12/5/2028 Senior Unsecured Notes 500,000 5.700% Fixed 5.700 % 5/20/2027 Senior Unsecured Notes 400,000 4.625% Fixed 4.625 % 11/15/2027 Senior Unsecured Notes 500,000 4.900% Fixed 4.900 % 4/3/2028 Senior Unsecured Notes 750,000 6.750% Fixed 6.750 % 11/17/2028 Senior Unsecured Notes 900,000 4.000% Fixed 4.000 % 3/15/2029 Senior Unsecured Notes 750,000 5.200% Fixed 5.200 % 3/15/2030 Senior Unsecured Notes 500,000 5.150% Fixed 5.150 % 6/15/2030 Senior Unsecured Notes 400,000 4.375% Fixed 4.375 % 5/15/2031 Senior Unsecured Notes 500,000 6.000% Fixed 6.000 % 5/20/2034 Senior Unsecured Notes 500,000 5.650% Fixed 5.650 % 3/15/2035 Senior Unsecured Notes 500,000 5.750% Fixed 5.750 % 6/15/2035 Total / Weighted Average $ 7,220,000 5.230 %

(a) Unsecured borrowing capacity of $2.25 billion at LPL Holdings, Inc.

(b) The SOFR rate option is a one-month SOFR rate and subject to an interest rate floor of 0 bps.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Key Business and Financial Metrics

(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)

(Unaudited) Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Change Q1 2025 Change Business Metrics Advisors 32,144 32,178 —% 29,493 9% Net new advisors (34 ) 50 n/m 605 n/m Annualized advisory fees and commissions per advisor (29) $ 474 $ 470 1% $ 375 26% Average total assets per advisor ($ in millions) (30) $ 72.7 $ 73.7 (1%) $ 60.9 19% Total client accounts (in millions) 11.7 11.6 1% 10.4 13% Recruited AUM ($ in billions) 17.4 14.5 20% 38.6 (55%) Employees 9,901 10,099 (2%) 9,097 9% AUM retention rate (quarterly annualized) (31) 98.2% 97.0% 120bps 98.2% —bps Capital Management Capital expenditures ($ in millions) (32) $ 165.8 $ 171.7 (3%) $ 119.5 39% Acquisitions, net ($ in millions) (33) $ 131.4 $ 51.9 153% $ 95.1 38% Share repurchases ($ in millions) $ — $ — —% $ 100.0 (100%) Dividends ($ in millions) 24.1 24.0 —% 22.4 8% Total Capital Returned ($ in millions) $ 24.1 $ 24.0 —% $ 122.4 (80%)



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management believes that presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures by excluding or including certain items can be helpful to investors and analysts who may wish to use this information to analyze the Company’s current performance, prospects and valuation. Management uses this non-GAAP information internally to evaluate operating performance and in formulating the budget for future periods. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures and metrics discussed below are appropriate for evaluating the performance of the Company.

Adjusted EPS and Adjusted net income

Adjusted EPS is defined as adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure defined as net income plus the after-tax impact of amortization of other intangibles and acquisition costs, divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding for the applicable period. The Company presents adjusted net income and adjusted EPS because management believes that these metrics can provide investors with useful insight into the Company’s core operating performance by excluding non-cash items, and acquisition costs that management does not believe impact the Company’s ongoing operations. Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are not measures of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income, earnings per diluted share or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of net income and earnings per diluted share to adjusted net income and adjusted EPS, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Gross profit

Gross profit is calculated as total revenue less advisory and commission expense; brokerage, clearing and exchange expense; and market fluctuations on employee deferred compensation. All other expense categories, including depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and amortization of other intangibles, are considered general and administrative in nature. Because the Company’s gross profit amounts do not include any depreciation and amortization expense, the Company considers gross profit to be a non-GAAP financial measure that may not be comparable to similar measures used by others in its industry. Management believes that gross profit can provide investors with useful insight into the Company’s core operating performance before indirect costs that are general and administrative in nature. For a calculation of gross profit, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Core G&A

Core G&A consists of total expense less the following expenses: advisory and commission; depreciation and amortization; interest expense on borrowings; brokerage, clearing and exchange; amortization of other intangibles; market fluctuations on employee deferred compensation; transition assistance loan amortization; promotional (ongoing); acquisition costs excluding interest; employee share-based compensation; and regulatory charges. Management presents core G&A because it believes core G&A reflects the corporate expense categories over which management can generally exercise a measure of control, compared with expense items over which management either cannot exercise control, such as advisory and commission, or which management views as promotional expense necessary to support advisor growth and retention, including conferences and transition assistance. Core G&A is not a measure of the Company’s total expense as calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of the Company's total expense to core G&A, please see the endnote disclosures in this release. The Company does not provide an outlook for its total expense because it contains expense components, such as advisory and commission, that are market-driven and over which the Company cannot exercise control. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the Company’s outlook for total expense to an outlook for core G&A cannot be made available without unreasonable effort.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is defined as net income plus interest expense on borrowings, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and amortization of other intangibles. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, plus acquisition costs excluding interest. The Company presents EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA because management believes that they can be useful financial metrics in understanding the Company’s earnings from operations. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are not measures of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Adjusted pre-tax income

Adjusted pre-tax income is defined as income before provision for income taxes plus amortization of other intangibles and acquisition costs. The Company presents adjusted pre-tax income because management believes that it can provide investors with useful insight into the Company's core operating performance by excluding non-cash items, acquisition costs, and certain other charges that management does not believe impact the Company's ongoing operations. Adjusted pre-tax income is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to income before provision for income taxes or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of income before provision for income taxes to adjusted pre-tax income, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Credit Agreement EBITDA

Credit Agreement EBITDA is defined in, and calculated by management in accordance with, the Company's amended and restated credit agreement (“Credit Agreement”) as “Consolidated EBITDA,” which is Consolidated Net Income (as defined in the Credit Agreement) plus interest expense on borrowings, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and amortization of other intangibles, and is further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash charges and other adjustments, and to include future expected cost savings, operating expense reductions or other synergies from certain transactions. The Company presents Credit Agreement EBITDA because management believes that it can be a useful financial metric in understanding the Company’s debt capacity and covenant compliance under its Credit Agreement. Credit Agreement EBITDA is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of net income to Credit Agreement EBITDA, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Endnote Disclosures

(1) Represents the estimated total client assets expected to transition to the Company's primary broker-dealer subsidiary, LPL Financial, in connection with advisors who transferred their licenses to LPL Financial during the period. The estimate is based on prior business reported by the advisors, which has not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial. The actual transition of client assets to LPL Financial generally occurs over several quarters and the actual amount transitioned may vary from the estimate.

(2) Corporate cash, a component of cash and equivalents, is the sum of cash and equivalents from the following: (1) cash and equivalents held at LPL Holdings, Inc., (2) cash and equivalents held at regulated subsidiaries as defined by the Company's Credit Agreement, which include LPL Financial, LPL Enterprise, LLC, The Private Trust Company, N.A., and Commonwealth Equity Services, LLC ("CES"), in excess of the capital requirements of the Company's Credit Agreement and (3) cash and equivalents held at non-regulated subsidiaries.

(3) Compliance with the Leverage Ratio is only required under the Company's revolving credit facility.

(4) The Company was named a Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2025 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S. (based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2022); and, among third-party providers of brokerage services to banks and credit unions, No. 1 in AUM Growth from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of AUM from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of Revenue from Financial Institutions; No. 1 on Financial Institution Market Share; No. 1 on Share of Advisors (2021-2022 Kehrer Bielan Research and Consulting Annual TPM Report). Fortune 500 as of June 2021.

(5) Gross profit is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of gross profit under the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release for additional information. Below is a calculation of gross profit for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q1 2025 Total revenue $ 4,938,434 4,932,470 $ 3,670,007 Advisory and commission expense 3,291,209 3,341,682 2,353,925 Brokerage, clearing and exchange expense 55,475 47,423 44,138 Employee deferred compensation (961 ) 1,733 (709 ) Gross profit $ 1,592,711 $ 1,541,632 $ 1,272,653



(6) Production-based payout is a financial measure calculated as advisory and commission expense plus (less) advisor deferred compensation. The payout rate is calculated by dividing the production-based payout by total advisory and commission revenue. Below is a reconciliation of the Company’s advisory and commission expense to the production-based payout and a calculation of the payout rate for the periods presented (in thousands, except payout rate):

Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q1 2025 Advisory and commission expense $ 3,291,209 $ 3,341,682 $ 2,353,925 Plus (Less): Advisor deferred compensation 29,318 (19,314 ) 20,443 Production-based payout $ 3,320,527 $ 3,322,368 $ 2,374,368 Advisory and commission revenue $ 3,807,081 $ 3,775,529 $ 2,737,002 Payout rate 87.22% 88.00% 86.75%



(7) Below is a reconciliation of client cash revenue per Management's Statements of Operations to client cash revenue, a component of asset-based revenue, on the Company's condensed consolidated statements of income for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q1 2025 Client cash on Management's Statements of Operations $ 459,653 $ 455,650 $ 408,224 Interest income on CCA balances segregated under federal or other regulations (9) (14,328 ) (15,396 ) (16,193 ) Client cash on Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income $ 445,325 $ 440,254 $ 392,031





(8) Consists of revenue from the Company's sponsorship programs with financial product manufacturers, omnibus processing and networking services but does not include fees from client cash programs.

(9) Below is a reconciliation of interest income, net per Management's Statements of Operations to interest income, net on the Company's condensed consolidated statements of income for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q1 2025 Interest income, net on Management's Statements of Operations $ 30,835 $ 34,555 $ 27,637 Interest income on CCA balances segregated under federal or other regulations (7) 14,328 15,396 16,193 Interest income on deferred compensation (10) 17 14 21 Interest income, net on Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income $ 45,180 $ 49,965 $ 43,851



(10) Below is a reconciliation of other revenue per Management's Statements of Operations to other revenue on the Company's condensed consolidated statements of income for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q1 2025 Other revenue on Management's Statements of Operations $ 4,138 $ 14,088 $ 2,023 Interest income on deferred compensation (9) (17 ) (14 ) (21 ) Deferred compensation (30,279 ) 21,047 (21,152 ) Other revenue on Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income $ (26,158 ) $ 35,121 $ (19,150 )



(11) Core G&A is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of core G&A under the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of the Company's total expense to core G&A for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q1 2025 Core G&A Reconciliation Total expense $ 4,453,850 $ 4,534,909 $ 3,252,754 Advisory and commission (3,291,209 ) (3,341,682 ) (2,353,925 ) Depreciation and amortization (105,751 ) (105,125 ) (92,356 ) Interest expense on borrowings (16) (100,292 ) (105,613 ) (85,862 ) Brokerage, clearing and exchange (55,475 ) (47,423 ) (44,138 ) Amortization of other intangibles (67,230 ) (82,248 ) (43,521 ) Employee deferred compensation 961 (1,733 ) 709 Total G&A 834,854 851,085 633,661 Transition assistance loan amortization (12) (135,982 ) (132,682 ) (81,813 ) Promotional (ongoing) (12)(13)(14) (75,888 ) (75,845 ) (70,119 ) Acquisition costs excluding interest (14) (61,216 ) (78,815 ) (43,407 ) Employee share-based compensation (22,218 ) (19,459 ) (18,366 ) Regulatory charges (7,501 ) (8,131 ) (6,887 ) Core G&A $ 532,049 $ 536,153 $ 413,069



(12) During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company updated its definition of Promotional (ongoing) to exclude transition assistance loan amortization. As a result, transition assistance loan amortization is now disclosed as a separate line on Management's Statements of Operations and Core G&A. Prior period disclosures have been updated to reflect these changes as applicable.

(13) Promotional (ongoing) includes $16.9 million, $19.6 million and $14.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025 respectively, of support costs related to full-time employees that are classified within Compensation and benefits expense in the condensed consolidated statements of income and excludes costs that have been incurred as part of acquisitions that have been classified within acquisition costs.

(14) Acquisition costs include the costs to setup, onboard and integrate acquired entities and other costs that were incurred as a result of the acquisitions. The below table summarizes the primary components of acquisition costs for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q1 2025 Acquisition costs Compensation and benefits $ 22,454 $ 21,061 $ 17,417 Promotional (13) 13,430 16,566 8,538 Professional services 11,593 14,804 6,145 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (34) 7,523 14,584 6,594 Other 6,216 11,800 4,713 Acquisition costs excluding interest $ 61,216 $ 78,815 $ 43,407 Interest (16) — — 5,137 Acquisition Cost $ 61,216 $ 78,815 $ 48,544



(15) EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a description of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA under the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q1 2025 EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Net income $ 356,404 $ 300,719 $ 318,573 Interest expense on borrowings (16) 100,292 105,613 85,862 Provision for income taxes 128,180 96,842 98,680 Depreciation and amortization 105,751 105,125 92,356 Amortization of other intangibles 67,230 82,248 43,521 EBITDA $ 757,857 $ 690,547 $ 638,992 Acquisition costs excluding interest (14) 61,216 78,815 43,407 Adjusted EBITDA $ 819,073 $ 769,362 $ 682,399



(16) Below is a reconciliation of interest expense on borrowings per Management's Statements of Operations to interest expense on borrowings on the Company's condensed consolidated statements of income for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q1 2025 Interest expense on borrowings on Management's Statements of Operations $ 100,292 $ 105,613 $ 80,725 Cost of debt issuance related to Commonwealth acquisition (14) — — 5,137 Interest expense on borrowings on Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income $ 100,292 $ 105,613 $ 85,862



(17) Adjusted pre-tax income is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of adjusted pre-tax income under the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of income before provision for income taxes to adjusted pre-tax income for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q1 2025 Income before provision for income taxes $ 484,584 $ 397,561 $ 417,253 Amortization of other intangibles 67,230 82,248 43,521 Acquisition costs (14) 61,216 78,815 48,544 Adjusted pre-tax income $ 613,030 $ 558,624 $ 509,318



(18) Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a description of adjusted net income and adjusted EPS under the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of net income and earnings per diluted share to adjusted net income and adjusted EPS for the periods presented (in thousands, except per share data):

Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q1 2025 Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Net income / earnings per diluted share $ 356,404 $ 4.43 $ 300,719 $ 3.74 $ 318,573 $ 4.24 Amortization of other intangibles 67,230 0.84 82,248 1.02 43,521 0.58 Acquisition costs (14) 61,216 0.76 78,815 0.98 48,544 0.65 Tax benefit (34,013 ) (0.42 ) (41,034 ) (0.51 ) (23,937 ) (0.32 ) Adjusted net income / adjusted EPS $ 450,837 $ 5.60 $ 420,748 $ 5.23 $ 386,701 $ 5.15 Diluted share count 80,446 80,409 75,112 Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.



(19) Consists of total assets under custody at the Company's primary broker-dealer subsidiary, LPL Financial, as well as assets under custody of a third-party custodian related to Commonwealth Equity Services, LLC and Atria Wealth Solution’s introducing broker-dealer subsidiaries.

(20) Assets on the Company's corporate RIA advisory platform are serviced by investment advisor representatives of LPL Financial. Assets on the Company's independent RIA advisory platform are serviced by investment advisor representatives of separate registered investment advisor firms rather than representatives of LPL Financial.

(21) Consists of advisory assets in LPL Financial’s Model Wealth Portfolios, Optimum Market Portfolios, Personal Wealth Portfolios and Guided Wealth Portfolios platforms.

(22) Consists of total client deposits into advisory or brokerage accounts less total client withdrawals from advisory or brokerage accounts, plus dividends, plus interest, minus advisory fees. The Company considers conversions from and to brokerage or advisory accounts as deposits and withdrawals, respectively.

(23) Consists of existing custodied assets that converted from brokerage to advisory, less existing custodied assets that converted from advisory to brokerage.

(24) Calculated as annualized current period organic net new assets divided by preceding period assets in their respective categories of advisory assets or total assets.

(25) Represents the amount of securities purchased less the amount of securities sold in client accounts custodied with LPL Financial.

(26) Client cash balances include CCA and exclude purchased money market funds. CCA balances include cash that clients have deposited with LPL Financial that is included in Client payables in the condensed consolidated balance sheets. The following table presents purchased money market funds for the periods presented (in billions):

Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q1 2025 Purchased money market funds $ 50.1 $ 49.8 $ 44.7



(27) Calculated by dividing revenue for the period by the average balance during the period.

(28) EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a description of EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA under the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for additional information. Under the Credit Agreement, management calculates Credit Agreement EBITDA for a trailing twelve month period at the end of each fiscal quarter and in doing so may make further adjustments to prior quarters. Below are reconciliations of trailing twelve month net income to trailing twelve month EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q1 2026 Q4 2025 EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA Reconciliations Net income $ 900,855 $ 863,024 Interest expense on borrowings 417,836 403,406 Provision for income taxes 315,983 286,483 Depreciation and amortization 406,829 393,434 Amortization of other intangibles 260,287 236,578 EBITDA $ 2,301,790 $ 2,182,925 Credit Agreement Adjustments: Acquisition costs and other (14)(35) $ 796,403 $ 777,299 Employee share-based compensation 79,808 75,956 M&A accretion (36) 394,614 462,597 Advisor share-based compensation 3,007 3,055 Credit Agreement EBITDA $ 3,575,622 $ 3,501,832

(29) Calculated based on the average advisor count from the current period and prior periods.

(30) Calculated based on the end of period total assets divided by end of period advisor count.

(31) Reflects retention of total assets, calculated by deducting quarterly annualized attrition from total assets, divided by the prior quarter total assets.

(32) Capital expenditures represent cash payments for property and equipment during the period.

(33) Acquisitions, net represent cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired during the period.

(34) Represents a fair value adjustment to our contingent consideration liabilities that is reflected in other expense in the condensed consolidated statements of income.

(35) Acquisition costs and other primarily include costs related to acquisitions and costs incurred related to the integration of the strategic relationship with Prudential Advisors.

(36) M&A accretion is an adjustment to reflect the annualized expected run rate EBITDA of an acquisition as permitted by the Credit Agreement for up to eight fiscal quarters following the close of such acquisition.