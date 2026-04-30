Physical Rehabilitation Network & MemorialCare Open New Outpatient Physical Therapy Clinic in Garden Grove

Garden Grove, Calif., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN), a leading US-based, owner-operator of over 270 physical therapy clinics, today announced the grand opening of its first outpatient physical therapy clinic in Garden Grove. The opening also represents the 39th clinic in PRN’s joint venture partnership with MemorialCare, a prominent nonprofit Southern California integrated health system.

Opening at 11869 Valley View St., the clinic will carry PRN's long-trusted local brand, California Rehabilitation and Sports Therapy (Cal Rehab). Patients of all ages will find a full range of services under one roof, including pre- and post-operative rehab, non-surgical pain management, and sports medicine.

“Physical therapy works best when it's connected to everything else in a patient's care journey, and that's exactly what this partnership with MemorialCare makes possible,” said Ajay Gupta, CEO, PRN. “Opening this clinic means more Southern California families have a place to go where the team actually knows them, talks to their other providers, and sticks with them through the whole recovery - not just the first visit.”

Michael Simpson, PT, DPT, COMT, serves as clinic director at the Garden Grove location, bringing a well-rounded clinical background shaped by both military service and diverse rehabilitation experience. Michael approaches patient care with discipline, resilience, and a strong commitment to helping individuals regain function and independence. His experience spans outpatient, inpatient, and aquatic therapy settings, allowing him to support a wide range of patient needs with a hands-on, individualized approach.

“At our Garden Grove clinic, we’re focused on delivering care that’s both purposeful and personal,” said Simpson. “My goal is to create an environment where patients feel supported, challenged, and confident in their progress, whether they’re recovering from injury or working to improve their overall mobility and strength.”

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The new Garden Grove clinic, proudly accepts most insurance plans and will work with patients to help them better understand the benefits of physical therapy and what will be covered by their insurance.

With this opening, the MemorialCare-PRN partnership now spans 39 clinics across Southern California, including locations throughout Orange County (Costa Mesa, Fountain Valley, Newport Beach, Irvine, Huntington Beach, Anaheim, Anaheim Hills, Mission Viejo, Rancho Mission Viejo, San Clemente, San Juan Capistrano, Laguna Niguel, Yorba Linda, Brea, and Santa Ana/Tustin), Los Angeles County (Beverly Hills, Torrance, Downey, Long Beach/Lakewood, Long Beach, and Baldwin Park/West Covina), and Corona in Riverside County.

To learn more about Cal Rehab or to schedule an appointment at the new Garden Grove clinic, please visit the California Rehabilitation and Sports Therapy website, memorialcare.org/physicaltherapy, or call (949) 337-1186 to book an appointment.

About MemorialCare

MemorialCare is a not-for-profit, integrated healthcare system with over 200 care locations, including leading hospitals: Saddleback Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center, Long Beach Medical Center, and a full-service children’s & women’s hospital—Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital. MemorialCare’s clinical networks include the MemorialCare Orthopedic & Spine Institute, MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute, MemorialCare Cancer Institute, MemorialCare Neuroscience Institute and MemorialCare Research Program. MemorialCare operates Select Health Plan and provides primary, urgent, and outpatient care through MemorialCare Medical Group and MemorialCare Independent Physicians (IPA). It also offers the subscription-free “Get Care Now” virtual care suite.

National accolades include Healthgrades America’s Top 250 Hospital, regional recognition in U.S. News & World Report with “high performing” in 46 clinical categories and received a 4.5-star rating in the AMP Medicare Advantage program. Visit memorialcare.org.

About Physical Rehabilitation Network

Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN) is a leading owner-operator of more than 270 outpatient physical therapy clinics across 16 states in the western and central regions of the United States. Boasting a differentiated delivery model, PRN integrates owning, managing and developing physical therapy locations and brands as well as establishing Health System Joint Venture and PT practice partnerships with its value-based, people-first and outcomes-driven care delivery solutions.

PRN’s growing network of distinguished regional brands offers a full range of treatment services, including outpatient physical therapy, workplace ergonomics, workers’ compensation therapy, sports and auto injury rehabilitation, and rehabilitation for seniors. As a recognized Top-25 Company, PRN proudly supports nearly 2,000 physical therapy experts, offering many developmental pathways committed to comprehensive patient care and building leaders of tomorrow.

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