Alta Equipment Group Announces Date of First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast

LIVONIA, Mich., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) (“Alta” or “the Company”), a leading provider of premium material handling, construction and environmental processing equipment and related services, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, after the U.S. markets close on Thursday, May 7, 2026. In conjunction with this announcement, Alta management will host a conference call and webcast that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss and answer questions about the Company’s financial results. Prior to the conference call and webcast, Alta will issue a press release and supplementary presentation slides reporting these results on the Investors portion of the Company’s website, https://investors.altaequipment.com.

Conference Call Details:

What: Alta Equipment Group First Quarter Earnings Call and Webcast

Date: Thursday, May 7, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Live call: (833) 461-5787

International: (585) 542-9983 International Dial-In Numbers

Live call access code: 641486242

Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/641486242

The webcast replay will be archived through May 7, 2027.

About Alta Equipment Group Inc.

Alta owns and operates one of the largest integrated equipment dealership platforms in North America. Through its branch network, the Company sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for several categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, other construction equipment and allied products. Alta has operated as an equipment dealership for 42 years and has over 80 total locations across Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Maine, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island, New York, Virginia, Nevada and Florida and the Canadian provinces of Ontario, New Brunswick, and Quebec. Alta offers its customers a one-stop shop for their equipment needs through its broad, industry-leading product portfolio. More information can be found at www.altg.com .

Contacts

Investors:

Kevin Inda

SCR Partners, LLC

kevin@scr-ir.com

(225) 772-0254