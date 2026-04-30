Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP), a leading lodging real estate investment trust (“REIT”) specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets, today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Highlights and Recent Developments:

The Company reported record first quarter consolidated revenue of $664.6 million, driven by record first quarter same-store Hospitality ( 1 ) segment revenue of $511.5 million.

segment revenue of $511.5 million. The Company generated record first quarter consolidated net income of $69.4 million and record first quarter consolidated Adjusted EBITDAre of $219.3 million.

During the quarter, the Company booked over 460,000 same-store Hospitality Gross Definite Room Nights for all future periods. The estimated average daily rate (ADR) for these bookings was approximately $303, an increase of 6.7% compared to the prior year quarter estimated ADR for future bookings and a new record.

The Company completed a private placement of $700 million senior unsecured notes due 2034, and used the net proceeds, together with cash on hand, to redeem in full the outstanding $700 million senior unsecured notes due 2027.

Subsequent to quarter-end, Opry Entertainment Group (OEG) announced the planned development of a seventh Ole Red location in downtown Indianapolis, which is expected to open in late 2027.

The Company is raising its full year outlook due to strong first quarter performance for the Hospitality portfolio.





Mark Fioravanti, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ryman Hospitality Properties, said, “We are very pleased to deliver a strong start to 2026, with first quarter results exceeding our expectations. In our same-store Hospitality portfolio, favorable group mix drove upside in group ADR and outside-the-room spending, which together with strong Spring Break leisure performance more than offset the impact of Winter Storm Fern. Meeting planner sentiment remained resilient throughout the quarter, resulting in the highest first quarter same-store group room night bookings production since 2018. While the operating environment remains dynamic, current and forward-looking group business indicators remain strong, and our first quarter results underscore the strength of our business model, the quality of our assets, and the effectiveness of our capital allocation strategy. As a result, we are raising our guidance ranges to reflect the first quarter outperformance.”

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(1) Same-store Hospitality segment excludes JW Marriott Desert Ridge, which was acquired June 10, 2025.



First Quarter 2026 Results (as compared to First Quarter 2025):

Three Months Ended March 31, ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) % 2026 2025 Change Total revenue $ 664,572 $ 587,280 13.2 % Operating income $ 137,796 $ 116,121 18.7 % Operating income margin 20.7 % 19.8 % 0.9 pts Net income $ 69,402 $ 63,014 10.1 % Net income margin 10.4 % 10.7 % (0.3 ) pts Net income available to common stockholders $ 70,475 $ 62,961 11.9 % Net income available to common stockholders margin 10.6 % 10.7 % (0.1 ) pts Net income available to common stockholders per diluted share(1) $ 1.03 $ 1.00 3.0 % Adjusted EBITDAre $ 219,293 $ 185,502 18.2 % Adjusted EBITDAre margin 33.0 % 31.6 % 1.4 pts Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest $ 215,136 $ 179,876 19.6 % Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest margin 32.4 % 30.6 % 1.8 pts Funds From Operations (FFO) available to common stockholders and unit holders $ 143,472 $ 123,975 15.7 % FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit(1) $ 2.14 $ 1.98 8.1 % Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $ 156,078 $ 130,896 19.2 % Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit(1) $ 2.32 $ 2.10 10.5 %

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(1) Diluted weighted average common shares for the three months ended March 31, 2026 includes the impact of approximately 3.0 million additional shares issued on May 21, 2025. Diluted weighted average common shares for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 include 4.4 million and 3.7 million, respectively, in equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company's OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company's option.



Note: For the Company’s definitions of Adjusted EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre margin, Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest, Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest margin, FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders, and Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders, as well as a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted EBITDAre to Net Income and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders and Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders to Net Income, see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” “EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest Definition,” “Adjusted EBITDAre Margin and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest Margin Definition” “FFO, Adjusted FFO, and Adjusted FFO Available to Common Stockholders and Unit Holders Definition” and “Supplemental Financial Results” below.

Hospitality Segment

Three Months Ended March 31, ($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR) % 2026 2025 Change Hospitality revenue $ 585,389 $ 497,730 17.6 % Same-store Hospitality revenue(1) $ 511,521 $ 497,730 2.8 % Hospitality operating income $ 145,087 $ 116,809 24.2 % Hospitality operating income margin 24.8 % 23.5 % 1.3 pts Hospitality Adjusted EBITDAre $ 212,570 $ 172,974 22.9 % Hospitality Adjusted EBITDAre margin 36.3 % 34.8 % 1.5 pts Same-store Hospitality operating income(1) $ 120,832 $ 116,809 3.4 % Same-store Hospitality operating income margin(1) 23.6 % 23.5 % 0.1 pts Same-store Hospitality Adjusted EBITDAre(1) $ 180,256 $ 172,974 4.2 % Same-store Hospitality Adjusted EBITDAre margin(1) 35.2 % 34.8 % 0.4 pts Hospitality performance metrics: Occupancy 68.1 % 69.7 % (1.6 ) pts Average Daily Rate (ADR) $ 295.21 $ 264.40 11.7 % RevPAR $ 201.08 $ 184.21 9.2 % Total RevPAR $ 526.07 $ 484.52 8.6 % Same-store Hospitality performance metrics:(1) Occupancy 67.7 % 69.7 % (2.0 ) pts ADR $ 277.76 $ 264.40 5.1 % RevPAR $ 188.07 $ 184.21 2.1 % Total RevPAR $ 497.95 $ 484.52 2.8 % Gross definite room nights booked 460,938 363,904 26.7 % Net definite room nights booked 242,269 205,194 18.1 % Group attrition (as % of contracted block) 17.7 % 15.5 % 2.2 pts Cancellations ITYFTY(2) 27,164 22,779 19.3 %

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(1) Same-store Hospitality excludes JW Marriott Desert Ridge, which was acquired June 10, 2025.

(2) “ITYFTY” represents In The Year For The Year.

Note: For the Company’s definitions of Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) and Total Revenue Per Available Room (Total RevPAR), see “Calculation of RevPAR and Total RevPAR” below. Property-level results and operating metrics for first quarter 2026 are presented in greater detail below and under “Supplemental Financial Results—Hospitality Segment Adjusted EBITDAre Reconciliations and Operating Metrics,” which includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures Hospitality Adjusted EBITDAre to Hospitality Operating Income, and property-level Adjusted EBITDAre to property-level Operating Income for each of the hotel properties.



Hospitality Segment Highlights

The same-store Hospitality portfolio generated RevPAR of approximately $188, an increase of 2.1% from the prior year quarter, and Total RevPAR of approximately $498, an increase of 2.8% from the prior year quarter.

The same-store Hospitality portfolio generated record first quarter operating income of $120.8 million, and record first quarter Adjusted EBITDAre of $180.3 million.

First quarter same-store banquet and AV revenue contribution per group room night, a proxy for catering spend per group guest, increased 6.6% year over year, driven by a more favorable group mix.

First quarter same-store attrition and cancellation fee revenue was approximately $7.5 million, an increase of $0.8 million compared to the prior year quarter.

At the end of January, Winter Storm Fern impacted group attendance at Gaylord National and, to a lesser extent, Gaylord Texan and Gaylord Opryland. Excluding January, group attrition improved compared to the prior year quarter, and cancellations ITYFTY were essentially flat.

Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company completed the Foundry Fieldhouse sports bar, pavilion, and event lawn development at Gaylord Opryland and the meeting space conversion project at JW Marriott Desert Ridge.





Gaylord Opryland

Three Months Ended March 31, ($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR) % 2026 2025 Change Revenue $ 128,379 $ 110,178 16.5 % Operating income $ 39,822 $ 30,098 32.3 % Operating income margin 31.0 % 27.3 % 3.7 pts Adjusted EBITDAre $ 48,516 $ 38,148 27.2 % Adjusted EBITDAre margin 37.8 % 34.6 % 3.2 pts Performance metrics: Occupancy 69.7 % 64.9 % 4.8 pts ADR $ 277.60 $ 262.57 5.7 % RevPAR $ 193.58 $ 170.49 13.5 % Total RevPAR $ 493.92 $ 423.89 16.5 %



Gaylord Palms

Three Months Ended March 31, ($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR) % 2026 2025 Change Revenue $ 97,646 $ 88,393 10.5 % Operating income $ 29,743 $ 23,782 25.1 % Operating income margin 30.5 % 26.9 % 3.6 pts Adjusted EBITDAre $ 39,474 $ 32,947 19.8 % Adjusted EBITDAre margin 40.4 % 37.3 % 3.1 pts Performance metrics: Occupancy 77.3 % 75.9 % 1.4 pts ADR $ 301.35 $ 276.14 9.1 % RevPAR $ 232.97 $ 209.69 11.1 % Total RevPAR $ 631.52 $ 571.68 10.5 %



Gaylord Texan

Three Months Ended March 31, ($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR) % 2026 2025 Change Revenue $ 83,371 $ 86,377 (3.5 ) % Operating income $ 23,805 $ 27,695 (14.0 ) % Operating income margin 28.6 % 32.1 % (3.5 ) pts Adjusted EBITDAre $ 31,130 $ 33,624 (7.4 ) % Adjusted EBITDAre margin 37.3 % 38.9 % (1.6 ) pts Performance metrics: Occupancy 65.4 % 73.0 % (7.6 ) pts ADR $ 263.31 $ 257.26 2.4 % RevPAR $ 172.23 $ 187.80 (8.3 ) % Total RevPAR $ 510.66 $ 529.08 (3.5 ) %



Gaylord National

Three Months Ended March 31, ($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR) % 2026 2025 Change Revenue $ 74,227 $ 80,829 (8.2 ) % Operating income $ 6,225 $ 9,474 (34.3 ) % Operating income margin 8.4 % 11.7 % (3.3 ) pts Adjusted EBITDAre $ 15,742 $ 19,031 (17.3 ) % Adjusted EBITDAre margin 21.2 % 23.5 % (2.3 ) pts Performance metrics: Occupancy 63.0 % 72.4 % (9.4 ) pts ADR $ 266.55 $ 249.02 7.0 % RevPAR $ 168.04 $ 180.33 (6.8 ) % Total RevPAR $ 413.20 $ 449.95 (8.2 ) %



Gaylord Rockies

Three Months Ended March 31, ($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR) % 2026 2025 Change Revenue $ 72,249 $ 70,948 1.8 % Operating income $ 14,445 $ 14,823 (2.6 ) % Operating income margin 20.0 % 20.9 % (0.9 ) pts Adjusted EBITDAre $ 29,633 $ 29,675 (0.1 ) % Adjusted EBITDAre margin 41.0 % 41.8 % (0.8 ) pts Performance metrics: Occupancy 75.4 % 72.2 % 3.2 pts ADR $ 258.62 $ 257.09 0.6 % RevPAR $ 195.08 $ 185.68 5.1 % Total RevPAR $ 534.82 $ 525.19 1.8 %



JW Marriott Hill Country

Three Months Ended March 31, ($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR) % 2026 2025 Change Revenue $ 50,295 $ 55,276 (9.0 ) % Operating income $ 7,208 $ 10,849 (33.6 ) % Operating income margin 14.3 % 19.6 % (5.3 ) pts Adjusted EBITDAre $ 15,370 $ 18,680 (17.7 ) % Adjusted EBITDAre margin 30.6 % 33.8 % (3.2 ) pts Performance metrics: Occupancy 58.6 % 67.9 % (9.3 ) pts ADR $ 337.63 $ 321.54 5.0 % RevPAR $ 198.01 $ 218.38 (9.3 ) % Total RevPAR $ 557.72 $ 612.95 (9.0 ) %



JW Marriott Desert Ridge ( 2 )

Three Months Ended March 31, ($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR) 2026 Revenue $ 73,868 Operating income $ 24,255 Operating income margin 32.8 % Adjusted EBITDAre $ 32,314 Adjusted EBITDAre margin 43.7 % Performance metrics: Occupancy 73.0 % ADR $ 489.75 RevPAR $ 357.42 Total RevPAR $ 863.95

Entertainment Segment

Three Months Ended March 31, ($ in thousands) % 2026 2025 Change Revenue $ 79,183 $ 89,550 (11.6 ) % Operating income $ 4,253 $ 10,316 (58.8 ) % Operating income margin 5.4 % 11.5 % (6.1 ) pts Adjusted EBITDAre $ 15,681 $ 20,939 (25.1 ) % Adjusted EBITDAre margin 19.8 % 23.4 % (3.6 ) pts



Fioravanti continued, “Our Entertainment business delivered results in line with our expectations despite a challenging comparison to record first quarter performance in the prior year period and the unfavorable impact of Winter Storm Fern at our Nashville venues. Our Ole Red brand exceeded our expectations, particularly in Las Vegas and Nashville, and we are excited to bring a seventh Ole Red to downtown Indianapolis, through a development agreement with the Pacers organization. Our growing platform of iconic brands is uniquely positioned to continue to serve the country music and live entertainment consumer and deliver attractive results.”

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(1) JW Marriott Desert Ridge was acquired by the Company on June 10, 2025, therefore there are no comparison figures.



Corporate and Other Segment

Three Months Ended March 31, ($ in thousands) % 2026 2025 Change Operating loss $ (11,544 ) $ (11,004 ) (4.9 ) % Adjusted EBITDAre $ (8,958 ) $ (8,411 ) (6.5 ) %



Capital Expenditures

In 2026, the Company expects to spend approximately $350 to $450 million on capital expenditures, including $114 million spent in the first quarter of 2026. Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company completed the Foundry Fieldhouse sports bar, pavilion, and event lawn development at Gaylord Opryland and the meeting space conversion project at JW Marriott Desert Ridge.

Capital expenditures activity in 2026 includes:

Continuation of the meeting space expansion at Gaylord Opryland, which is expected to be completed by mid-year 2027;

Renovation of the rooms at Gaylord Texan, which began in July 2025 and is expected to be completed in August 2026;

Renovation of the rooms at JW Marriott Hill Country, which began in April 2026 and is expected to be completed in March 2027;

The development of Category 10 Las Vegas, which is expected to be completed in late 2026; and

The development of Category 10 in Orlando, which is expected to begin in summer 2026 and is expected to be completed in late 2027.





Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company announced the planned development of Ole Red Indianapolis by development partner Pacer Sports & Entertainment, the organization behind the NBA Pacers and the WNBA Fever. The development is expected to be completed in late 2027, and OEG expects to invest approximately $15 million in 2027.

2026 Guidance

The Company is updating its 2026 business performance outlook based on current information as of April 30, 2026. The Company does not expect to update the guidance provided below before next quarter’s earnings release. However, the Company may update or withdraw its full business outlook or any portion thereof at any time for any reason.

Fioravanti concluded, “We are pleased to raise the midpoints of our 2026 guidance ranges to reflect stronger first quarter results in our Hospitality portfolio, including the JW Marriott Desert Ridge. Our outlook for the balance of the year continues to reflect measured confidence in our business. Demand from both group and leisure guests has remained resilient amid elevated geopolitical uncertainty, and our business model has proven to be durable across a range of operating environments.”

Guidance Range Prior Guidance Range (in millions, except per share figures) For Full Year 2026(1) Full Year 2026(1) Change to

Low High Midpoint Low High Midpoint Midpoint Same-store Hospitality RevPAR growth(2) 2.25 % 3.75 % 3.00 % 1.50 % 3.50 % 2.50 % 0.50 % Same-store Hospitality Total RevPAR growth(2) 2.25 % 3.75 % 3.00 % 1.50 % 3.50 % 2.50 % 0.50 % Operating income: Hospitality (same-store)(2) $ 475.5 $ 485.5 $ 480.5 $ 466.5 $ 483.5 $ 475.0 $ 5.5 JW Marriott Desert Ridge 33.5 35.0 34.3 30.5 33.0 31.8 2.5 Entertainment 74.8 79.5 77.1 74.8 79.5 77.1 - Corporate and Other (50.5 ) (49.0 ) (49.8 ) (50.5 ) (49.0 ) (49.8 ) - Consolidated operating income $ 533.3 $ 551.0 $ 542.1 $ 521.3 $ 547.0 $ 534.1 $ 8.0 Adjusted EBITDA re : Hospitality (same-store)(2) $ 715.0 $ 735.0 $ 725.0 $ 700.0 $ 730.0 $ 715.0 $ 10.0 JW Marriott Desert Ridge 68.0 72.0 70.0 65.0 70.0 67.5 2.5 Entertainment 120.0 130.0 125.0 120.0 130.0 125.0 - Corporate and Other (39.0 ) (35.0 ) (37.0 ) (39.0 ) (35.0 ) (37.0 ) - Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAre $ 864.0 $ 902.0 $ 883.0 $ 846.0 $ 895.0 $ 870.5 $ 12.5 Net income $ 271.0 $ 279.0 $ 275.0 $ 260.0 $ 273.0 $ 266.5 $ 8.5 Net income available to common stockholders $ 261.0 $ 267.0 $ 264.0 $ 250.0 $ 261.0 $ 255.5 $ 8.5 FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $ 552.0 $ 572.5 $ 562.3 $ 535.0 $ 563.5 $ 549.3 $ 13.0 Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $ 577.3 $ 607.0 $ 592.1 $ 559.3 $ 597.0 $ 578.1 $ 14.0 Net income available to common stockholders per diluted share(3) $ 3.96 $ 4.02 $ 3.99 $ 3.80 $ 3.93 $ 3.87 $ 0.12 Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit(3) $ 8.77 $ 9.14 $ 8.96 $ 8.50 $ 9.00 $ 8.75 $ 0.21 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted(3) 68.4 68.4 68.4 68.4 68.4 68.4 - Weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - diluted(3) 68.8 68.8 68.8 68.8 68.8 68.8 -

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(1) Includes JW Marriott Desert Ridge, except as otherwise noted. Amounts are calculated based on unrounded numbers.

(2) Same-store Hospitality excludes JW Marriott Desert Ridge, which was acquired June 10, 2025.

(3) Includes shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company’s OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company’s option.



Note: For reconciliations of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAre guidance to Net Income, segment-level Adjusted EBITDAre to segment-level Operating Income, and FFO and Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders to Net Income available to common stockholders, see “Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Statements.”

Dividend Update

On April 15, 2026, the Company paid the previously announced quarterly cash dividend of $1.20 per common share, which was paid to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2026.

The Company’s dividend policy provides that it will distribute minimum dividends of 100% of REIT taxable income annually. Future dividends are subject to the Board’s future determinations as to amount and timing.

Balance Sheet/Liquidity Update

As of March 31, 2026, the Company had unrestricted cash of $424.0 million and total debt outstanding of $3,968.4 million, net of unamortized deferred financing costs. As of March 31, 2026, there were no amounts drawn under the Company’s revolving credit facility or OEG’s revolving credit facility, which left $930.0 million of aggregate borrowing availability under the Company’s revolving credit facility and OEG’s revolving credit facility.

In March 2026, the Company refinanced its $700 million senior unsecured notes due 2027 with the net proceeds of a new issuance of $700 million senior unsecured notes due 2034, together with cash on hand.

Earnings Call Information

Ryman Hospitality Properties will hold a conference call to discuss this release tomorrow, May 1, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Investors can listen to the conference call over the Internet at www.rymanhp.com. To listen to the live call, please go to the Investor Relations section of the website (Investor Relations/News & Events/Events & Presentation) at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register and download any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call and will be available for at least 30 days.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company’s holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. The Company also owns JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa and JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa as well as two ancillary hotels adjacent to our Gaylord Hotels properties. The Company’s hotel portfolio is managed by Marriott International and includes a combined total of 12,364 rooms as well as more than 3 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. RHP also owns an approximate 70% controlling ownership interest in Opry Entertainment Group (OEG), which is composed of entities owning a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry; Ryman Auditorium; WSM 650 AM; Ole Red; Category 10; Nashville-area attractions; Block 21, a mixed-use entertainment, lodging, office and retail complex, including the W Austin Hotel and the ACL Live at the Moody Theater, located in downtown Austin, Texas. OEG manages select outdoor live music venues, including Ascend Federal Credit Union Amphitheater in Nashville and CCNB Amphitheatre in Simpsonville, South Carolina. OEG also owns a majority interest in Southern Entertainment, a leading festival and events business. RHP operates OEG as its Entertainment segment in a taxable REIT subsidiary, and its results are consolidated in the Company’s financial results.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements as to the Company’s beliefs and expectations of the outcome of future events that are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future performance of the Company’s business, anticipated business levels and anticipated financial results for the Company during future periods, the Company’s expected cash dividend, and other business or operational issues. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These include the risks and uncertainties associated with economic conditions affecting the hospitality business generally, the geographic concentration of the Company’s hotel properties, business levels at the Company’s hotels, geopolitical uncertainty and the effects of inflation and changes in international, national, regional and local economic and market conditions (such as the imposition of trade barriers or other changes in trade policy) on the Company’s business, including the effects on costs of labor and supplies and effects on group customers at the Company’s hotels and customers in OEG’s businesses, the Company’s ability to remain qualified as a REIT, the Company’s ability to execute our strategic goals as a REIT, the Company’s ability to generate cash flows to support dividends, future board determinations regarding the timing and amount of dividends and changes to the dividend policy, the Company’s ability to borrow funds pursuant to its credit agreements and to refinance indebtedness and/or to successfully amend the agreements governing its indebtedness in the future, changes in interest rates, the Company’s integration of the JW Marriott Desert Ridge, the Company’s ability to identify and capitalize on additional value creation opportunities at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge and the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could limit the Company’s ability to capitalize on any additional value creation opportunities it identifies at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge. Other factors that could cause operating and financial results to differ are described in the filings made from time to time by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and include the risk factors and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and subsequent filings. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements made by it to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof or the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Additional Information

This release should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Copies of our reports are available on our website at no expense at www.rymanhp.com and through the SEC’s Electronic Data Gathering Analysis and Retrieval System (“EDGAR”) at www.sec.gov.

Calculation of RevPAR and Total RevPAR

We calculate revenue per available room (“RevPAR”) for our hotels by dividing room revenue by room nights available to guests for the period. We calculate total revenue per available room (“Total RevPAR”) for our hotels by dividing the sum of room revenue, food & beverage, and other ancillary services revenue by room nights available to guests for the period. Hospitality metrics do not include the results of the W Austin, which is included in the Entertainment segment.

Calculation of GAAP Margin Figures

We calculate net income available to common stockholders margin by dividing GAAP consolidated net income available to common stockholders by GAAP consolidated total revenue. We calculate consolidated, segment or property-level operating income margin by dividing consolidated, segment or property-level GAAP operating income by consolidated, segment or property-level GAAP revenue.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present the following non-GAAP financial measures we believe are useful to investors as key measures of our operating performance:

EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest Definition

We calculate EBITDAre, which is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) in its September 2017 white paper as net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP) plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, gains or losses on the disposition of depreciated property (including gains or losses on change in control), impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in the value of depreciated property of the affiliate, and adjustments to reflect the entity’s share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates.

Adjusted EBITDAre is then calculated as EBITDAre, plus to the extent the following adjustments occurred during the periods presented:

preopening costs;

non-cash lease expense;

equity-based compensation expense;

impairment charges that do not meet the NAREIT definition above;

credit losses on held-to-maturity securities;

transaction costs of acquisitions;

interest income on bonds;

loss on extinguishment of debt;

pension settlement charges;

pro rata Adjusted EBITDAre from unconsolidated joint ventures; and

any other adjustments we have identified herein.





We then exclude the pro rata share of Adjusted EBITDAre related to noncontrolling interests to calculate Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest.

We use EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest and segment or property-level EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre to evaluate our operating performance. We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding our operating performance and debt leverage metrics, and that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures, when combined with the primary GAAP presentation of net income or operating income, as applicable, is beneficial to an investor’s complete understanding of our operating performance. We make additional adjustments to EBITDAre when evaluating our performance because we believe that presenting Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest provides useful information to investors regarding our operating performance and debt leverage metrics.

Adjusted EBITDAre Margin and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest Margin Definition

We calculate consolidated Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest Margin by dividing consolidated Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest by GAAP consolidated total revenue. We calculate consolidated, segment or property-level Adjusted EBITDAre Margin by dividing consolidated, segment-, or property-level Adjusted EBITDAre by consolidated, segment-, or property-level GAAP revenue. We believe Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest Margin is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance because this non-GAAP financial measure helps investors evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by presenting a ratio showing the quantitative relationship between Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest and GAAP consolidated total revenue or segment or property-level GAAP revenue, as applicable.

FFO, Adjusted FFO, and Adjusted FFO Available to Common Stockholders and Unit Holders Definition

We calculate FFO, which definition is clarified by NAREIT in its December 2018 white paper as net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP) excluding depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts), gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from a change in control, impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciated real estate held by the entity, income (loss) from consolidated joint ventures attributable to noncontrolling interest, and pro rata adjustments from unconsolidated joint ventures.

To calculate Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders, we then exclude, to the extent the following adjustments occurred during the periods presented:

right-of-use asset amortization;

impairment charges that do not meet the NAREIT definition above;

write-offs of deferred financing costs;

amortization of debt discounts or premiums and amortization of deferred financing costs;

loss on extinguishment of debt;

non-cash lease expense;

credit loss on held-to-maturity securities;

pension settlement charges;

additional pro rata adjustments from unconsolidated joint ventures;

(gains) losses on other assets;

transaction costs of acquisitions;

deferred income tax expense (benefit); and

any other adjustments we have identified herein.





FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders and Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders exclude the ownership portion of the joint ventures not controlled or owned by the Company.

We present Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit as a non-GAAP measure of our performance in addition to net income available to common stockholders per diluted share (calculated in accordance with GAAP). We calculate Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit as Adjusted FFO (defined as set forth above) for a given operating period, as adjusted for the effect of dilutive securities, divided by the number of diluted shares and units outstanding during such period.

We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding the performance of our ongoing operations because each presents a measure of our operations without regard to specified non-cash items such as real estate depreciation and amortization, gain or loss on sale of assets and certain other items, which we believe are not indicative of the performance of our underlying hotel properties. We believe that these items are more representative of our asset base than our ongoing operations. We also use these non-GAAP financial measures as measures in determining our results after considering the impact of our capital structure.

We caution investors that non-GAAP financial measures we present may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, because not all companies calculate these non-GAAP measures in the same manner. The non-GAAP financial measures we present, and any related per share measures, should not be considered as alternative measures of our net income, operating performance, cash flow or liquidity. These non-GAAP financial measures may include funds that may not be available for our discretionary use due to functional requirements to conserve funds for capital expenditures and property acquisitions and other commitments and uncertainties. Although we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures can enhance an investor’s understanding of our results of operations, these non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed individually, are not necessarily better indicators of any trend as compared to GAAP measures such as net income, operating income, or cash flow from operations.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Mark Fioravanti, President and Chief Executive Officer

(615) 316-6588

mfioravanti@rymanhp.com



Jennifer Hutcheson, Chief Financial Officer

(615) 316-6320

jhutcheson@rymanhp.com



Sarah Martin, Vice President, Investor Relations

(615) 316-6011

sarah.martin@rymanhp.com Media Contact:

Shannon Sullivan, Vice President, Corporate and Brand Communications

(615) 316-6725

ssullivan@rymanhp.com





Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Unaudited

(In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Revenues: Rooms $ 223,758 $ 189,232 Food and beverage 289,347 253,263 Other hotel revenue 72,284 55,235 Entertainment 79,183 89,550 Total revenues 664,572 587,280 Operating expenses: Rooms 50,594 46,289 Food and beverage 158,163 138,139 Other hotel expenses 144,622 123,924 Management fees, net 20,915 18,463 Total hotel operating expenses 374,294 326,815 Entertainment 65,109 69,770 Corporate 11,285 10,770 Preopening costs 387 87 Depreciation and amortization 75,701 63,717 Total operating expenses 526,776 471,159 Operating income 137,796 116,121 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized (64,119 ) (54,283 ) Interest income 5,186 5,459 Loss on extinguishment of debt (2,200 ) – Loss from unconsolidated joint ventures – (16 ) Other gains and (losses), net (362 ) (108 ) Income before income taxes 76,301 67,173 Provision for income taxes (6,899 ) (4,159 ) Net income 69,402 63,014 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in OEG 588 (711 ) Net loss attributable to other noncontrolling interests 485 658 Net income available to common stockholders $ 70,475 $ 62,961 Basic income per share available to common stockholders(1) $ 1.12 $ 1.05 Diluted income per share available to common stockholders(1) $ 1.03 $ 1.00 Weighted average common shares for the period: Basic(1) 63,023 59,919 Diluted(1) 67,663 63,813

________________________________

(1) Basic and diluted weighted average common shares for the three months ended March 31, 2026 include the impact of approximately 3.0 million additional shares issued on May 21, 2025. Diluted weighted average common shares for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 include 4.4 million and 3.7 million, respectively, in equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company's OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company's option.







Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

Unaudited

(In thousands)

March 31,

December 31,

2026

2025

ASSETS: Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation $ 5,018,898 $ 4,970,429 Cash and cash equivalents - unrestricted 424,021 471,421 Cash and cash equivalents - restricted 27,264 28,759 Notes receivable, net 52,556 53,503 Trade receivables, net 139,335 105,903 Deferred income tax assets, net 61,957 67,669 Prepaid expenses and other assets 187,602 196,798 Intangible assets and goodwill, net 282,148 286,701 Total assets $ 6,193,781 $ 6,181,183 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY: Debt and finance lease obligations $ 3,968,404 $ 3,976,913 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 544,482 517,708 Distributions payable 77,906 78,819 Deferred management rights proceeds 162,507 162,901 Operating lease liabilities 162,463 158,815 Other liabilities 73,808 74,251 Noncontrolling interest in OEG 433,394 422,691 Total equity 770,817 789,085 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,193,781 $ 6,181,183





Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Financial Results

Adjusted EBITDAre Reconciliation

Unaudited

(In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 $ Margin $ Margin Consolidated: Revenue $ 664,572 $ 587,280 Net income $ 69,402 10.4 % $ 63,014 10.7 % Interest expense, net 58,933 48,824 Provision for income taxes 6,899 4,159 Depreciation and amortization 75,701 63,717 Pro rata EBITDArefrom unconsolidated joint ventures 1 1 EBITDAre 210,936 31.7 % 179,715 30.6 % Preopening costs 387 87 Non-cash lease expense 943 889 Equity-based compensation expense 3,802 3,622 Interest income on Gaylord National bonds 1,025 1,114 Loss on extinguishment of debt 2,200 – Transaction costs of acquisitions – 75 Adjusted EBITDAre 219,293 33.0 % 185,502 31.6 % Adjusted EBITDAreof noncontrolling interest (4,157 ) (5,626 ) Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest $ 215,136 32.4 % $ 179,876 30.6 % Hospitality segment: Revenue $ 585,389 $ 497,730 Operating income $ 145,087 24.8 % $ 116,809 23.5 % Depreciation and amortization 66,008 54,106 Non-cash lease expense 450 945 Interest income on Gaylord National bonds 1,025 1,114 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 212,570 36.3 % $ 172,974 34.8 % Same-store Hospitality segment:(1) Revenue $ 511,521 $ 497,730 Operating income $ 120,832 23.6 % $ 116,809 23.5 % Depreciation and amortization 57,492 54,106 Non-cash lease expense 907 945 Interest income on Gaylord National bonds 1,025 1,114 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 180,256 35.2 % $ 172,974 34.8 % Entertainment segment: Revenue $ 79,183 $ 89,550 Operating income $ 4,253 5.4 % $ 10,316 11.5 % Depreciation and amortization 9,434 9,377 Preopening costs 387 87 Non-cash lease (revenue) expense 493 (56 ) Equity-based compensation 1,114 1,020 Other gains and (losses), net – 136 Transaction costs of acquisitions – 75 Pro rata adjusted EBITDArefrom unconsolidated joint ventures – (16 ) Adjusted EBITDAre $ 15,681 19.8 % $ 20,939 23.4 % Corporate and Other segment: Operating loss $ (11,544 ) $ (11,004 ) Depreciation and amortization 259 234 Other gains and (losses), net (361 ) (243 ) Equity-based compensation 2,688 2,602 Adjusted EBITDAre $ (8,958 ) $ (8,411 )

________________________________

(1) Same-store Hospitality excludes JW Marriott Desert Ridge, which was acquired June 10, 2025.







Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Financial Results

Funds From Operations (“FFO”) and Adjusted FFO Reconciliation

Unaudited

(In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Net income available to common stockholders $ 70,475 $ 62,961 Noncontrolling interest in OP Units 441 415 Net income available to common stockholders and unit holders 70,916 63,376 Depreciation and amortization 75,580 63,676 Adjustments for noncontrolling interest (3,024 ) (3,077 ) FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders 143,472 123,975 Right-of-use asset amortization 121 41 Non-cash lease expense 943 889 Amortization of deferred financing costs 3,247 2,707 Amortization of debt discounts and premiums 383 558 Loss on extinguishment of debt 2,200 – Adjustments for noncontrolling interest (42 ) (282 ) Transaction costs of acquisitions – 75 Deferred tax provision 5,754 2,933 Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $ 156,078 $ 130,896 Basic net income per share(1) $ 1.12 $ 1.05 Diluted net income per share(1) $ 1.03 $ 1.00 FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per basic share/unit(1) $ 2.26 $ 2.06 Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per basic share/unit(1) $ 2.46 $ 2.17 FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit(1) $ 2.14 $ 1.98 Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit(1) $ 2.32 $ 2.10 Weighted average common shares and OP units for the period: Basic(1) 63,418 60,314 Diluted(1) 68,058 64,208

________________________________

(1) Basic and diluted weighted average common shares for the three months ended March 31, 2026 include the impact of approximately 3.0 million additional shares issued on May 21, 2025. Diluted weighted average common shares for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 include 4.4 million and 3.7 million, respectively, in equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company's OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company's option.







Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Financial Results

Hospitality Segment Adjusted EBITDAre Reconciliation and Operating Metrics

Unaudited

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2026

2025

$ Margin

$ Margin

Hospitality segment: Revenue $ 585,389 $ 497,730 Operating income $ 145,087 24.8 % $ 116,809 23.5 % Depreciation and amortization 66,008 54,106 Non-cash lease expense 450 945 Interest income on Gaylord National bonds 1,025 1,114 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 212,570 36.3 % $ 172,974 34.8 % Performance metrics: Occupancy 68.1 % 69.7 % ADR $ 295.21 $ 264.40 RevPAR $ 201.08 $ 184.21 OtherPAR $ 324.99 $ 300.31 Total RevPAR $ 526.07 $ 484.52 Same-store Hospitality segment:(1) Revenue $ 511,521 $ 497,730 Operating income $ 120,832 23.6 % $ 116,809 23.5 % Depreciation and amortization 57,492 54,106 Non-cash lease expense 907 945 Interest income on Gaylord National bonds 1,025 1,114 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 180,256 35.2 % $ 172,974 34.8 % Performance metrics: Occupancy 67.7 % 69.7 % ADR $ 277.76 $ 264.40 RevPAR $ 188.07 $ 184.21 OtherPAR $ 309.88 $ 300.31 Total RevPAR $ 497.95 $ 484.52 Gaylord Opryland: Revenue $ 128,379 $ 110,178 Operating income $ 39,822 31.0 % $ 30,098 27.3 % Depreciation and amortization 8,703 8,060 Non-cash lease revenue (9 ) (10 ) Adjusted EBITDAre $ 48,516 37.8 % $ 38,148 34.6 % Performance metrics: Occupancy 69.7 % 64.9 % ADR $ 277.60 $ 262.57 RevPAR $ 193.58 $ 170.49 OtherPAR $ 300.34 $ 253.40 Total RevPAR $ 493.92 $ 423.89 Gaylord Palms: Revenue $ 97,646 $ 88,393 Operating income $ 29,743 30.5 % $ 23,782 26.9 % Depreciation and amortization 8,815 8,210 Non-cash lease expense 916 955 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 39,474 40.4 % $ 32,947 37.3 % Performance metrics: Occupancy 77.3 % 75.9 % ADR $ 301.35 $ 276.14 RevPAR $ 232.97 $ 209.69 OtherPAR $ 398.55 $ 361.99 Total RevPAR $ 631.52 $ 571.68

________________________________

(1) Same-store Hospitality excludes JW Marriott Desert Ridge, which was acquired June 10, 2025.







Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Financial Results

Hospitality Segment Adjusted EBITDAre Reconciliation and Operating Metrics

Unaudited

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2026 2025 $ Margin $ Margin Gaylord Texan: Revenue $ 83,371 $ 86,377 Operating income $ 23,805 28.6 % $ 27,695 32.1 % Depreciation and amortization 7,325 5,929 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 31,130 37.3 % $ 33,624 38.9 % Performance metrics: Occupancy 65.4 % 73.0 % ADR $ 263.31 $ 257.26 RevPAR $ 172.23 $ 187.80 OtherPAR $ 338.43 $ 341.28 Total RevPAR $ 510.66 $ 529.08 Gaylord National: Revenue $ 74,227 $ 80,829 Operating income $ 6,225 8.4 % $ 9,474 11.7 % Depreciation and amortization 8,492 8,443 Interest income on Gaylord National bonds 1,025 1,114 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 15,742 21.2 % $ 19,031 23.5 % Performance metrics: Occupancy 63.0 % 72.4 % ADR $ 266.55 $ 249.02 RevPAR $ 168.04 $ 180.33 OtherPAR $ 245.16 $ 269.62 Total RevPAR $ 413.20 $ 449.95 Gaylord Rockies: Revenue $ 72,249 $ 70,948 Operating income $ 14,445 20.0 % $ 14,823 20.9 % Depreciation and amortization 15,188 14,852 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 29,633 41.0 % $ 29,675 41.8 % Performance metrics: Occupancy 75.4 % 72.2 % ADR $ 258.62 $ 257.09 RevPAR $ 195.08 $ 185.68 OtherPAR $ 339.74 $ 339.51 Total RevPAR $ 534.82 $ 525.19 JW Marriott Hill Country: Revenue $ 50,295 $ 55,276 Operating income $ 7,208 14.3 % $ 10,849 19.6 % Depreciation and amortization 8,162 7,831 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 15,370 30.6 % $ 18,680 33.8 % Performance metrics: Occupancy 58.6 % 67.9 % ADR $ 337.63 $ 321.54 RevPAR $ 198.01 $ 218.38 OtherPAR $ 359.71 $ 394.57 Total RevPAR $ 557.72 $ 612.95





Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Financial Results

Hospitality Segment Adjusted EBITDAre Reconciliation and Operating Metrics

Unaudited

(In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 $ Margin $ Margin JW Marriott Desert Ridge: Revenue $ 73,868 $ – Operating income $ 24,255 32.8 % $ – N/A % Depreciation and amortization 8,516 – Non-cash lease revenue (457 ) – Adjusted EBITDAre $ 32,314 43.7 % $ – N/A % Performance metrics: Occupancy 73.0 % N/A % ADR $ 489.75 $ N/A RevPAR $ 357.42 $ N/A OtherPAR $ 506.53 $ N/A Total RevPAR $ 863.95 $ N/A The AC Hotel at National Harbor: Revenue $ 2,336 $ 2,698 Operating income (loss) $ (217 ) (9.3 ) % $ 114 4.2 % Depreciation and amortization 221 222 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 4 0.2 % $ 336 12.5 % Performance metrics: Occupancy 45.7 % 54.8 % ADR $ 247.89 $ 255.03 RevPAR $ 113.22 $ 139.70 OtherPAR $ 22.03 $ 16.44 Total RevPAR $ 135.24 $ 156.14 The Inn at Opryland:(1) Revenue $ 3,018 $ 3,031 Operating loss $ (199 ) (6.6 ) % $ (26 ) (0.9 ) % Depreciation and amortization 586 559 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 387 12.8 % $ 533 17.6 % Performance metrics: Occupancy 44.2 % 43.8 % ADR $ 198.35 $ 188.12 RevPAR $ 87.67 $ 82.46 OtherPAR $ 23.02 $ 28.66 Total RevPAR $ 110.69 $ 111.12

________________________________

(1) Includes other hospitality revenue and expense.







Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Financial Results

Earnings Per Share, FFO Per Share and Adjusted FFO Per Share Calculations

Unaudited

(In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

March 31,

2026

2025 Earnings per share: Numerator: Net income available to common stockholders $ 70,475 $ 62,961 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest in OEG (588 ) 711 Net income available to common stockholders - if-converted method $ 69,887 $ 63,672 Denominator: Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 63,023 59,919 Effect of dilutive equity-based compensation 206 240 Effect of dilutive put rights(1) 4,434 3,654 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 67,663 63,813 Basic income per share available to common stockholders $ 1.12 $ 1.05 Diluted income per share available to common stockholders(1) $ 1.03 $ 1.00 FFO per share/unit: Numerator: FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $ 143,472 $ 123,975 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest in OEG (588 ) 711 FFO adjustments for noncontrolling interest in OEG 2,651 2,633 FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders - if-converted method $ 145,535 $ 127,319 Denominator: Weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - basic 63,418 60,314 Effect of dilutive equity-based compensation 206 240 Effect of dilutive put rights(1) 4,434 3,654 Weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - diluted 68,058 64,208 FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per basic share/unit $ 2.26 $ 2.06 FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit(1) $ 2.14 $ 1.98 Adjusted FFO per share/unit: Numerator: Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $ 156,078 $ 130,896 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest in OEG (588 ) 711 FFO adjustments for noncontrolling interest in OEG 2,651 2,633 Adjusted FFO adjustments for noncontrolling interest in OEG 42 282 Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders - if-converted method $ 158,183 $ 134,522 Denominator: Weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - basic 63,418 60,314 Effect of dilutive equity-based compensation 206 240 Effect of dilutive put rights(1) 4,434 3,654 Weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - diluted 68,058 64,208 Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per basic share/unit $ 2.46 $ 2.17 Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit(1) $ 2.32 $ 2.10

________________________________

(1) Diluted weighted average common shares for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 include equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company’s OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company’s option. Basic and diluted weighted average common shares for the three months ended March 31, 2026 include the impact of approximately 3.0 million additional shares issued on May 21, 2025.







Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Statements

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate (“Adjusted EBITDAre”)

Unaudited

($ in thousands, except per share data) Guidance Range For Full Year 2026(1) Low High Midpoint Consolidated: Net income $ 271,000 $ 279,000 $ 275,000 Provision for income taxes 11,500 13,000 12,250 Interest expense, net 246,750 255,500 251,125 Depreciation and amortization 302,500 315,000 308,750 EBITDAre $ 831,750 $ 862,500 $ 847,125 Non-cash lease expense 3,250 5,000 4,125 Preopening costs 4,500 5,500 5,000 Equity-based compensation expense 15,000 17,000 16,000 Pension settlement charge 4,000 4,500 4,250 Interest income on Gaylord National bonds 3,500 4,500 4,000 Loss on extinguishment of debt 2,000 3,000 2,500 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 864,000 $ 902,000 $ 883,000 Hospitality segment: Operating income $ 509,000 $ 520,500 $ 514,750 Depreciation and amortization 264,000 273,000 268,500 Non-cash lease expense 3,500 5,000 4,250 Interest income on Gaylord National bonds 3,500 4,500 4,000 Other gains and (losses), net 3,000 4,000 3,500 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 783,000 $ 807,000 $ 795,000 Hospitality segment (same-store)(2) Operating income $ 475,500 $ 485,500 $ 480,500 Depreciation and amortization 230,000 237,000 233,500 Non-cash lease expense 3,000 4,000 3,500 Interest income on Gaylord National bonds 3,500 4,500 4,000 Other gains and (losses), net 3,000 4,000 3,500 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 715,000 $ 735,000 $ 725,000 JW Marriott Desert Ridge Operating income $ 33,500 $ 35,000 $ 34,250 Depreciation and amortization 34,000 36,000 35,000 Non-cash lease expense 500 1,000 750 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 68,000 $ 72,000 $ 70,000 Entertainment segment: Operating income $ 74,750 $ 79,500 $ 77,125 Depreciation and amortization 36,500 39,500 38,000 Non-cash lease revenue (250 ) – (125 ) Preopening costs 4,500 5,500 5,000 Equity-based compensation 4,500 5,500 5,000 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 120,000 $ 130,000 $ 125,000 Corporate and Other segment: Operating loss $ (50,500 ) $ (49,000 ) $ (49,750 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,000 2,500 2,250 Equity-based compensation 10,500 11,500 11,000 Pension settlement charge 4,000 4,500 4,250 Other gains and (losses), net (5,000 ) (4,500 ) (4,750 ) Adjusted EBITDAre $ (39,000 ) $ (35,000 ) $ (37,000 )

________________________________

(1) Includes JW Marriott Desert Ridge, except as otherwise noted. Amounts are calculated based on unrounded numbers.

(2) Same-store Hospitality excludes JW Marriott Desert Ridge, which was acquired June 10, 2025.





Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Statements

Funds From Operations (“FFO”) and Adjusted FFO

Unaudited

($ in thousands, except per share data) Guidance Range For Full Year 2026(1) Low High Midpoint Consolidated: Net income available to common stockholders $ 261,000 $ 267,000 $ 264,000 Noncontrolling interest in OP units 1,000 2,000 1,500 Net income available to common stockholders and unit holders $ 262,000 $ 269,000 $ 265,500 Depreciation and amortization 302,500 315,000 308,750 Adjustments for noncontrolling interest (12,500 ) (11,500 ) (12,000 ) FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $ 552,000 $ 572,500 $ 562,250 Right-of-use asset amortization – 500 250 Non-cash lease expense 3,250 5,000 4,125 Pension settlement charge 4,000 4,500 4,250 Loss on extinguishment of debt 2,000 3,000 2,500 Adjustments for noncontrolling interest (5,000 ) (4,000 ) (4,500 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs 12,500 14,000 13,250 Amortization of debt discounts and premiums 1,500 2,500 2,000 Deferred tax provision 7,000 9,000 8,000 Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $ 577,250 $ 607,000 $ 592,125 Net income available to common stockholders per diluted share(2) $ 3.96 $ 4.02 $ 3.99 Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit(2) $ 8.77 $ 9.14 $ 8.96 Estimated weighted average shares outstanding - diluted (in millions)(2) 68.4 68.4 68.4 Estimated weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - diluted (in millions)(2) 68.8 68.8 68.8

________________________________

(1) Includes JW Marriott Desert Ridge, except as otherwise noted. Amounts are calculated based on unrounded numbers.

(2) Basic and diluted weighted average common shares for the three months ended March 31, 2026 include the impact of approximately 3.0 million additional shares issued on May 21, 2025. Includes equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company’s OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company’s option.





Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Statements

Earnings Per Share and Adjusted FFO Per Share

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Guidance Range

For Full Year 2026

Low High Midpoint Earnings per share: Numerator: Net income available to common stockholders $ 261,000 $ 267,000 ) $ 264,000 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in OEG 10,000 8,000 9,000 Net income available to common stockholders - if-converted method $ 271,000 $ 275,000 $ 273,000 Denominator: Estimated weighted average shares outstanding - diluted (in millions)(1) 68.4 68.4 68.4 Diluted income per share available to common stockholders $ 3.96 $ 4.02 $ 3.99 Adjusted FFO per share: Numerator: Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $ 577,250 $ 607,000 $ 592,125 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in OEG 10,000 8,000 9,000 FFO adjustments for noncontrolling interest in OEG 11,000 10,000 10,500 Adjusted FFO Adjustments for noncontrolling interest in OEG 5,000 4,000 4,500 Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders - if-converted method $ 603,250 $ 629,000 $ 616,125 Denominator: Estimated weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - diluted (in millions)(1) 68.8 68.8 68.8 Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit $ 8.77 $ 9.14 $ 8.96

________________________________

(1) Basic and diluted weighted average common shares for the three months ended March 31, 2026 include the impact of approximately 3.0 million additional shares issued on May 21, 2025. Includes equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company’s OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company’s option.







Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Statements

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate (“Adjusted EBITDAre”)

Unaudited

($ in thousands, except per share data) Prior Guidance Range For Full Year 2026(1) Low High Midpoint Consolidated: Net income $ 260,000 $ 273,000 $ 266,500 Provision for income taxes 10,500 13,000 11,750 Interest expense, net 246,750 257,500 252,125 Depreciation and amortization 296,500 312,000 304,250 EBITDAre $ 813,750 $ 855,500 $ 834,625 Non-cash lease expense 3,250 5,000 4,125 Preopening costs 4,500 5,500 5,000 Equity-based compensation expense 15,000 17,000 16,000 Pension settlement charge 4,000 4,500 4,250 Interest income on Gaylord National bonds 3,500 4,500 4,000 Loss on extinguishment of debt 2,000 3,000 2,500 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 846,000 $ 895,000 $ 870,500 Hospitality segment: Operating income $ 497,000 $ 516,500 $ 506,750 Depreciation and amortization 258,000 270,000 264,000 Non-cash lease expense 3,500 5,000 4,250 Interest income on Gaylord National bonds 3,500 4,500 4,000 Other gains and (losses), net 3,000 4,000 3,500 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 765,000 $ 800,000 $ 782,500 Hospitality segment (same-store)(2) Operating income $ 466,500 $ 483,500 $ 475,000 Depreciation and amortization 224,000 234,000 229,000 Non-cash lease expense 3,000 4,000 3,500 Interest income on Gaylord National bonds 3,500 4,500 4,000 Other gains and (losses), net 3,000 4,000 3,500 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 700,000 $ 730,000 $ 715,000 JW Marriott Desert Ridge Operating income $ 30,500 $ 33,000 $ 31,750 Depreciation and amortization 34,000 36,000 35,000 Non-cash lease expense 500 1,000 750 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 65,000 $ 70,000 $ 67,500 Entertainment segment: Operating income $ 74,750 $ 79,500 $ 77,125 Depreciation and amortization 36,500 39,500 38,000 Non-cash lease revenue (250 ) – (125 ) Preopening costs 4,500 5,500 5,000 Equity-based compensation 4,500 5,500 5,000 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 120,000 $ 130,000 $ 125,000 Corporate and Other segment: Operating loss $ (50,500 ) $ (49,000 ) $ (49,750 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,000 2,500 2,250 Equity-based compensation 10,500 11,500 11,000 Pension settlement charge 4,000 4,500 4,250 Other gains and (losses), net (5,000 ) (4,500 ) (4,750 ) Adjusted EBITDAre $ (39,000 ) $ (35,000 ) $ (37,000 )

________________________________

(1) Includes JW Marriott Desert Ridge, except as otherwise noted. Amounts are calculated based on unrounded numbers.

(2) Same-store Hospitality excludes JW Marriott Desert Ridge, which was acquired June 10, 2025.







Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Statements

Funds From Operations (“FFO”) and Adjusted FFO

Unaudited

($ in thousands, except per share data) Prior Guidance Range For Full Year 2026(1) Low High Midpoint Consolidated: Net income available to common stockholders $ 250,000 $ 261,000 $ 255,500 Noncontrolling interest in OP units 1,000 2,000 1,500 Net income available to common stockholders and unit holders $ 251,000 $ 263,000 $ 257,000 Depreciation and amortization 296,500 312,000 304,250 Adjustments for noncontrolling interest (12,500 ) (11,500 ) (12,000 ) FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $ 535,000 $ 563,500 $ 549,250 Right-of-use asset amortization – 500 250 Non-cash lease expense 3,250 5,000 4,125 Pension settlement charge 4,000 4,500 4,250 Loss on extinguishment of debt 2,000 3,000 2,500 Adjustments for noncontrolling interest (5,000 ) (4,000 ) (4,500 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs 12,500 14,000 13,250 Amortization of debt discounts and premiums 1,500 2,500 2,000 Deferred tax provision 6,000 8,000 7,000 Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $ 559,250 $ 597,000 $ 578,125 Net income available to common stockholders per diluted share(2) $ 3.80 $ 3.93 $ 3.87 Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit(2) $ 8.50 $ 9.00 $ 8.75 Estimated weighted average shares outstanding - diluted (in millions)(2) 68.4 68.4 68.4 Estimated weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - diluted (in millions)(2) 68.8 68.8 68.8

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(1) Includes JW Marriott Desert Ridge, except as otherwise noted. Amounts are calculated based on unrounded numbers.

(2) Includes equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company’s OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company’s option.





Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Statements

Earnings Per Share and Adjusted FFO Per Share

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Prior Guidance Range

For Full Year 2026

Low High Midpoint Earnings per share: Numerator: Net income available to common stockholders $ 250,000 $ 261,000 $ 255,500 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in OEG 10,000 8,000 9,000 Net income available to common stockholders - if-converted method $ 260,000 $ 269,000 $ 264,500 Denominator: Estimated weighted average shares outstanding - diluted (in millions)(1) 68.4 68.4 68.4 Diluted income per share available to common stockholders $ 3.80 $ 3.93 $ 3.87 Adjusted FFO per share: Numerator: Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $ 559,250 $ 597,000 $ 578,125 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in OEG 10,000 8,000 9,000 FFO adjustments for noncontrolling interest in OEG 11,000 10,000 10,500 Adjusted FFO Adjustments for noncontrolling interest in OEG 5,000 4,000 4,500 Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders - if-converted method $ 585,250 $ 619,000 $ 602,125 Denominator: Estimated weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - diluted (in millions)(1) 68.8 68.8 68.8 Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit $ 8.50 $ 9.00 $ 8.75

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(1) Includes equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company’s OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company’s option.

