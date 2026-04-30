Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

 | Source: Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP), a leading lodging real estate investment trust (“REIT”) specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets, today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Highlights and Recent Developments:

  • The Company reported record first quarter consolidated revenue of $664.6 million, driven by record first quarter same-store Hospitality(1) segment revenue of $511.5 million.
  • The Company generated record first quarter consolidated net income of $69.4 million and record first quarter consolidated Adjusted EBITDAre of $219.3 million.
  • During the quarter, the Company booked over 460,000 same-store Hospitality Gross Definite Room Nights for all future periods. The estimated average daily rate (ADR) for these bookings was approximately $303, an increase of 6.7% compared to the prior year quarter estimated ADR for future bookings and a new record.
  • The Company completed a private placement of $700 million senior unsecured notes due 2034, and used the net proceeds, together with cash on hand, to redeem in full the outstanding $700 million senior unsecured notes due 2027.
  • Subsequent to quarter-end, Opry Entertainment Group (OEG) announced the planned development of a seventh Ole Red location in downtown Indianapolis, which is expected to open in late 2027.
  • The Company is raising its full year outlook due to strong first quarter performance for the Hospitality portfolio.

Mark Fioravanti, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ryman Hospitality Properties, said, “We are very pleased to deliver a strong start to 2026, with first quarter results exceeding our expectations. In our same-store Hospitality portfolio, favorable group mix drove upside in group ADR and outside-the-room spending, which together with strong Spring Break leisure performance more than offset the impact of Winter Storm Fern. Meeting planner sentiment remained resilient throughout the quarter, resulting in the highest first quarter same-store group room night bookings production since 2018. While the operating environment remains dynamic, current and forward-looking group business indicators remain strong, and our first quarter results underscore the strength of our business model, the quality of our assets, and the effectiveness of our capital allocation strategy. As a result, we are raising our guidance ranges to reflect the first quarter outperformance.”

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(1) Same-store Hospitality segment excludes JW Marriott Desert Ridge, which was acquired June 10, 2025.

First Quarter 2026 Results (as compared to First Quarter 2025):

  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)         %
  2026 2025 Change
Total revenue $664,572  $587,280  13.2 %
            
Operating income $137,796  $116,121  18.7 %
Operating income margin  20.7%  19.8% 0.9 pts
            
Net income $69,402  $63,014  10.1 %
Net income margin  10.4%  10.7% (0.3)pts
            
Net income available to common stockholders $70,475  $62,961  11.9 %
Net income available to common stockholders margin  10.6%  10.7% (0.1)pts
Net income available to common stockholders per diluted share(1) $1.03  $1.00  3.0 %
            
Adjusted EBITDAre $219,293  $185,502  18.2 %
Adjusted EBITDAre margin  33.0%  31.6% 1.4 pts
Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest $215,136  $179,876  19.6 %
Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest margin  32.4%  30.6% 1.8 pts
            
Funds From Operations (FFO) available to common stockholders and unit holders $143,472  $123,975  15.7 %
FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit(1) $2.14  $1.98  8.1 %
            
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $156,078  $130,896  19.2 %
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit(1) $2.32  $2.10  10.5 %

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(1)   Diluted weighted average common shares for the three months ended March 31, 2026 includes the impact of approximately 3.0 million additional shares issued on May 21, 2025. Diluted weighted average common shares for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 include 4.4 million and 3.7 million, respectively, in equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company's OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company's option.

Note: For the Company’s definitions of Adjusted EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre margin, Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest, Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest margin, FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders, and Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders, as well as a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted EBITDAre to Net Income and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders and Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders to Net Income, see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” “EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest Definition,” “Adjusted EBITDAre Margin and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest Margin Definition” “FFO, Adjusted FFO, and Adjusted FFO Available to Common Stockholders and Unit Holders Definition” and “Supplemental Financial Results” below.

Hospitality Segment

  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)         %
  2026 2025 Change
Hospitality revenue $585,389  $497,730  17.6 %
Same-store Hospitality revenue(1) $511,521  $497,730  2.8 %
            
Hospitality operating income $145,087  $116,809  24.2 %
Hospitality operating income margin  24.8%  23.5% 1.3 pts
Hospitality Adjusted EBITDAre $212,570  $172,974  22.9 %
Hospitality Adjusted EBITDAre margin  36.3%  34.8% 1.5 pts
            
Same-store Hospitality operating income(1) $120,832  $116,809  3.4 %
Same-store Hospitality operating income margin(1)  23.6%  23.5% 0.1 pts
Same-store Hospitality Adjusted EBITDAre(1) $180,256  $172,974  4.2 %
Same-store Hospitality Adjusted EBITDAre margin(1)  35.2%  34.8% 0.4 pts
            
Hospitality performance metrics:           
Occupancy  68.1%  69.7% (1.6)pts
Average Daily Rate (ADR) $295.21  $264.40  11.7 %
RevPAR $201.08  $184.21  9.2 %
Total RevPAR $526.07  $484.52  8.6 %
            
Same-store Hospitality performance metrics:(1)           
Occupancy  67.7%  69.7% (2.0)pts
ADR $277.76  $264.40  5.1 %
RevPAR $188.07  $184.21  2.1 %
Total RevPAR $497.95  $484.52  2.8 %
            
Gross definite room nights booked  460,938   363,904  26.7 %
Net definite room nights booked  242,269   205,194  18.1 %
Group attrition (as % of contracted block)  17.7%  15.5% 2.2 pts
Cancellations ITYFTY(2)  27,164   22,779  19.3 %

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(1)   Same-store Hospitality excludes JW Marriott Desert Ridge, which was acquired June 10, 2025.
(2)   “ITYFTY” represents In The Year For The Year.

Note: For the Company’s definitions of Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) and Total Revenue Per Available Room (Total RevPAR), see “Calculation of RevPAR and Total RevPAR” below. Property-level results and operating metrics for first quarter 2026 are presented in greater detail below and under “Supplemental Financial Results—Hospitality Segment Adjusted EBITDAre Reconciliations and Operating Metrics,” which includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures Hospitality Adjusted EBITDAre to Hospitality Operating Income, and property-level Adjusted EBITDAre to property-level Operating Income for each of the hotel properties.

Hospitality Segment Highlights

  • The same-store Hospitality portfolio generated RevPAR of approximately $188, an increase of 2.1% from the prior year quarter, and Total RevPAR of approximately $498, an increase of 2.8% from the prior year quarter.
  • The same-store Hospitality portfolio generated record first quarter operating income of $120.8 million, and record first quarter Adjusted EBITDAre of $180.3 million.
  • First quarter same-store banquet and AV revenue contribution per group room night, a proxy for catering spend per group guest, increased 6.6% year over year, driven by a more favorable group mix.
  • First quarter same-store attrition and cancellation fee revenue was approximately $7.5 million, an increase of $0.8 million compared to the prior year quarter.
  • At the end of January, Winter Storm Fern impacted group attendance at Gaylord National and, to a lesser extent, Gaylord Texan and Gaylord Opryland. Excluding January, group attrition improved compared to the prior year quarter, and cancellations ITYFTY were essentially flat.
  • Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company completed the Foundry Fieldhouse sports bar, pavilion, and event lawn development at Gaylord Opryland and the meeting space conversion project at JW Marriott Desert Ridge.

Gaylord Opryland

  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)         %
  2026 2025 Change
Revenue $128,379  $110,178  16.5 %
             
Operating income $39,822  $30,098  32.3 %
Operating income margin  31.0%  27.3% 3.7 pts
Adjusted EBITDAre $48,516  $38,148  27.2 %
Adjusted EBITDAre margin  37.8%  34.6% 3.2 pts
             
Performance metrics:            
Occupancy  69.7%  64.9% 4.8 pts
ADR $277.60  $262.57  5.7 %
RevPAR $193.58  $170.49  13.5 %
Total RevPAR $493.92  $423.89  16.5 %


Gaylord Palms

  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)         %
  2026 2025 Change
Revenue $97,646  $88,393  10.5 %
             
Operating income $29,743  $23,782  25.1 %
Operating income margin  30.5%  26.9% 3.6 pts
Adjusted EBITDAre $39,474  $32,947  19.8 %
Adjusted EBITDAre margin  40.4%  37.3% 3.1 pts
             
Performance metrics:            
Occupancy  77.3%  75.9% 1.4 pts
ADR $301.35  $276.14  9.1 %
RevPAR $232.97  $209.69  11.1 %
Total RevPAR $631.52  $571.68  10.5 %


Gaylord Texan

  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)         %
  2026 2025 Change
Revenue $83,371  $86,377  (3.5)%
            
Operating income $23,805  $27,695  (14.0)%
Operating income margin  28.6%  32.1% (3.5)pts
Adjusted EBITDAre $31,130  $33,624  (7.4)%
Adjusted EBITDAre margin  37.3%  38.9% (1.6)pts
            
Performance metrics:           
Occupancy  65.4%  73.0% (7.6)pts
ADR $263.31  $257.26  2.4 %
RevPAR $172.23  $187.80  (8.3)%
Total RevPAR $510.66  $529.08  (3.5)%


Gaylord National

  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)         %
  2026 2025 Change
Revenue $74,227  $80,829  (8.2)%
            
Operating income $6,225  $9,474  (34.3)%
Operating income margin  8.4%  11.7% (3.3)pts
Adjusted EBITDAre $15,742  $19,031  (17.3)%
Adjusted EBITDAre margin  21.2%  23.5% (2.3)pts
            
Performance metrics:           
Occupancy  63.0%  72.4% (9.4)pts
ADR $266.55  $249.02  7.0 %
RevPAR $168.04  $180.33  (6.8)%
Total RevPAR $413.20  $449.95  (8.2)%


Gaylord Rockies

  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)         %
  2026 2025 Change
Revenue $72,249  $70,948  1.8 %
            
Operating income $14,445  $14,823  (2.6)%
Operating income margin  20.0%  20.9% (0.9)pts
Adjusted EBITDAre $29,633  $29,675  (0.1)%
Adjusted EBITDAre margin  41.0%  41.8% (0.8)pts
            
Performance metrics:           
Occupancy  75.4%  72.2% 3.2 pts
ADR $258.62  $257.09  0.6 %
RevPAR $195.08  $185.68  5.1 %
Total RevPAR $534.82  $525.19  1.8 %


JW Marriott Hill Country

  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)         %
  2026 2025 Change
Revenue $50,295  $55,276  (9.0)%
            
Operating income $7,208  $10,849  (33.6)%
Operating income margin  14.3%  19.6% (5.3)pts
Adjusted EBITDAre $15,370  $18,680  (17.7)%
Adjusted EBITDAre margin  30.6%  33.8% (3.2)pts
            
Performance metrics:           
Occupancy  58.6%  67.9% (9.3)pts
ADR $337.63  $321.54  5.0 %
RevPAR $198.01  $218.38  (9.3)%
Total RevPAR $557.72  $612.95  (9.0)%


JW Marriott Desert Ridge(2)

  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)     
  2026
Revenue $73,868  
      
Operating income $24,255  
Operating income margin  32.8 %
Adjusted EBITDAre $32,314  
Adjusted EBITDAre margin  43.7 %
      
Performance metrics:     
Occupancy  73.0 %
ADR $489.75  
RevPAR $357.42  
Total RevPAR $863.95  

Entertainment Segment

  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
($ in thousands)         %
  2026 2025 Change
Revenue $79,183  $89,550  (11.6)%
            
Operating income $4,253  $10,316  (58.8)%
Operating income margin  5.4%  11.5% (6.1)pts
Adjusted EBITDAre $15,681  $20,939  (25.1)%
Adjusted EBITDAre margin  19.8%  23.4% (3.6)pts


Fioravanti continued, “Our Entertainment business delivered results in line with our expectations despite a challenging comparison to record first quarter performance in the prior year period and the unfavorable impact of Winter Storm Fern at our Nashville venues. Our Ole Red brand exceeded our expectations, particularly in Las Vegas and Nashville, and we are excited to bring a seventh Ole Red to downtown Indianapolis, through a development agreement with the Pacers organization. Our growing platform of iconic brands is uniquely positioned to continue to serve the country music and live entertainment consumer and deliver attractive results.”

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(1) JW Marriott Desert Ridge was acquired by the Company on June 10, 2025, therefore there are no comparison figures.

Corporate and Other Segment

  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
($ in thousands)         %
  2026 2025 Change
Operating loss $(11,544)  $(11,004)  (4.9)%
Adjusted EBITDAre $(8,958)  $(8,411)  (6.5)%


Capital Expenditures

In 2026, the Company expects to spend approximately $350 to $450 million on capital expenditures, including $114 million spent in the first quarter of 2026. Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company completed the Foundry Fieldhouse sports bar, pavilion, and event lawn development at Gaylord Opryland and the meeting space conversion project at JW Marriott Desert Ridge.

Capital expenditures activity in 2026 includes:

  • Continuation of the meeting space expansion at Gaylord Opryland, which is expected to be completed by mid-year 2027;
  • Renovation of the rooms at Gaylord Texan, which began in July 2025 and is expected to be completed in August 2026;
  • Renovation of the rooms at JW Marriott Hill Country, which began in April 2026 and is expected to be completed in March 2027;
  • The development of Category 10 Las Vegas, which is expected to be completed in late 2026; and
  • The development of Category 10 in Orlando, which is expected to begin in summer 2026 and is expected to be completed in late 2027.

Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company announced the planned development of Ole Red Indianapolis by development partner Pacer Sports & Entertainment, the organization behind the NBA Pacers and the WNBA Fever. The development is expected to be completed in late 2027, and OEG expects to invest approximately $15 million in 2027.

2026 Guidance

The Company is updating its 2026 business performance outlook based on current information as of April 30, 2026. The Company does not expect to update the guidance provided below before next quarter’s earnings release. However, the Company may update or withdraw its full business outlook or any portion thereof at any time for any reason.

Fioravanti concluded, “We are pleased to raise the midpoints of our 2026 guidance ranges to reflect stronger first quarter results in our Hospitality portfolio, including the JW Marriott Desert Ridge. Our outlook for the balance of the year continues to reflect measured confidence in our business. Demand from both group and leisure guests has remained resilient amid elevated geopolitical uncertainty, and our business model has proven to be durable across a range of operating environments.”

  Guidance Range  Prior Guidance Range     
(in millions, except per share figures) For Full Year 2026(1)  Full Year 2026(1)  Change to
  Low High Midpoint  Low High Midpoint  Midpoint
Same-store Hospitality RevPAR growth(2)  2.25 %  3.75 %  3.00 %   1.50 %  3.50 %  2.50 %   0.50%
Same-store Hospitality Total RevPAR growth(2)  2.25 %  3.75 %  3.00 %   1.50 %  3.50 %  2.50 %   0.50%
                               
Operating income:                              
Hospitality (same-store)(2) $475.5   $485.5   $480.5    $466.5   $483.5   $475.0    $5.5 
JW Marriott Desert Ridge  33.5    35.0    34.3     30.5    33.0    31.8     2.5 
Entertainment  74.8    79.5    77.1     74.8    79.5    77.1     - 
Corporate and Other  (50.5)   (49.0)   (49.8)    (50.5)   (49.0)   (49.8)    - 
Consolidated operating income $533.3   $551.0   $542.1    $521.3   $547.0   $534.1    $8.0 
                               
Adjusted EBITDAre:                              
Hospitality (same-store)(2) $715.0   $735.0   $725.0    $700.0   $730.0   $715.0    $10.0 
JW Marriott Desert Ridge  68.0    72.0    70.0     65.0    70.0    67.5     2.5 
Entertainment  120.0    130.0    125.0     120.0    130.0    125.0     - 
Corporate and Other  (39.0)   (35.0)   (37.0)    (39.0)   (35.0)   (37.0)    - 
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAre $864.0   $902.0   $883.0    $846.0   $895.0   $870.5    $12.5 
                               
Net income $271.0   $279.0   $275.0    $260.0   $273.0   $266.5    $8.5 
Net income available to common stockholders $261.0   $267.0   $264.0    $250.0   $261.0   $255.5    $8.5 
                               
FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $552.0   $572.5   $562.3    $535.0   $563.5   $549.3    $13.0 
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $577.3   $607.0   $592.1    $559.3   $597.0   $578.1    $14.0 
                               
Net income available to common stockholders per diluted share(3) $3.96   $4.02   $3.99    $3.80   $3.93   $3.87    $0.12 
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders                              
per diluted share/unit(3) $8.77   $9.14   $8.96    $8.50   $9.00   $8.75    $0.21 
                               
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted(3)  68.4    68.4    68.4     68.4    68.4    68.4     - 
Weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - diluted(3)  68.8    68.8    68.8     68.8    68.8    68.8     - 

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(1)   Includes JW Marriott Desert Ridge, except as otherwise noted. Amounts are calculated based on unrounded numbers.
(2)   Same-store Hospitality excludes JW Marriott Desert Ridge, which was acquired June 10, 2025.
(3)   Includes shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company’s OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company’s option.

Note: For reconciliations of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAre guidance to Net Income, segment-level Adjusted EBITDAre to segment-level Operating Income, and FFO and Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders to Net Income available to common stockholders, see “Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Statements.”

Dividend Update

On April 15, 2026, the Company paid the previously announced quarterly cash dividend of $1.20 per common share, which was paid to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2026.

The Company’s dividend policy provides that it will distribute minimum dividends of 100% of REIT taxable income annually. Future dividends are subject to the Board’s future determinations as to amount and timing.

Balance Sheet/Liquidity Update

As of March 31, 2026, the Company had unrestricted cash of $424.0 million and total debt outstanding of $3,968.4 million, net of unamortized deferred financing costs. As of March 31, 2026, there were no amounts drawn under the Company’s revolving credit facility or OEG’s revolving credit facility, which left $930.0 million of aggregate borrowing availability under the Company’s revolving credit facility and OEG’s revolving credit facility.

In March 2026, the Company refinanced its $700 million senior unsecured notes due 2027 with the net proceeds of a new issuance of $700 million senior unsecured notes due 2034, together with cash on hand.

Earnings Call Information

Ryman Hospitality Properties will hold a conference call to discuss this release tomorrow, May 1, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Investors can listen to the conference call over the Internet at www.rymanhp.com. To listen to the live call, please go to the Investor Relations section of the website (Investor Relations/News & Events/Events & Presentation) at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register and download any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call and will be available for at least 30 days.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company’s holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. The Company also owns JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa and JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa as well as two ancillary hotels adjacent to our Gaylord Hotels properties. The Company’s hotel portfolio is managed by Marriott International and includes a combined total of 12,364 rooms as well as more than 3 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. RHP also owns an approximate 70% controlling ownership interest in Opry Entertainment Group (OEG), which is composed of entities owning a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry; Ryman Auditorium; WSM 650 AM; Ole Red; Category 10; Nashville-area attractions; Block 21, a mixed-use entertainment, lodging, office and retail complex, including the W Austin Hotel and the ACL Live at the Moody Theater, located in downtown Austin, Texas. OEG manages select outdoor live music venues, including Ascend Federal Credit Union Amphitheater in Nashville and CCNB Amphitheatre in Simpsonville, South Carolina. OEG also owns a majority interest in Southern Entertainment, a leading festival and events business. RHP operates OEG as its Entertainment segment in a taxable REIT subsidiary, and its results are consolidated in the Company’s financial results.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements as to the Company’s beliefs and expectations of the outcome of future events that are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future performance of the Company’s business, anticipated business levels and anticipated financial results for the Company during future periods, the Company’s expected cash dividend, and other business or operational issues. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These include the risks and uncertainties associated with economic conditions affecting the hospitality business generally, the geographic concentration of the Company’s hotel properties, business levels at the Company’s hotels, geopolitical uncertainty and the effects of inflation and changes in international, national, regional and local economic and market conditions (such as the imposition of trade barriers or other changes in trade policy) on the Company’s business, including the effects on costs of labor and supplies and effects on group customers at the Company’s hotels and customers in OEG’s businesses, the Company’s ability to remain qualified as a REIT, the Company’s ability to execute our strategic goals as a REIT, the Company’s ability to generate cash flows to support dividends, future board determinations regarding the timing and amount of dividends and changes to the dividend policy, the Company’s ability to borrow funds pursuant to its credit agreements and to refinance indebtedness and/or to successfully amend the agreements governing its indebtedness in the future, changes in interest rates, the Company’s integration of the JW Marriott Desert Ridge, the Company’s ability to identify and capitalize on additional value creation opportunities at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge and the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could limit the Company’s ability to capitalize on any additional value creation opportunities it identifies at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge. Other factors that could cause operating and financial results to differ are described in the filings made from time to time by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and include the risk factors and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and subsequent filings. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements made by it to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof or the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Additional Information

This release should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Copies of our reports are available on our website at no expense at www.rymanhp.com and through the SEC’s Electronic Data Gathering Analysis and Retrieval System (“EDGAR”) at www.sec.gov.

Calculation of RevPAR and Total RevPAR
We calculate revenue per available room (“RevPAR”) for our hotels by dividing room revenue by room nights available to guests for the period. We calculate total revenue per available room (“Total RevPAR”) for our hotels by dividing the sum of room revenue, food & beverage, and other ancillary services revenue by room nights available to guests for the period. Hospitality metrics do not include the results of the W Austin, which is included in the Entertainment segment.

Calculation of GAAP Margin Figures
We calculate net income available to common stockholders margin by dividing GAAP consolidated net income available to common stockholders by GAAP consolidated total revenue. We calculate consolidated, segment or property-level operating income margin by dividing consolidated, segment or property-level GAAP operating income by consolidated, segment or property-level GAAP revenue.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We present the following non-GAAP financial measures we believe are useful to investors as key measures of our operating performance:

EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest Definition
We calculate EBITDAre, which is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) in its September 2017 white paper as net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP) plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, gains or losses on the disposition of depreciated property (including gains or losses on change in control), impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in the value of depreciated property of the affiliate, and adjustments to reflect the entity’s share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates.

Adjusted EBITDAre is then calculated as EBITDAre, plus to the extent the following adjustments occurred during the periods presented:

  • preopening costs;
  • non-cash lease expense;
  • equity-based compensation expense;
  • impairment charges that do not meet the NAREIT definition above;
  • credit losses on held-to-maturity securities;
  • transaction costs of acquisitions;
  • interest income on bonds;
  • loss on extinguishment of debt;
  • pension settlement charges;
  • pro rata Adjusted EBITDAre from unconsolidated joint ventures; and
  • any other adjustments we have identified herein.

We then exclude the pro rata share of Adjusted EBITDAre related to noncontrolling interests to calculate Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest.

We use EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest and segment or property-level EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre to evaluate our operating performance. We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding our operating performance and debt leverage metrics, and that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures, when combined with the primary GAAP presentation of net income or operating income, as applicable, is beneficial to an investor’s complete understanding of our operating performance. We make additional adjustments to EBITDAre when evaluating our performance because we believe that presenting Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest provides useful information to investors regarding our operating performance and debt leverage metrics.

Adjusted EBITDAre Margin and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest Margin Definition
We calculate consolidated Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest Margin by dividing consolidated Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest by GAAP consolidated total revenue. We calculate consolidated, segment or property-level Adjusted EBITDAre Margin by dividing consolidated, segment-, or property-level Adjusted EBITDAre by consolidated, segment-, or property-level GAAP revenue. We believe Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest Margin is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance because this non-GAAP financial measure helps investors evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by presenting a ratio showing the quantitative relationship between Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest and GAAP consolidated total revenue or segment or property-level GAAP revenue, as applicable.

FFO, Adjusted FFO, and Adjusted FFO Available to Common Stockholders and Unit Holders Definition
We calculate FFO, which definition is clarified by NAREIT in its December 2018 white paper as net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP) excluding depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts), gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from a change in control, impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciated real estate held by the entity, income (loss) from consolidated joint ventures attributable to noncontrolling interest, and pro rata adjustments from unconsolidated joint ventures.

To calculate Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders, we then exclude, to the extent the following adjustments occurred during the periods presented:

  • right-of-use asset amortization;
  • impairment charges that do not meet the NAREIT definition above;
  • write-offs of deferred financing costs;
  • amortization of debt discounts or premiums and amortization of deferred financing costs;
  • loss on extinguishment of debt;
  • non-cash lease expense;
  • credit loss on held-to-maturity securities;
  • pension settlement charges;
  • additional pro rata adjustments from unconsolidated joint ventures;
  • (gains) losses on other assets;
  • transaction costs of acquisitions;
  • deferred income tax expense (benefit); and
  • any other adjustments we have identified herein.

FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders and Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders exclude the ownership portion of the joint ventures not controlled or owned by the Company.

We present Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit as a non-GAAP measure of our performance in addition to net income available to common stockholders per diluted share (calculated in accordance with GAAP). We calculate Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit as Adjusted FFO (defined as set forth above) for a given operating period, as adjusted for the effect of dilutive securities, divided by the number of diluted shares and units outstanding during such period.

We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding the performance of our ongoing operations because each presents a measure of our operations without regard to specified non-cash items such as real estate depreciation and amortization, gain or loss on sale of assets and certain other items, which we believe are not indicative of the performance of our underlying hotel properties. We believe that these items are more representative of our asset base than our ongoing operations. We also use these non-GAAP financial measures as measures in determining our results after considering the impact of our capital structure.

We caution investors that non-GAAP financial measures we present may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, because not all companies calculate these non-GAAP measures in the same manner. The non-GAAP financial measures we present, and any related per share measures, should not be considered as alternative measures of our net income, operating performance, cash flow or liquidity. These non-GAAP financial measures may include funds that may not be available for our discretionary use due to functional requirements to conserve funds for capital expenditures and property acquisitions and other commitments and uncertainties. Although we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures can enhance an investor’s understanding of our results of operations, these non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed individually, are not necessarily better indicators of any trend as compared to GAAP measures such as net income, operating income, or cash flow from operations.

Investor Relations Contacts:
Mark Fioravanti, President and Chief Executive Officer
(615) 316-6588
mfioravanti@rymanhp.com

Jennifer Hutcheson, Chief Financial Officer
(615) 316-6320
jhutcheson@rymanhp.com

Sarah Martin, Vice President, Investor Relations
(615) 316-6011
sarah.martin@rymanhp.com		Media Contact:
Shannon Sullivan, Vice President, Corporate and Brand Communications
(615) 316-6725
ssullivan@rymanhp.com


 
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
Unaudited
(In thousands, except per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
  2026  2025 
Revenues:      
Rooms $223,758  $189,232 
Food and beverage  289,347   253,263 
Other hotel revenue  72,284   55,235 
Entertainment  79,183   89,550 
Total revenues  664,572   587,280 
       
Operating expenses:      
Rooms  50,594   46,289 
Food and beverage  158,163   138,139 
Other hotel expenses  144,622   123,924 
Management fees, net  20,915   18,463 
Total hotel operating expenses  374,294   326,815 
Entertainment  65,109   69,770 
Corporate  11,285   10,770 
Preopening costs  387   87 
Depreciation and amortization  75,701   63,717 
Total operating expenses  526,776   471,159 
       
Operating income  137,796   116,121 
       
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized  (64,119)  (54,283)
Interest income  5,186   5,459 
Loss on extinguishment of debt  (2,200)   
Loss from unconsolidated joint ventures     (16)
Other gains and (losses), net  (362)  (108)
Income before income taxes  76,301   67,173 
Provision for income taxes  (6,899)  (4,159)
Net income  69,402   63,014 
       
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in OEG  588   (711)
Net loss attributable to other noncontrolling interests  485   658 
Net income available to common stockholders $70,475  $62,961 
       
Basic income per share available to common stockholders(1) $1.12  $1.05 
Diluted income per share available to common stockholders(1) $1.03  $1.00 
       
Weighted average common shares for the period:      
Basic(1)  63,023   59,919 
Diluted(1)  67,663   63,813 

________________________________
(1)   Basic and diluted weighted average common shares for the three months ended March 31, 2026 include the impact of approximately 3.0 million additional shares issued on May 21, 2025. Diluted weighted average common shares for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 include 4.4 million and 3.7 million, respectively, in equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company's OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company's option.


Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
Unaudited
(In thousands)
         
  March 31,
 December 31,
  2026
 2025
ASSETS:        
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation $5,018,898  $4,970,429 
Cash and cash equivalents - unrestricted  424,021   471,421 
Cash and cash equivalents - restricted  27,264   28,759 
Notes receivable, net  52,556   53,503 
Trade receivables, net  139,335   105,903 
Deferred income tax assets, net  61,957   67,669 
Prepaid expenses and other assets  187,602   196,798 
Intangible assets and goodwill, net  282,148   286,701 
Total assets $6,193,781  $6,181,183 
         
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY:        
Debt and finance lease obligations $3,968,404  $3,976,913 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  544,482   517,708 
Distributions payable  77,906   78,819 
Deferred management rights proceeds  162,507   162,901 
Operating lease liabilities  162,463   158,815 
Other liabilities  73,808   74,251 
Noncontrolling interest in OEG  433,394   422,691 
Total equity  770,817   789,085 
Total liabilities and equity $6,193,781  $6,181,183 


 
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Financial Results
Adjusted EBITDAre Reconciliation
Unaudited
(In thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
  2026 2025
  $ Margin $ Margin
Consolidated:              
Revenue $664,572      $587,280     
Net income $69,402  10.4 % $63,014  10.7 %
Interest expense, net  58,933       48,824     
Provision for income taxes  6,899       4,159     
Depreciation and amortization  75,701       63,717     
Pro rata EBITDArefrom unconsolidated joint ventures  1       1     
EBITDAre  210,936  31.7 %  179,715  30.6 %
Preopening costs  387       87     
Non-cash lease expense  943       889     
Equity-based compensation expense  3,802       3,622     
Interest income on Gaylord National bonds  1,025       1,114     
Loss on extinguishment of debt  2,200            
Transaction costs of acquisitions         75     
Adjusted EBITDAre  219,293  33.0 %  185,502  31.6 %
Adjusted EBITDAreof noncontrolling interest  (4,157)      (5,626)    
Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest $215,136  32.4 % $179,876  30.6 %
               
Hospitality segment:              
Revenue $585,389      $497,730     
Operating income $145,087  24.8 % $116,809  23.5 %
Depreciation and amortization  66,008       54,106     
Non-cash lease expense  450       945     
Interest income on Gaylord National bonds  1,025       1,114     
Adjusted EBITDAre $212,570  36.3 % $172,974  34.8 %
               
Same-store Hospitality segment:(1)              
Revenue $511,521      $497,730     
Operating income $120,832  23.6 % $116,809  23.5 %
Depreciation and amortization  57,492       54,106     
Non-cash lease expense  907       945     
Interest income on Gaylord National bonds  1,025       1,114     
Adjusted EBITDAre $180,256  35.2 % $172,974  34.8 %
               
Entertainment segment:              
Revenue $79,183      $89,550     
Operating income $4,253  5.4 % $10,316  11.5 %
Depreciation and amortization  9,434       9,377     
Preopening costs  387       87     
Non-cash lease (revenue) expense  493       (56)    
Equity-based compensation  1,114       1,020     
Other gains and (losses), net         136     
Transaction costs of acquisitions         75     
Pro rata adjusted EBITDArefrom unconsolidated joint ventures         (16)    
Adjusted EBITDAre $15,681  19.8 % $20,939  23.4 %
               
Corporate and Other segment:              
Operating loss $(11,544)     $(11,004)    
Depreciation and amortization  259       234     
Other gains and (losses), net  (361)      (243)    
Equity-based compensation  2,688       2,602     
Adjusted EBITDAre $(8,958)     $(8,411)    

________________________________
(1)   Same-store Hospitality excludes JW Marriott Desert Ridge, which was acquired June 10, 2025.


Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Financial Results
Funds From Operations (“FFO”) and Adjusted FFO Reconciliation
Unaudited
(In thousands, except per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
  2026  2025 
Net income available to common stockholders $70,475  $62,961 
Noncontrolling interest in OP Units  441   415 
Net income available to common stockholders and unit holders  70,916   63,376 
Depreciation and amortization  75,580   63,676 
Adjustments for noncontrolling interest  (3,024)  (3,077)
FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders  143,472   123,975 
       
Right-of-use asset amortization  121   41 
Non-cash lease expense  943   889 
Amortization of deferred financing costs  3,247   2,707 
Amortization of debt discounts and premiums  383   558 
Loss on extinguishment of debt  2,200    
Adjustments for noncontrolling interest  (42)  (282)
Transaction costs of acquisitions     75 
Deferred tax provision  5,754   2,933 
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $156,078  $130,896 
       
Basic net income per share(1) $1.12  $1.05 
Diluted net income per share(1) $1.03  $1.00 
       
FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per basic share/unit(1) $2.26  $2.06 
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per basic share/unit(1) $2.46  $2.17 
       
FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit(1) $2.14  $1.98 
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit(1) $2.32  $2.10 
       
Weighted average common shares and OP units for the period:      
Basic(1)  63,418   60,314 
Diluted(1)  68,058   64,208 

________________________________
(1)   Basic and diluted weighted average common shares for the three months ended March 31, 2026 include the impact of approximately 3.0 million additional shares issued on May 21, 2025. Diluted weighted average common shares for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 include 4.4 million and 3.7 million, respectively, in equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company's OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company's option.


Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Financial Results
Hospitality Segment Adjusted EBITDAre Reconciliation and Operating Metrics
Unaudited
(In thousands)
                 
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
  2026
 2025
  $ Margin
 $ Margin
Hospitality segment:              
Revenue $585,389      $497,730     
Operating income $145,087  24.8 % $116,809  23.5 %
Depreciation and amortization  66,008       54,106     
Non-cash lease expense  450       945     
Interest income on Gaylord National bonds  1,025       1,114     
Adjusted EBITDAre $212,570  36.3 % $172,974  34.8 %
               
Performance metrics:              
Occupancy  68.1 %     69.7 %   
ADR $295.21      $264.40     
RevPAR $201.08      $184.21     
OtherPAR $324.99      $300.31     
Total RevPAR $526.07      $484.52     
               
Same-store Hospitality segment:(1)              
Revenue $511,521      $497,730     
Operating income $120,832  23.6 % $116,809  23.5 %
Depreciation and amortization  57,492       54,106     
Non-cash lease expense  907       945     
Interest income on Gaylord National bonds  1,025       1,114     
Adjusted EBITDAre $180,256  35.2 % $172,974  34.8 %
               
Performance metrics:              
Occupancy  67.7 %     69.7 %   
ADR $277.76      $264.40     
RevPAR $188.07      $184.21     
OtherPAR $309.88      $300.31     
Total RevPAR $497.95      $484.52     
               
Gaylord Opryland:              
Revenue $128,379      $110,178     
Operating income $39,822  31.0 % $30,098  27.3 %
Depreciation and amortization  8,703       8,060     
Non-cash lease revenue  (9)      (10)    
Adjusted EBITDAre $48,516  37.8 % $38,148  34.6 %
               
Performance metrics:              
Occupancy  69.7 %     64.9 %   
ADR $277.60      $262.57     
RevPAR $193.58      $170.49     
OtherPAR $300.34      $253.40     
Total RevPAR $493.92      $423.89     
               
Gaylord Palms:              
Revenue $97,646      $88,393     
Operating income $29,743  30.5 % $23,782  26.9 %
Depreciation and amortization  8,815       8,210     
Non-cash lease expense  916       955     
Adjusted EBITDAre $39,474  40.4 % $32,947  37.3 %
               
Performance metrics:              
Occupancy  77.3 %     75.9 %   
ADR $301.35      $276.14     
RevPAR $232.97      $209.69     
OtherPAR $398.55      $361.99     
Total RevPAR $631.52      $571.68     

________________________________
(1)   Same-store Hospitality excludes JW Marriott Desert Ridge, which was acquired June 10, 2025.


Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Financial Results
Hospitality Segment Adjusted EBITDAre Reconciliation and Operating Metrics
Unaudited
(In thousands)
                 
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
  2026  2025 
  $ Margin $ Margin
Gaylord Texan:                
Revenue $83,371      $86,377     
Operating income $23,805  28.6 % $27,695  32.1 %
Depreciation and amortization  7,325       5,929     
Adjusted EBITDAre $31,130  37.3 % $33,624  38.9 %
                 
Performance metrics:                
Occupancy  65.4 %     73.0 %   
ADR $263.31      $257.26     
RevPAR $172.23      $187.80     
OtherPAR $338.43      $341.28     
Total RevPAR $510.66      $529.08     
                 
Gaylord National:                
Revenue $74,227      $80,829     
Operating income $6,225  8.4 % $9,474  11.7 %
Depreciation and amortization  8,492       8,443     
Interest income on Gaylord National bonds  1,025       1,114     
Adjusted EBITDAre $15,742  21.2 % $19,031  23.5 %
                 
Performance metrics:                
Occupancy  63.0 %     72.4 %   
ADR $266.55      $249.02     
RevPAR $168.04      $180.33     
OtherPAR $245.16      $269.62     
Total RevPAR $413.20      $449.95     
                 
Gaylord Rockies:                
Revenue $72,249      $70,948     
Operating income $14,445  20.0 % $14,823  20.9 %
Depreciation and amortization  15,188       14,852     
Adjusted EBITDAre $29,633  41.0 % $29,675  41.8 %
                 
Performance metrics:                
Occupancy  75.4 %     72.2 %   
ADR $258.62      $257.09     
RevPAR $195.08      $185.68     
OtherPAR $339.74      $339.51     
Total RevPAR $534.82      $525.19     
                 
JW Marriott Hill Country:                
Revenue $50,295      $55,276     
Operating income $7,208  14.3 % $10,849  19.6 %
Depreciation and amortization  8,162       7,831     
Adjusted EBITDAre $15,370  30.6 % $18,680  33.8 %
                 
Performance metrics:                
Occupancy  58.6 %     67.9 %   
ADR $337.63      $321.54     
RevPAR $198.01      $218.38     
OtherPAR $359.71      $394.57     
Total RevPAR $557.72      $612.95     


 
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Financial Results
Hospitality Segment Adjusted EBITDAre Reconciliation and Operating Metrics
Unaudited
(In thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
  2026 2025
  $ Margin $ Margin
JW Marriott Desert Ridge:            
Revenue $73,868     $    
Operating income $24,255  32.8 % $  N/A %
Depreciation and amortization  8,516           
Non-cash lease revenue  (457)          
Adjusted EBITDAre $32,314  43.7 % $  N/A %
             
Performance metrics:            
Occupancy  73.0 %    N/A %  
ADR $489.75     $N/A    
RevPAR $357.42     $N/A    
OtherPAR $506.53     $N/A    
Total RevPAR $863.95     $N/A    
             
The AC Hotel at National Harbor:            
Revenue $2,336     $2,698    
Operating income (loss) $(217) (9.3)% $114  4.2 %
Depreciation and amortization  221      222    
Adjusted EBITDAre $4  0.2 % $336  12.5 %
             
Performance metrics:            
Occupancy  45.7 %    54.8 %  
ADR $247.89     $255.03    
RevPAR $113.22     $139.70    
OtherPAR $22.03     $16.44    
Total RevPAR $135.24     $156.14    
             
The Inn at Opryland:(1)            
Revenue $3,018     $3,031    
Operating loss $(199) (6.6)% $(26) (0.9)%
Depreciation and amortization  586      559    
Adjusted EBITDAre $387  12.8 % $533  17.6 %
             
Performance metrics:            
Occupancy  44.2 %    43.8 %  
ADR $198.35     $188.12    
RevPAR $87.67     $82.46    
OtherPAR $23.02     $28.66    
Total RevPAR $110.69     $111.12    

________________________________
(1)   Includes other hospitality revenue and expense.


Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Financial Results
Earnings Per Share, FFO Per Share and Adjusted FFO Per Share Calculations
Unaudited
(In thousands, except per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
  2026
 2025
Earnings per share:       
        
Numerator:       
Net income available to common stockholders $70,475  $62,961 
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest in OEG  (588)  711 
Net income available to common stockholders - if-converted method $69,887  $63,672 
        
Denominator:       
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic  63,023   59,919 
Effect of dilutive equity-based compensation  206   240 
Effect of dilutive put rights(1)  4,434   3,654 
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted  67,663   63,813 
        
Basic income per share available to common stockholders $1.12  $1.05 
Diluted income per share available to common stockholders(1) $1.03  $1.00 
        
FFO per share/unit:       
        
Numerator:       
FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $143,472  $123,975 
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest in OEG  (588)  711 
FFO adjustments for noncontrolling interest in OEG  2,651   2,633 
FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders - if-converted method $145,535  $127,319 
        
Denominator:       
Weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - basic  63,418   60,314 
Effect of dilutive equity-based compensation  206   240 
Effect of dilutive put rights(1)  4,434   3,654 
Weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - diluted  68,058   64,208 
        
FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per basic share/unit $2.26  $2.06 
FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit(1) $2.14  $1.98 
        
Adjusted FFO per share/unit:       
        
Numerator:       
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $156,078  $130,896 
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest in OEG  (588)  711 
FFO adjustments for noncontrolling interest in OEG  2,651   2,633 
Adjusted FFO adjustments for noncontrolling interest in OEG  42   282 
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders - if-converted method $158,183  $134,522 
        
Denominator:       
Weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - basic  63,418   60,314 
Effect of dilutive equity-based compensation  206   240 
Effect of dilutive put rights(1)  4,434   3,654 
Weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - diluted  68,058   64,208 
        
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per basic share/unit $2.46  $2.17 
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit(1) $2.32  $2.10 

________________________________
(1)   Diluted weighted average common shares for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 include equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company’s OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company’s option. Basic and diluted weighted average common shares for the three months ended March 31, 2026 include the impact of approximately 3.0 million additional shares issued on May 21, 2025.


Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Statements
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate (“Adjusted EBITDAre”)
Unaudited
($ in thousands, except per share data)
 
  Guidance Range
  For Full Year 2026(1)
  Low High Midpoint
Consolidated:         
Net income $271,000  $279,000  $275,000 
Provision for income taxes  11,500   13,000   12,250 
Interest expense, net  246,750   255,500   251,125 
Depreciation and amortization  302,500   315,000   308,750 
EBITDAre $831,750  $862,500  $847,125 
Non-cash lease expense  3,250   5,000   4,125 
Preopening costs  4,500   5,500   5,000 
Equity-based compensation expense  15,000   17,000   16,000 
Pension settlement charge  4,000   4,500   4,250 
Interest income on Gaylord National bonds  3,500   4,500   4,000 
Loss on extinguishment of debt  2,000   3,000   2,500 
Adjusted EBITDAre $864,000  $902,000  $883,000 
          
Hospitality segment:         
Operating income $509,000  $520,500  $514,750 
Depreciation and amortization  264,000   273,000   268,500 
Non-cash lease expense  3,500   5,000   4,250 
Interest income on Gaylord National bonds  3,500   4,500   4,000 
Other gains and (losses), net  3,000   4,000   3,500 
Adjusted EBITDAre $783,000  $807,000  $795,000 
          
Hospitality segment (same-store)(2)         
Operating income $475,500  $485,500  $480,500 
Depreciation and amortization  230,000   237,000   233,500 
Non-cash lease expense  3,000   4,000   3,500 
Interest income on Gaylord National bonds  3,500   4,500   4,000 
Other gains and (losses), net  3,000   4,000   3,500 
Adjusted EBITDAre $715,000  $735,000  $725,000 
          
JW Marriott Desert Ridge         
Operating income $33,500  $35,000  $34,250 
Depreciation and amortization  34,000   36,000   35,000 
Non-cash lease expense  500   1,000   750 
Adjusted EBITDAre $68,000  $72,000  $70,000 
          
Entertainment segment:         
Operating income $74,750  $79,500  $77,125 
Depreciation and amortization  36,500   39,500   38,000 
Non-cash lease revenue  (250)     (125)
Preopening costs  4,500   5,500   5,000 
Equity-based compensation  4,500   5,500   5,000 
Adjusted EBITDAre $120,000  $130,000  $125,000 
          
Corporate and Other segment:         
Operating loss $(50,500) $(49,000) $(49,750)
Depreciation and amortization  2,000   2,500   2,250 
Equity-based compensation  10,500   11,500   11,000 
Pension settlement charge  4,000   4,500   4,250 
Other gains and (losses), net  (5,000)  (4,500)  (4,750)
Adjusted EBITDAre $(39,000) $(35,000) $(37,000)

________________________________
(1)   Includes JW Marriott Desert Ridge, except as otherwise noted. Amounts are calculated based on unrounded numbers.
(2)   Same-store Hospitality excludes JW Marriott Desert Ridge, which was acquired June 10, 2025.


Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Statements
Funds From Operations (“FFO”) and Adjusted FFO
Unaudited
($ in thousands, except per share data)
 
  Guidance Range
  For Full Year 2026(1)
  Low High Midpoint
Consolidated:         
Net income available to common stockholders $261,000  $267,000  $264,000 
Noncontrolling interest in OP units  1,000   2,000   1,500 
Net income available to common stockholders and unit holders $262,000  $269,000  $265,500 
Depreciation and amortization  302,500   315,000   308,750 
Adjustments for noncontrolling interest  (12,500)  (11,500)  (12,000)
FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $552,000  $572,500  $562,250 
Right-of-use asset amortization     500   250 
Non-cash lease expense  3,250   5,000   4,125 
Pension settlement charge  4,000   4,500   4,250 
Loss on extinguishment of debt  2,000   3,000   2,500 
Adjustments for noncontrolling interest  (5,000)  (4,000)  (4,500)
Amortization of deferred financing costs  12,500   14,000   13,250 
Amortization of debt discounts and premiums  1,500   2,500   2,000 
Deferred tax provision  7,000   9,000   8,000 
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $577,250  $607,000  $592,125 
          
Net income available to common stockholders per diluted share(2) $3.96  $4.02  $3.99 
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit(2) $8.77  $9.14  $8.96 
          
Estimated weighted average shares outstanding - diluted (in millions)(2)  68.4   68.4   68.4 
Estimated weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - diluted (in millions)(2)  68.8   68.8   68.8 

________________________________
(1)   Includes JW Marriott Desert Ridge, except as otherwise noted. Amounts are calculated based on unrounded numbers.
(2)   Basic and diluted weighted average common shares for the three months ended March 31, 2026 include the impact of approximately 3.0 million additional shares issued on May 21, 2025. Includes equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company’s OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company’s option.


Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Statements
Earnings Per Share and Adjusted FFO Per Share
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 
  Guidance Range
  For Full Year 2026
  Low High Midpoint
Earnings per share:            
Numerator:            
Net income available to common stockholders $261,000  $267,000) $264,000 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in OEG  10,000   8,000   9,000 
Net income available to common stockholders - if-converted method $271,000  $275,000  $273,000 
             
Denominator:            
Estimated weighted average shares outstanding - diluted (in millions)(1)  68.4   68.4   68.4 
             
Diluted income per share available to common stockholders $3.96  $4.02  $3.99 
             
             
Adjusted FFO per share:            
Numerator:            
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $577,250  $607,000  $592,125 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in OEG  10,000   8,000   9,000 
FFO adjustments for noncontrolling interest in OEG  11,000   10,000   10,500 
Adjusted FFO Adjustments for noncontrolling interest in OEG  5,000   4,000   4,500 
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders - if-converted method $603,250  $629,000  $616,125 
             
Denominator:            
Estimated weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - diluted (in millions)(1)  68.8   68.8   68.8 
             
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit $8.77  $9.14  $8.96 

________________________________
(1)   Basic and diluted weighted average common shares for the three months ended March 31, 2026 include the impact of approximately 3.0 million additional shares issued on May 21, 2025. Includes equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company’s OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company’s option.


Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Statements
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate (“Adjusted EBITDAre”)
Unaudited
($ in thousands, except per share data)
 
  Prior Guidance Range
  For Full Year 2026(1)
  Low High Midpoint
Consolidated:         
Net income $260,000  $273,000  $266,500 
Provision for income taxes  10,500   13,000   11,750 
Interest expense, net  246,750   257,500   252,125 
Depreciation and amortization  296,500   312,000   304,250 
EBITDAre $813,750  $855,500  $834,625 
Non-cash lease expense  3,250   5,000   4,125 
Preopening costs  4,500   5,500   5,000 
Equity-based compensation expense  15,000   17,000   16,000 
Pension settlement charge  4,000   4,500   4,250 
Interest income on Gaylord National bonds  3,500   4,500   4,000 
Loss on extinguishment of debt  2,000   3,000   2,500 
Adjusted EBITDAre $846,000  $895,000  $870,500 
          
Hospitality segment:         
Operating income $497,000  $516,500  $506,750 
Depreciation and amortization  258,000   270,000   264,000 
Non-cash lease expense  3,500   5,000   4,250 
Interest income on Gaylord National bonds  3,500   4,500   4,000 
Other gains and (losses), net  3,000   4,000   3,500 
Adjusted EBITDAre $765,000  $800,000  $782,500 
          
Hospitality segment (same-store)(2)         
Operating income $466,500  $483,500  $475,000 
Depreciation and amortization  224,000   234,000   229,000 
Non-cash lease expense  3,000   4,000   3,500 
Interest income on Gaylord National bonds  3,500   4,500   4,000 
Other gains and (losses), net  3,000   4,000   3,500 
Adjusted EBITDAre $700,000  $730,000  $715,000 
          
JW Marriott Desert Ridge         
Operating income $30,500  $33,000  $31,750 
Depreciation and amortization  34,000   36,000   35,000 
Non-cash lease expense  500   1,000   750 
Adjusted EBITDAre $65,000  $70,000  $67,500 
          
Entertainment segment:         
Operating income $74,750  $79,500  $77,125 
Depreciation and amortization  36,500   39,500   38,000 
Non-cash lease revenue  (250)     (125)
Preopening costs  4,500   5,500   5,000 
Equity-based compensation  4,500   5,500   5,000 
Adjusted EBITDAre $120,000  $130,000  $125,000 
          
Corporate and Other segment:         
Operating loss $(50,500) $(49,000) $(49,750)
Depreciation and amortization  2,000   2,500   2,250 
Equity-based compensation  10,500   11,500   11,000 
Pension settlement charge  4,000   4,500   4,250 
Other gains and (losses), net  (5,000)  (4,500)  (4,750)
Adjusted EBITDAre $(39,000) $(35,000) $(37,000)

________________________________
(1)   Includes JW Marriott Desert Ridge, except as otherwise noted. Amounts are calculated based on unrounded numbers.
(2)   Same-store Hospitality excludes JW Marriott Desert Ridge, which was acquired June 10, 2025.


Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Statements
Funds From Operations (“FFO”) and Adjusted FFO
Unaudited
($ in thousands, except per share data)
 
  Prior Guidance Range
  For Full Year 2026(1)
  Low High Midpoint
Consolidated:         
Net income available to common stockholders $250,000  $261,000  $255,500 
Noncontrolling interest in OP units  1,000   2,000   1,500 
Net income available to common stockholders and unit holders $251,000  $263,000  $257,000 
Depreciation and amortization  296,500   312,000   304,250 
Adjustments for noncontrolling interest  (12,500)  (11,500)  (12,000)
FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $535,000  $563,500  $549,250 
Right-of-use asset amortization     500   250 
Non-cash lease expense  3,250   5,000   4,125 
Pension settlement charge  4,000   4,500   4,250 
Loss on extinguishment of debt  2,000   3,000   2,500 
Adjustments for noncontrolling interest  (5,000)  (4,000)  (4,500)
Amortization of deferred financing costs  12,500   14,000   13,250 
Amortization of debt discounts and premiums  1,500   2,500   2,000 
Deferred tax provision  6,000   8,000   7,000 
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $559,250  $597,000  $578,125 
          
Net income available to common stockholders per diluted share(2) $3.80  $3.93  $3.87 
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit(2) $8.50  $9.00  $8.75 
          
Estimated weighted average shares outstanding - diluted (in millions)(2)  68.4   68.4   68.4 
Estimated weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - diluted (in millions)(2)  68.8   68.8   68.8 

________________________________
(1)   Includes JW Marriott Desert Ridge, except as otherwise noted. Amounts are calculated based on unrounded numbers.
(2)   Includes equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company’s OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company’s option.


Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Statements
Earnings Per Share and Adjusted FFO Per Share
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 
  Prior Guidance Range
  For Full Year 2026
  Low High Midpoint
Earnings per share:            
Numerator:            
Net income available to common stockholders $250,000  $261,000  $255,500 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in OEG  10,000   8,000   9,000 
Net income available to common stockholders - if-converted method $260,000  $269,000  $264,500 
             
Denominator:            
Estimated weighted average shares outstanding - diluted (in millions)(1)  68.4   68.4   68.4 
             
Diluted income per share available to common stockholders $3.80  $3.93  $3.87 
             
             
Adjusted FFO per share:            
Numerator:            
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $559,250  $597,000  $578,125 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in OEG  10,000   8,000   9,000 
FFO adjustments for noncontrolling interest in OEG  11,000   10,000   10,500 
Adjusted FFO Adjustments for noncontrolling interest in OEG  5,000   4,000   4,500 
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders - if-converted method $585,250  $619,000  $602,125 
             
Denominator:            
Estimated weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - diluted (in millions)(1)  68.8   68.8   68.8 
             
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit $8.50  $9.00  $8.75 

________________________________
(1)   Includes equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company’s OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company’s option.


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