Amplify ETFs Files for Amplify S&P 500 Dividend Drivers ETF (DRVR)

CHICAGO, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs , a leading provider of breakthrough ETF solutions, announces the filing of the Amplify S&P 500 Dividend Drivers ETF (DRVR).

The Amplify S&P 500 Dividend Drivers ETF (the “Fund”) seeks to provide investment results (before fees and expenses) that generally correlate to the total return performance of the S&P 500 Dividend Drivers Index (the “Index”). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities that comprise the Index.

The Index is designed to measure the performance of high dividend-paying companies within the S&P 500 Index that have increased their dividends per share every year for at least 10 consecutive years and are forecasted to pay and increase their dividends over the following calendar year. Eligible companies are ranked based on a composite score of three financial metrics: five-year dividend growth, forecasted dividend yield, and return on invested capital. The top-ranked companies are selected for inclusion in the Index, subject to diversification constraints.

“Dividend growth investing continues to play a central role in long-term portfolios,” said Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs. “Through this filing, we are looking to offer a modern approach by combining historical dividend increases with forward-looking forecasts and quality metrics from S&P Global Market Intelligence to identify companies with strong fundamentals and future dividend growth potential.”



To view the preliminary prospectus and sign up for updates, please visit:

This filing is the first step in the registration process for the ETF and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $19 billion in assets under management (as of 3/31/2026). Amplify ETFs delivers expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies across a range of actively managed and index-based ETFs. To learn more visit AmplifyETFs.com .

Sales Contact: Media Contact: Amplify ETFs

855-267-3837

info@amplifyetfs.com

Gregory for Amplify ETFs

Kerry Davis

amplifyetfs@gregoryagency.com

The information in this Prospectus is not complete and may be changed. We may not sell these securities until the registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission is effective. This Prospectus is not an offer to sell these securities and it is not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any state where the offer of sale is not permitted.

The S&P 500 Dividend Drivers Index is designed to measure the performance of high dividend-paying companies within the S&P 500® Index, identified as “dividend drivers,” that exhibit consistent historical and forecasted dividend growth, as well as strong fundamentals.

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund’s statutory and summary prospectuses, which may be obtained at AmplifyETFs.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

You could lose money by investing in the Fund. The Fund is new and has limited operating history. There can be no assurance that the Fund’s investment objective will be achieved.

The Funds are non-diversified and may be concentrated, which can increase volatility.

The Fund focuses on dividend-paying securities, and there is no guarantee that portfolio companies will pay or continue to increase dividends. The Fund follows a passive, index-based investment approach and is subject to index, tracking error, and non-correlation risks. The Fund may also be more sensitive to risks affecting large-capitalization companies and the sectors or industries represented in the Index.

Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.