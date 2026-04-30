Boston Beer Reports First Quarter Financial Results

 | Source: Boston Beer Company Boston Beer Company

BOSTON, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM), today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 28, 2026. Key results were:

First Quarter 2026 Summary:

  • Depletions decreased 4% and shipments decreased 6.9%
  • Net revenue of $433.9 million decreased 4.4%
  • Gross margin of 49.3% up 100 basis points year over year
  • GAAP diluted loss per share of $13.88, which includes non-recurring litigation expenses of $15.52 per share
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.64

Capital Structure

  • Ended the first quarter with $164.1 million in cash and no debt
  • Repurchased $31 million in shares from December 29, 2025 to April 24, 2026

“We were encouraged by early signs of improvement in the total beer category in the first quarter,” said Chairman, Founder and CEO Jim Koch. “While our depletions improved and it remains early in the year, our portfolio has not yet fully matched the improvement in category trends. The operating environment is dynamic, and we are executing with focus against our summer plans, including meaningful advertising support. Our strong balance sheet and highly cash generative business position us to invest in our brands and return cash to shareholders, with the previously announced potential legal payment well within our capacity.”

“Today we are modestly narrowing our guidance range to reflect our latest volume outlook and a more challenging cost environment,” said CFO Diego Reynoso. “We continue to deliver strong gross margin performance and expect our savings agenda to help mitigate tariff and commodity headwinds as we move through the year.”

Details of the results were as follows:

First Quarter 2026 (13 weeks ended March 28, 2026) Summary of Results

Depletions for the first quarter decreased 4% compared to the first quarter of the prior year due to decreases in Twisted Tea, Truly, Samuel Adams and Hard Mountain Dew brands that were partially offset by increases in Sun Cruiser, Angry Orchard and Dogfish Head brands.

Consistent with the Company’s plans, shipments declined at a higher rate than depletions. Shipment volume for the quarter was approximately 1.6 million barrels, a 6.9% decrease compared to the first quarter of the prior year, primarily due to difficult comparisons as distributors built inventories for Sun Cruiser and Truly Unruly innovation in the first quarter of 2025 as well as modestly lower overall distributor inventory levels enabled by improvements in the responsiveness of the Company’s supply chain to meet demand.

The Company believes distributor inventory as of March 28, 2026 was at an appropriate level for each of its brands and averaged approximately four and a half weeks on hand compared to five weeks at the end of the first quarter of 2025.

Revenue for the quarter decreased 4.4% due to decreases in volume partially offset by pricing and favorable mix.

Gross margin of 49.3% increased from the 48.3% margin realized in the first quarter of 2025, or an increase of 100 basis points year over year. Gross margin primarily benefited from price increases, favorable product mix, procurement savings, and improved brewery efficiencies partially offset by inflationary, commodity and tariff costs.

The first quarter gross margin of 49.3% includes $1.6 million of shortfall fees and non-cash expense of third-party production pre-payments in total, which negatively impacted gross margin by approximately 37 basis points on an absolute basis.

Advertising, promotional and selling expenses for the first quarter of 2026 increased $2.5 million or 1.8% from the first quarter of 2025, resulting from higher freight costs of $2.5 million due to higher rates partially offset by lower volumes. The Company’s brand investments were flat compared to the first quarter of 2025.

General and administrative expenses increased by $4.4 million or 9.1% from the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to higher legal and consulting costs. Excluding legal costs related to the non-recurring litigation expense discussed below, general and administrative expenses increased by $0.4 million from the first quarter of 2025 primarily due to increased consulting costs.

In the first quarter, the Company recorded a previously announced non-recurring pre-tax litigation expense of $175.5 million and related pre-judgement interest expense of $36.5 million resulting from a verdict entered on April 6, 2026 awarding damages to a supplier. The pre-judgement interest has not yet been determined and potential outcomes range between zero and $36.5 million. In addition to the damages and interest, the Company has recorded legal fees of $4.0 million in general and administrative expenses for a total of $216.0 million pre-tax or $15.52 per diluted share. The Company denies that it breached the terms of the parties’ contract and intends to pursue all available post-trial motions and appellate remedies. The Company cannot estimate when or if damages or interest will ultimately be paid or when this matter will ultimately be resolved.

The Company’s effective tax rate for the first quarter was a benefit of 23.1%. Excluding the impact of the non-recurring litigation expense, the effective tax rate was a provision of 36.8% compared to a provision of 31.9% in the prior year. This increase in rate is due primarily to the increased negative impact of non-deductible stock compensation.

The Company expects that its March 28, 2026 cash balance of $164.1 million, together with its projected future operating cash flows and the unused balance on its $150.0 million line of credit, will be sufficient to fund future cash requirements, including the potential litigation-related payments.

During the 13-week period ended March 28, 2026 and the period from March 30, 2026 through April 24, 2026, the Company repurchased shares of its Class A Common Stock in the amounts of $23.8 million and $7.4 million, respectively, for a total of $31.2 million year to date. As of April 24, 2026, the Company had approximately $197 million remaining on the $1.6 billion share buyback expenditure limit set by the Board of Directors.

Depletions Estimate

Year-to-date depletions through the 17-week period ended April 24, 2026 are estimated by the Company to have decreased approximately 4% from the comparable period in 2025.

Full-Year 2026 Projections

The Company has updated its financial guidance for the full year 2026. The litigation related expenses of $15.52 per share detailed above is now included in GAAP earnings per share guidance.

The Company’s actual 2026 results could vary significantly from the current projection and are highly sensitive to changes in volume projections, supply chain performance, inflationary and commodity impacts and tariff policy. Tariff cost projections below are consistent with tariffs currently being charged by the Company’s suppliers and that the Company currently expects to continue for the remainder of 2026.

Full Year 2026Current GuidancePrevious Guidance
Depletions and Shipments Percentage ChangeDown low-single digits to mid-single digitsFlat to down mid-single digits
Price Increases1% to 2%1% to 2%
Gross Margin (including Tariffs)48% to 50%48% to 50%
Tariff Costs($ million)$20 to $30$20 to $30
Advertising, Promotion, and Selling ExpenseYear Over Year Change($ million)$20 to $40$20 to $40
GAAP Tax Rate (Benefit)/ Provision(9.5%) to (10.5%)29% to 30%
Non GAAP Tax Rate Provision29% to 30%-
GAAP EPS (Income/ (Loss))($7.02) to ($5.02)$8.50 to $11.00
Non GAAP EPS$8.50 to $10.50-
Capital Spending($ million)$70 to $90$70 to $90


Underlying the Company's current 2026 projections are the following full-year estimates and targets:

  • The Company is monitoring recent increases in commodity costs driven by macroeconomic factors, particularly energy, which impacts freight expense as well as aluminum expense given the energy intensive nature of aluminum production. The Company’s current estimates of these cost increases are reflected in its guidance. The Company is continuing to execute savings initiatives to help offset these pressures, along with maintaining flexibility to reduce planned incremental advertising investment to the lower end of its guidance range as needed.
  • The Company’s business is seasonal, with the first quarter and fourth quarter being lower volume quarters and the fourth quarter typically the lowest absolute gross margin rate of the year.
  • The Company continues to expect first half shipments to decline toward the lower end of its full year volume guidance with better shipment performance later in the year. This is due to higher shipment comparisons in the first half of the year as the company shipped ahead of depletions in 2025 to support innovation and build distributor inventories, as well as 2026 innovation launches which are second half weighted. Additionally, improvements in the Company’s supply chain responsiveness that enable modestly lower distributor inventory levels are expected to have a more meaningful impact on the first half and begin to be lapped throughout the second half.
  • During full year 2026, the Company estimates shortfall fees and non-cash expense of third-party production pre-payments in total will negatively impact gross margins by 40 to 60 basis points.
  • The Company expects year over year gross margin rate improvement to be the most meaningful in the fourth quarter as shortfall fees are expected to be lower in 2026 versus 2025 and the Company typically expenses the majority of its shortfall fees in the fourth quarter.
  • The advertising, selling and promotional expense projection does not include any changes in freight costs for the shipment of products to the Company’s distributors. Incremental advertising investment is expected to be weighted to the second and third quarters to support the key summer selling season.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Non-GAAP EPS and Non-GAAP Tax Rate are not defined terms under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Non-GAAP EPS, or Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, excludes from projected GAAP EPS the impact of the non-recurring litigation expense of $216.0 million, or $15.52 per diluted share, recognized in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 relating to a supplier dispute. Non-GAAP Tax Rate excludes from the projected GAAP Tax Rate the tax impact of the non-recurring litigation expense. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for diluted earnings per share prepared in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to calculations of similarly titled measures by other companies. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to make operating and strategic decisions and to evaluate the Company’s underlying business performance. Management believes these forward-looking non-GAAP measures provide meaningful and useful information to investors and analysts regarding the Company’s outlook for its ongoing financial and business performance or trends and facilitates period to period comparisons of its forecasted financial performance.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that state the Company’s or management’s intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements. It is important to note that the Company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, the Company’s report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 27, 2025 and subsequent reports filed by the Company with the SEC on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Copies of these documents are available from the SEC and may be found on the Company’s website, www.bostonbeer.com. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

About the Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and has since grown to become one of the largest and most respected craft brewers in the United States. We consistently offer the highest-quality products to our drinkers, and we apply what we’ve learned from making great-tasting craft beer to making great-tasting and innovative “beyond beer” products. Boston Beer Company has pioneered not only craft beer but also hard cider, hard seltzer and hard tea. Our core brands include household names like Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head, Sun Cruiser, Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, and Samuel Adams. We have taprooms and hospitality locations in Delaware, Massachusetts, New York and Ohio. For more information, please visit our website at www.bostonbeer.com, which includes links to our respective brand websites.

Thursday, April 30, 2026

THE BOSTON BEER COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 
(in thousands, except per share data) 
  (unaudited) 
  Thirteen weeks ended 
  March 28,
2026		  March 29,
2025		 
Revenue $461,576  $481,357 
Less excise taxes  27,646   27,490 
Net revenue  433,930   453,867 
Cost of goods sold  219,969   234,604 
Gross profit  213,961   219,263 
Operating expenses:      
Advertising, promotional, and selling expenses  140,076   137,535 
General and administrative expenses  52,303   47,952 
Impairment of brewery assets  2    
Litigation expense  212,035    
Total operating expenses  404,416   185,487 
Operating (loss) income  (190,455)  33,776 
Other income (expense), net:      
Interest income, net  1,890   2,331 
Other expense, net  (363)  (264)
Total other income (expense), net  1,527   2,067 
(Loss) income before income tax (benefit) provision  (188,928)  35,843 
Income tax (benefit) provision  (43,667)  11,431 
Net (loss) income $(145,261) $24,412 
Net (loss) income per common share – basic $(13.88) $2.16 
Net (loss) income per common share – diluted $(13.88) $2.16 
Weighted-average number of common shares – basic  10,467   11,277 
Weighted-average number of common shares – diluted  10,467   11,259 
Net (loss) income $(145,261) $24,412 
Other comprehensive (loss) income:      
Foreign currency translation adjustment  (107)  149 
Total other comprehensive (loss) income  (107)  149 
Comprehensive (loss) income $(145,368) $24,561 



THE BOSTON BEER COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 
(in thousands, except share data) 
  (unaudited)    
  March 28,
2026		  December 27,
2025		 
Assets      
Current Assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $164,124  $223,378 
Accounts receivable, net  86,935   57,094 
Inventories, net  118,950   92,532 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  30,904   20,316 
Income tax receivable  16,370   24,259 
Total current assets  417,283   417,579 
Property, plant, and equipment, net  563,757   578,125 
Operating right-of-use assets  27,487   30,229 
Goodwill  112,529   112,529 
Intangible assets, net  14,330   14,753 
Third-party production prepayments  6,507   7,099 
Note receivable  7,740   11,218 
Other assets  21,416   22,063 
Total assets $1,171,049  $1,193,595 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
Current Liabilities:      
Accounts payable $100,214  $94,975 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  336,808   144,797 
Current operating lease liabilities  11,547   12,762 
Total current liabilities  448,569   252,534 
Deferred income taxes, net  13,249   64,785 
Non-current operating lease liabilities  23,196   25,111 
Other liabilities  3,441   4,885 
Total liabilities  488,455   347,315 
Commitments and Contingencies      
Stockholders' Equity:      
Class A Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 22,700,000 shares authorized; 8,343,102 and 8,408,458 issued and outstanding as of March 28, 2026 and December 27, 2025, respectively  83   84 
Class B Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 4,200,000 shares authorized; 2,068,000
issued and outstanding as of March 28, 2026 and December 27, 2025		  21   21 
Additional paid-in capital  704,344   698,811 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (487)  (380)
(Accumulated deficit), retained earnings  (21,367)  147,744 
Total stockholders' equity  682,594   846,280 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,171,049  $1,193,595 



THE BOSTON BEER COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 
(in thousands) 
  (unaudited) 
  Thirteen weeks ended 
  March 28,
2026		  March 29,
2025		 
Cash flows (used in) provided by operating activities:      
Net (loss) income $(145,261) $24,412 
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization  21,583   22,814 
Impairment of brewery assets  2    
(Gain) loss on sale of property, plant, and equipment     (42)
Litigation expense  212,035    
Change in right-of-use assets  2,742   (11,161)
Stock-based compensation expense  6,404   5,870 
Deferred income taxes  (51,536)  (2,587)
Other non-cash (income) expense  (175)  120 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable  (29,832)  (26,402)
Inventories  (27,030)  (26,827)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  (10,883)  (8,625)
Income tax receivable  7,889   6,582 
Third-party production prepayments  592   2,575 
Brewery-related assets and cloud computing  985   1,098 
Other non-current assets  275   (15)
Accounts payable  11,039   23,004 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  (16,022)  (19,950)
Operating lease liabilities  (3,130)  10,911 
Other non-current liabilities  (112)  162 
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities  (20,435)  1,939 
Cash flows used in investing activities:      
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment  (12,322)  (9,921)
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant, and equipment     42 
Net cash used in investing activities  (12,322)  (9,879)
Cash flows used in financing activities:      
Repurchases and retirement of Class A common stock  (23,348)  (49,394)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options and sale of investment shares  367   446 
Cash paid on finance leases  (581)  (420)
Payment of tax withholding on stock-based payment awards and investment shares  (2,935)  (2,057)
Net cash used in financing activities  (26,497)  (51,425)
Change in cash and cash equivalents  (59,254)  (59,365)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period  223,378   211,819 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $164,124  $152,454 
       
Copies of The Boston Beer Company's press releases, including quarterly financial results, are available at www.bostonbeer.com 


Investor Relations Contact:Media Contact:
Nora DohertyDave DeCecco
(617) 368-5390(914) 261-6572
nora.doherty@bostonbeer.comdave.dececco@bostonbeer.com



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