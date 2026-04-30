Wipfli Fellowship Opens Applications for Inaugural Northern Colorado Manufacturing Cohort

FORT COLLINS, Colo, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AT A GLANCE:

Program Name: Wipfli Fellowship

Edition: Cohort One (Inaugural)

Geography: Northern Colorado (Larimer and Weld counties) and Front Range (Boulder County and Denver)

Target Participants: Owner-operators, CEOs or presidents of privately held manufacturing companies

Revenue Range: $10-75 million annually

Cohort Size: 8 Fellows maximum

Program Duration: 6 months

Application Deadline: May 29, 2026

Program Launch: June 2026

Inaugural Peer Board Meeting: June 17, 2026

Fellow Investment: $5,165

Total Program Retail Value: $33,000+

Program Partners: Wipfli LLP, The Alternative Board NoCo, Prolexity

Wipfli LLP, one of the nation's top accounting and advisory firms, today announced applications are open for the first cohort of the Wipfli Fellowship, a structured six-month peer advisory and financial coaching program designed exclusively for manufacturing business owners in Northern Colorado.

The Wipfli Fellowship is a co-branded initiative developed by three organizations: Wipfli LLP (manufacturing-specific tax strategy and financial advisory), The Alternative Board NoCo (peer board coaching and executive leadership development) and Prolexity (PR, communications and media strategy). Together, they have created a program that delivers integrated financial, operational, strategic and reputational support not previously available through any single provider in the Northern Colorado manufacturing market.



Program Structure and Eligibility

Cohort One of the Wipfli Fellowship is limited to eight participants. To be eligible, applicants must be the owner-operator, CEO or president of a privately held manufacturing company headquartered or operating primarily in Northern Colorado, with annual revenues between $10 million and $75 million.

The application deadline is May 29. Fellows selected before June 1, 2026, may receive additional one-on-one coaching sessions in May, ahead of the full cohort launch. The inaugural peer board convenes June 17.

"Manufacturing owners in Northern Colorado are leaving real money on the table, including R&D credits, energy incentives and depreciation strategy, because no one has time to chase it all while running the business. The Fellowship fixes that. We're putting Wipfli's manufacturing playbook directly in eight owners' hands and pairing it with the peer accountability and visibility that turn financial wins into long-term momentum," said Anthony Shibata, partner, Wipfli Advisory LLC.

What Each Fellow Receives

Each accepted Fellow receives services from all three program partners. The combined retail value of the full package exceeds $33,000. The Fellow investment is $5,165, a savings of more than $27,000.

From Wipfli LLP:

Manufacturing-specific R&D credit review

Energy credits and cost segregation analysis

Team Predictive Index (PI) assessment

Balance sheet review with depreciation schedule optimization

From The Alternative Board (TAB) NoCo:

Monthly facilitated peer board meetings alongside seven non-competing manufacturers

Monthly one-on-one executive coaching sessions

DISC Leadership and Communication Effectiveness Assessment

TAB Business Diagnostic (proprietary)

From Prolexity:

Professional company and personal profile (written and published)

Inclusion in the news release announcing selected cohort members

LinkedIn content package for individual visibility in the Northern Colorado business community

Other media opportunities throughout the program

"The peer advisory board brings immediate robustness to your critical business decisions around new issues or opportunities, including navigating growth, team development and achieving your personal vision. The Wipfli Fellowship provides incredible value directly for the owners and their businesses, not in a general sense, but in specific applications that make your business even more successful. We expect the experiences of these Cohort One businesses to be materially transformative," said Bryan Snyder, owner and CEO of The Alternative Board NoCo.

The Northern Colorado Manufacturing Market

Northern Colorado is home to approximately 90 payrolled fabrication and production technology establishments across Larimer and Weld counties (source: NoCo REDI Northern Colorado Regional Cluster Strategy, March 2020 ). The region's concentration of agricultural and construction machinery manufacturers is more than five times the national average, making it one of the most distinctive manufacturing ecosystems in the Mountain West (source: Fort Collins Economic Health Strategic Plan, Hickey Global, December 2022 ).

The Wipfli Fellowship is specifically designed for owner-operated manufacturers ready to work on their business. Peer advisory, specialized financial counsel and targeted public relations will generate the highest measurable impact.

Program recognition and Fellowship announcements will be distributed across the Northern Colorado manufacturing ecosystem through NOCOM, BizWest, CAMA, Manufacturer's Edge and the State, Fort Collins Area and Boulder Chambers of Commerce.

How to Apply

Manufacturing business owners interested in applying for the Wipfli Fellowship Cohort One can visit www.Fellowship.biz or www.tabnoco.com .

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Q: What is the Wipfli Fellowship?

A: The Wipfli Fellowship is a structured six-month program co-developed by Wipfli LLP, The Alternative Board NoCo and Prolexity. It provides Northern Colorado manufacturing business owners with integrated financial advisory services, peer board coaching and regional public relations support, all delivered as a single bundled program.

Q: Who is eligible to apply for the Wipfli Fellowship?

A: Eligible applicants are owner-operators, CEOs or presidents of privately held manufacturing companies operating primarily in Northern Colorado (Larimer or Weld County) with annual revenues between $10 million and $75 million. Other locations are welcome to participate, noting that the peer advisory board meetings will be held in person.

Q: How many Fellows are accepted per cohort?

A: Each cohort is capped at eight Fellows. Cohort One is the inaugural class, launching in June 2026.

Q: What does the Wipfli Fellowship cost?

A: The total investment for accepted Fellows is $5,165. The combined retail value of all included services exceeds $33,000, representing a savings of more than $27,000.

Q: When is the application deadline for Cohort One?

A: The application deadline is May 29.

Q: When does the Wipfli Fellowship Cohort One begin?

A: The program launches in June 2026. The inaugural peer board meeting is scheduled for June 17.

Q: What financial services does Wipfli provide to Fellows?

A: Wipfli delivers a manufacturing-specific advisory package that includes an R&D credit review, energy credits and cost segregation analysis, a Team Predictive Index assessment, and a balance sheet review with depreciation schedule optimization.

Q: What does The Alternative Board NoCo provide?

A: TAB NoCo provides monthly facilitated peer board meetings alongside seven non-competing manufacturers, monthly one-on-one coaching sessions, a DISC Leadership and Communication Effectiveness assessment, and TAB's proprietary Business Diagnostic.

Q: What does Prolexity provide to Fellows?

A: Prolexity delivers a communications and public relations package including a professional company and personal profile, a press release announcing each Fellow's participation, contributed article placement opportunities and a LinkedIn content package. All tactics are designed to build individual and company visibility within the Northern Colorado business community.

Q: Why is the Wipfli Fellowship focused on Northern Colorado manufacturers?

A: Northern Colorado is home to approximately 90 payrolled fabrication and production technology establishments across Larimer and Weld counties, with an agricultural and construction machinery concentration more than five times the national average. The region's manufacturing density and the concentration of owner-operated businesses at growth or succession inflection points make it a high-impact market for this type of integrated advisory program.

Q: How is this different from other peer advisory programs?

A: Most peer advisory programs deliver one thing – a facilitated board and/or coaching sessions. The Wipfli Fellowship integrates three distinct service tracks that don't typically coexist in the same program: manufacturing-specific financial advisory from a top national accounting firm, peer board coaching through the world's largest peer advisory franchise and a regional PR and communications package. Fellows aren't choosing between getting smarter financially, becoming a better leader and getting more visible in their market. They're doing all three simultaneously, with providers who have coordinated their work around a shared set of Fellows. No other program in Northern Colorado packages those three capabilities into a single six-month cohort designed exclusively for owner-operated manufacturers.

Q: What's the application process and timeline?

A: Applications for Cohort One are reviewed by representatives from all three program partners: Wipfli LLP, The Alternative Board NoCo and Prolexity. Applicants submit directly by email with the information outlined on the program page. The application deadline is May 29, 2026. Applicants accepted before June 1 may receive additional one-on-one executive coaching sessions in May, ahead of the full cohort launch. The inaugural peer board convenes June 17. The full six-month program runs through November 2026. Cohort size is capped at eight Fellows.

Q: How do I apply or get more information?

A: Visit www.Fellowship.biz , www.tabnoco.com , or contact Bryan Snyder at TABNoco: bryan@TABNoCo.com or 970-388-3770 (program information or registration). Members of the media may contact Doyle Albee, doyle@prolexitypr.com or 303-845-2627.

About Wipfli LLP

With more than 90 years of experience serving manufacturers across the United States, Wipfli LLP is a top advisory and accounting firm providing manufacturing-specific tax strategy, financial advisory, systems integration and operational consulting services. Wipfli works closely with leadership teams to identify barriers to profitability, efficiency and scalability - and guides businesses through practical, results-oriented solutions tailored to each company's specific needs. Learn more at wipfli.com.

About The Alternative Board NoCo

TAB is the world’s largest franchise system providing business owner advisory boards, executive coaching services, and business leader alignment training for business owners. Since its inception in 1990, more than 20,000 businesses have benefited from The Alternative Board services. For more information visit www.TABNoco.com.

About Prolexity

Founded in 2026, Prolexity is a PR firm focusing on credibility architecture for the AI era. Headquartered in Boulder, Colo., the company brings data-driven media strategy to companies in complex and competitive markets. Using behavioral research to identify what target audiences read, where they spend time and which outlets carry the most credibility, Prolexity targets the right outlets with the right messages at the right time. Learn more at prolexitypr.com.



