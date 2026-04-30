Cal-Maine Foods to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

RIDGELAND, Miss., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM), the largest egg company in the United States and a leading player in the egg-based food industry, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum

Date: Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at 8:40 a.m. EDT

Location: New York, NY

Format: Fireside Chat

Participants: Max Bowman, Vice President, Chief Financial Officer; Keira Lombardo, Chief Strategy Officer; Johnathan Zoeller, Chief Financial Officer, Prepared Foods

BMO Global Farm to Market Conference | Chemicals Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at 10:15 a.m. EDT

Location: New York, NY

Format: Fireside Chat

Participants: Max Bowman, Vice President, Chief Financial Officer; Keira Lombardo, Chief Strategy Officer; Johnathan Zoeller, Chief Financial Officer, Prepared Foods

2026 Benchmark Consumer 1x1 Investor Conference

Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Location: New York, NY

Format: One-on-One and Small Group Meetings

Participants: Sherman Miller, President, Chief Executive Officer; Max Bowman, Vice President, Chief Financial Officer; Keira Lombardo, Chief Strategy Officer; Johnathan Zoeller, Chief Financial Officer, Prepared Foods

Presentation materials, if applicable, will be available on Cal-Maine Foods’ investor relations website at https://investors.calmainefoods.com/events-presentation.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) is the largest egg company in the United States and a leading player in the egg-based food industry. With a strong national footprint, Cal-Maine Foods provides nutritious, affordable, and sustainable protein to millions of households every day.

The company’s portfolio spans the full egg value ladder—from conventional to specialty, including cage-free, organic, brown, free-range, pasture-raised, and nutritionally enhanced—serving both retail and foodservice customers nationwide. Cal-Maine Foods also participates in the growing prepared foods sector, with offerings such as pre-cooked egg patties, omelets, folded and scrambled egg formats, hard-cooked eggs, pancakes, waffles, and specialty wraps. Its branded portfolio includes Eggland’s Best®, Land O’Lakes®, Farmhouse Eggs®, 4Grain®, Sunups®, Sunny Meadow®, MeadowCreek Foods®, and Crepini®.

Headquartered in Ridgeland, Mississippi, Cal-Maine’s strategy combines scale, operational excellence, and financial discipline with a commitment to innovation and sustainability, to enable the company to deliver trusted nutrition, enduring partnerships, and long-term value for its stakeholders.

Contacts

Investors: ir@cmfoods.com

Media: media@cmfoods.com

Telephone: (601) 948-6813