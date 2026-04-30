Monolithic Power Systems Prevails in Patent Infringement Lawsuit Brought by Bel Power Solutions in West Texas, with Bel Power Solutions Paying Costs

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPS) (Nasdaq: MPWR), a fabless global company that provides high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronics solutions, announced today the resolution in MPS’s favor of a patent infringement lawsuit filed by Bel Power Solutions, Inc. (“Bel Power”) in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas. As part of the case dismissal, Bel Power agreed to pay MPS’s court costs in the amount of $50,000.

Bel Power had asserted claims of patent infringement against MPS related to six semiconductor patents owned by Bel Power. The Western District Court of Texas ruled in MPS’s favor by granting MPS’s motion for summary judgment of non-infringement on all patent claims. In addition, MPS had initiated ex parte reexamination proceedings at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office that resulted in the cancellation of four of Bel Power’s patents. After those events, Bel Power agreed to resolve the lawsuit in MPS’s favor by acknowledging that MPS was the prevailing party, and agreeing to pay MPS’s court costs pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 54(d) in the amount of $50,000.

MPS was represented by the law firm Perkins Coie LLP in its successful defense of Bel Power’s lawsuit.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPS) is a fabless global company that provides high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronics solutions. MPS’s mission is to reduce energy and material consumption to improve all aspects of quality of life and create a sustainable future. Founded in 1997 by our CEO Michael Hsing, MPS has three core strengths: deep system-level knowledge, strong semiconductor design expertise, and innovative proprietary technologies in the areas of semiconductor processes, system integration, and packaging. These combined advantages enable MPS to deliver reliable, compact, and monolithic solutions that are highly energy-efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally responsible while providing a consistent return on investment to our stockholders. MPS can be contacted through its website at www.monolithicpower.com or its support offices around the world.

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Monolithic Power Systems, MPS, and the MPS logo are registered trademarks of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. in the U.S. and trademarked in certain other countries.

Contact:

Tony Balow

Vice President, Finance

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.

MPSInvestor.Relations@monolithicpower.com