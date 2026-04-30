DRMC's Kris Brian Named a Non-QM Hero by eRESI Mortgage

Lake Forest, IL, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamond Residential Mortgage Corporation (DRMC) is proud to announce that SVP of Specialty Mortgage Products Kris Brian has been named a Non-QM Hero by eRESI Mortgage, a recognition reserved for mortgage professionals who have made an outsized impact in expanding access to Non-QM lending.

Since joining DRMC, Brian has led the expansion of the company’s specialty product suite, building out capabilities across ITIN mortgages, bank statement programs, and alternative income documentation products. His work has positioned Non-QM lending not as a last resort but as a first-call solution for borrowers whose financial lives don’t fit a conventional mold, including the self-employed, the gig worker, the real estate investor, and the borrower with complex income streams.

Brian’s personal mission follows suit culturally with DRMC’s philosophy, “No Loan Left Behind,” and has shaped an internal culture at DRMC where weekly education keeps specialty products front of mind for loan officers and complex deals are treated as the team’s specialty, not its exception. The result is a lending operation that can confidently serve borrowers that many other lenders turn away.

“Kris has built something that very few lenders can claim: a specialty lending culture that starts with the borrower and works backward,” said Paul Diamond, CEO of Diamond Residential Mortgage Corporation. “His recognition as a Non-QM Hero is a reflection of the kind of people we are committed to having at DRMC, and of the difference that commitment makes for the families we serve.”

What sets DRMC apart for loan officers is exactly what is built around them. Brian works directly alongside the company’s field LOs, not just developing products but providing ongoing education, deal-level guidance, and the infrastructure to close loans that may stall anywhere else. For loan officers who want to expand their capabilities, serve a broader range of borrowers, and work within a culture that treats specialty lending as a strength rather than an afterthought, DRMC offers something rare: a dedicated leader whose entire focus is making sure they have what they need to close more loans.

“Kris doesn’t just understand Non-QM products. He understands the borrowers behind them,” said Dom Garrett, SVP of Marketing & Communications at Diamond Residential Mortgage Corporation. “He’s spent years making sure our loan officers have the education and tools to find a yes when other lenders may say no. This spotlight is well-deserved.”

DRMC congratulates Kris on this recognition. For loan officers looking to grow their business and serve more borrowers, his work is a reflection of what makes DRMC a different kind of mortgage company. The full feature is available at eresimortgage.com/nonqm-heroes-kris-brian.

About Diamond Residential Mortgage Corporation

Diamond Residential Mortgage Corporation (DRMC) is a mortgage lender with corporate headquarters in Lake Forest, Illinois, licensed to originate and service mortgage loans in 22 states. DRMC is approved to originate FHA, VA, USDA, and conventional mortgage loans and several mortgage loan products offered by private investors. It is an approved Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae Seller/Servicer and Ginnie Mae Issuer. Founded in 2009 by Paul Diamond, DRMC has since expanded to over 20 branch locations across the United States. DRMC is not affiliated with or acting on behalf of or at the direction of any governmental body or agency. DRMC is an Equal Housing Opportunity lender, NMLS #186805. For licensing information, visit NMLS Consumer Access at nmlsconsumeraccess.org.

For more information, visit diamondresidential.com