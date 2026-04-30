reAlpha (NASDAQ: AIRE) Announces AiChat Launch of Shopify Conversational Commerce Integration and AI Ticketing for eCommerce

DUBLIN, Ohio, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE) (“reAlpha” or the “Company”), an AI-powered real estate technology company, today announced that its AI-powered conversational platform subsidiary, AiChat Pte. Ltd. (“AiChat”), has launched conversational commerce and AI ticketing capabilities for eCommerce brands.



The platform is designed to enable businesses to manage product discovery, customer interaction, transaction, and post-purchase support within a single conversational interface, reflecting a broader shift toward interaction-driven commerce models.

AiChat’s capabilities build on its recognized expertise in AI-driven customer engagement, having received two Silver awards at the MARKies Awards Singapore 2026 for its work in artificial intelligence and marketing automation.

Conversational Commerce and Marketing Automation

AiChat’s platform enables businesses to execute the full purchase journey directly within messaging and conversational channels, allowing customers to discover products, receive recommendations, and complete transactions without leaving the interaction. Through direct integration with Shopify, AiChat connects conversational interfaces directly to a business’s existing commerce engine, enabling real-time access to product, inventory, and order data within customer interactions.

Within this environment, the platform introduces an AI-assisted co-pilot that supports human sales representatives by surfacing relevant product recommendations during live conversations, supporting cross-sell and upsell interactions. Product catalogs and inventory are synchronized automatically, allowing businesses to maintain consistency across systems while providing customers with accurate, real-time availability. Order data is also integrated into the conversational layer, enabling the system to retrieve order status and respond to customer inquiries efficiently during post-purchase interactions.

This approach allows commerce workflows to operate natively within messaging environments, where customer engagement is increasingly taking place, rather than requiring transitions across multiple digital touchpoints. Industry research indicates that websites with conversational AI see 23% higher conversion rates overall, with shoppers who engage with AI chat converting at 12.3% compared with 3.1% for non-engaged visitors, reinforcing the growing commercial relevance of conversation-driven shopping experiences.[1]

“We are seeing a fundamental shift in how commerce happens, moving from page-based journeys to conversation-driven interactions,” said Kester Poh, Chief Executive Officer of AiChat. “We believe many brands operate centralized eCommerce infrastructure while serving customers across multiple channels. Connecting that commerce engine into conversational workflows is what makes in-chat commerce practical for both customers and sales teams."

Customer Support & AI Ticketing for eCommerce

AiChat’s platform also includes integrated customer support and AI-powered ticketing capabilities that allow businesses to manage service interactions within the same conversational environment. Conversations that require follow-up can be converted into structured tickets, assigned to agents, and tracked through resolution.

By maintaining continuity between engagement, transaction, and support, businesses can reduce fragmentation across systems and improve the efficiency of customer service operations, while ensuring that context is preserved throughout the interaction. AI is expected to resolve up to 80% of common customer service issues without human intervention, underscoring the growing role of AI-powered ticketing systems in modern eCommerce operations.[2]

“We believe AI is fundamentally changing how businesses engage with customers, shifting interactions from fragmented touchpoints to continuous, conversation-driven experiences,” said reAlpha’s Chief Technology Officer, Vijay Rathna. “With these capabilities, businesses can connect marketing, commerce, and support within a single workflow, which may enable more personalized engagement, faster resolution, and more efficient operations across the customer lifecycle.”

AiChat’s capabilities align with reAlpha’s broader strategy of using AI to simplify complex consumer transactions, including homebuying experiences that require coordinated engagement, service, and support.

[1] 30 Conversational Commerce Statistics for Ecommerce, Envive AI Blog, https://www.envive.ai/post/conversational-commerce-statistics

[2] Gartner Predicts Agentic AI Will Autonomously Resolve 80 Percent of Common Customer Service Issues Without Human Intervention by 2029, Gartner Newsroom, https://www.gartner.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/2025-03-05-gartner-predicts-agentic-ai-will-autonomously-resolve-80-percent-of-common-customer-service-issues-without-human-intervention-by-20290

About reAlpha Tech Corp.

reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE) is an AI-powered real estate technology company that aims to transform the multi-trillion-dollar U.S. real estate services market. reAlpha is developing an end-to-end platform that streamlines real estate transactions through integrated brokerage, mortgage, and title services. With a strategic, acquisition-driven growth model and proprietary AI infrastructure, reAlpha is building a vertically integrated ecosystem designed to deliver a simpler, smarter, and more affordable path to homeownership. For more information, visit www.realpha.com .

About AiChat Pte. Ltd

AiChat Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of reAlpha, is a Singapore-based company that develops AI-powered conversational customer experience solutions. Its platform leverages artificial intelligence to provide businesses with intelligent chatbots, voice agents, and automation tools that improve customer interactions and operational efficiency. For more information about AiChat, visit www.aichat.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes “forward-looking statements.” Any statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein, including statements by reAlpha’s Chief Technology Officer, Vijay Rathna, and AiChat’s Chief Executive Officer, Kester Poh, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may”, “should”, “could”, “might”, “plan”, “possible”, “project”, “strive”, “budget”, “forecast”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “predict”, “potential” or “continue”, or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Although reAlpha believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: reAlpha’s limited operating history and that reAlpha has not yet fully developed its AI-based technologies; reAlpha’s ability to commercialize its developing AI-based technologies; whether reAlpha’s technology and products, including that of its subsidiaries, will be accepted and adopted by its customers and intended users; reAlpha’s ability to integrate AiChat’s AI technology into its existing business and the anticipated demand for AiChat’s AI technology; reAlpha’s ability to successfully enter new geographic markets; reAlpha’s ability to obtain the necessary regulatory and legal approvals to expand into additional U.S. states and maintain, or obtain, brokerage licenses in such states; reAlpha’s ability to generate additional sales or revenue from having access to, or obtaining, additional U.S. states brokerage licenses; reAlpha’s ability to enhance its, and its subsidiaries’, loan processing efficiency by leveraging its AI-powered platform and overall resources; AiChat’s ability to provide personalized customer service solutions through its services and offerings; the inability to maintain and strengthen reAlpha’s brand and reputation; reAlpha’s ability to scale its operational capabilities to expand into additional geographic markets; the potential loss of key employees of its acquired companies; reAlpha’s inability to accurately forecast demand for AI-based real estate focused products; the inability to execute business objectives and growth strategies successfully or sustain reAlpha’s growth; the inability of reAlpha’s customers to pay for reAlpha’s services; changes in applicable laws or regulations, and the impact of the regulatory environment and complexities with compliance related to such environment; and other risks and uncertainties indicated in reAlpha’s SEC filings. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Although reAlpha believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. reAlpha’s future results, level of activity, performance or achievements may differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking statements. For more information about the factors that could cause such differences, please refer to reAlpha’s filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and reAlpha does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Cristol Rippe, Chief Marketing Officer

media@realpha.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Adele Carey, VP of Investor Relations