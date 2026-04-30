MioCommerce Unveils Four-Tier Pricing Model Built to Serve Every Home and Commercial Service Business - From Solo Entrepreneurs to Scaling businesses

Montreal, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MioCommerce, a leading all-in-one e-commerce platform for home and commercial services businesses, today announced its new four-tier pricing model designed to serve every stage of a home and commercial service business's journey. The company has added two entirely new plans Essentials at the entry level and ProMax at the premium end alongside its existing Startup and Grow plans.

The four pricing plans have been developed with consideration for various businesses that may want to establish themselves online for residential and commercial services for the first time and businesses that are growing and need to scale up. Essentials and Start up cater to single entrepreneurs while Grow and ProMax addresses the needs of a team with multi locations.

Alongside the new tiers, MioCommerce continues to add brand-new features that will benefit all customers using the platform, including AI automations that can reduce operation costs. Every customer business, regardless of the plan will be able to book appointments and issue invoices and quotes within a second. All plans include a fully-hosted professional website which lets new businesses go live in seconds using either a MioCommerce sub-domain or custom domain name with an automatically created, personalized website and online booking system.

"It's a pricing model built around the different growth stages of a home and commercial service business," said Franc Botti, Co-Founder and CEO, at MioCommerce. "A solo entrepreneur opening a handyman services business this weekend doesn't have the same needs or budget as an established business whose priorities may be to optimize their team's productivity. With Essentials, Startup, Grow, and ProMax, we've built four subscription levels so every business, whether they're launching their first website today or consolidating a full tech stack, can start in the right place and expand as they scale."

Essentials: A $15 plan that includes a professional website

The new Essentials ($15/month if billed annually), removes one of the biggest barriers to launching a home and commercial service business online. Essentials includes 20 monthly bookings, one user, service request or live pricing and real-time booking pages, instant invoicing, quick quoting, Mio payments (Stripe-powered), a service In My Hood profile, and a visual website builder delivering a complete, affordable starter kit.

Startup and Grow: Unchanged, now clearly positioned

Startup ($51/month if billed annually) is designed for solo entrepreneurs ready to move beyond the basics and scale their operations. It introduces more advanced tools to manage increasing demand, streamline customer interactions, and automate day-to-day workflows as the business grows. It includes unlimited bookings, starter CRM, advanced quoting, smart calendar, customer portal, payment automation, and QuickBooks integration.

Grow ($95/month if billed annually), the platform’s most popular plan, is built for teams that need greater coordination and control. With tools for dispatching, scheduling, and team management, it enables home and commercial service businesses to efficiently manage multiple staff, jobs, and customers as they expand.

ProMax: The full ecosystem with 62% savings

ProMax, priced at $200/month (if billed annually), bundles the full MioCommerce ecosystem into one package - valued at $521/month, with a 62% savings compared to purchasing the features as add-ons.

The plan includes everything in the Grow subscription plus premium add-ons: a multi-page e-commerce website, Miocommerce’s premium listings & reviews offering,ulti-channel inbox PLUS, the live pricing buy button, and 2 hours/month of expert consultation. Customers also receive significant discounts on setup and marketplace add-ons.

All four MioCommerce plans - Essentials, Startup, Grow, and ProMax are available at miocommerce.com/pricing and miocommerce.com/team-plans-pricing. A 15-day free trial is available on every tier, with no credit card required.

About MioCommerce

Founded in 2019, MioCommerce is an all-in-one commerce platform built to help modern home and commercial service businesses instantly sell services online and offline, optimize and simplify their entire operations, and boost customer engagement.Designed for simplicity and scalability, MioCommerce provides powerful tools for payments, scheduling, customer management, marketing automation, and digital storefronts all within one seamless system. By unifying commerce and operations, MioCommerce empowers brands to streamline workflows, grow revenue, and deliver exceptional customer experiences, supporting businesses at every stage from independent operators to expanding multi-location companies.

For more information, visit www.miocommerce.com or contact:

Eric Plamondon

CTO, PMP

1-438-600-4701

eric@miocommerce.com

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