Xometry to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR), the global, AI-native marketplace connecting buyers and suppliers of custom manufacturing, announced that members of its management team will attend the following investor events:

J.P. Morgan 2026 Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference: Tuesday, May 19, in Boston – including a fireside chat at 11:25 a.m. ET

William Blair 46th Annual Growth Stock Conference: Thursday, June 4, in Chicago – including a presentation at 8:00 a.m. CT



The webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be accessible within the Investor Relations section of Xometry’s website following the session.



About Xometry

Xometry’s (NASDAQ: XMTR) AI-native marketplace, popular Thomasnet ® industrial sourcing platform and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing the manufacturing industry. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their businesses and streamlines the procurement process for buyers through real-time pricing and lead time data. Learn more at xometry.com or follow Xometry on LinkedIn .

Investor Contact

Shawn Milne

VP, Investor Relations

240-335-8132

Shawn.Milne@xometry.com