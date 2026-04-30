Kinross announces Annual Shareholder Meeting voting results

TORONTO, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) has announced the detailed voting results of the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 30, 2026.

The nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated March 3, 2026, were elected as directors of Kinross at the meeting (see detailed voting results below).

Board of Directors voting results

Nominee Votes for % for Votes withheld % withheld George V. Albino 873,748,053 98.53% 13,012,487 1.47% Glenn A. Ives 878,492,173 99.07% 8,268,367 0.93% Ave G. Lethbridge 855,129,091 96.43% 31,631,449 3.57% Michael A. Lewis 868,555,176 97.95% 18,205,364 2.05% Candace J. MacGibbon 885,840,025 99.90% 920,515 0.10% Elizabeth D. McGregor 885,938,271 99.91% 822,269 0.09% Kelly J. Osborne 875,425,764 98.72% 11,334,777 1.28% George N. Paspalas 874,226,424 98.59% 12,534,117 1.41% J. Paul Rollinson 885,970,336 99.91% 790,204 0.09% David A. Scott 879,626,045 99.20% 7,134,496 0.80%



Voting results on the other items of business at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders are as follows:

“Say on Pay” resolution on executive compensation

Votes for % for Votes against % against 824,534,053 92.98% 62,226,483 7.02%



Appointment of auditors

Votes for % for Votes withheld % withheld 849,889,858 90.49% 89,334,364 9.51%



A report on all matters voted on at the meeting has been filed on SEDAR+.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Canada. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of responsible mining, operational excellence, disciplined growth, and balance sheet strength. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: KGC).

Media Contact

Samantha Sheffield

Director, Corporate Communications

phone: 416-365-3034

Samantha.Sheffield@Kinross.com

Investor Relations Contact

David Shaver

Executive Vice-President, Investor Relations & Communications

phone: 416-365-2854

InvestorRelations@Kinross.com

Source: Kinross Gold Corporation