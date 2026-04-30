Linamar Corporation Completes Previously Announced Acquisition of WinningBLW’s Remscheid and Penzberg Facilities

GUELPH, Ontario, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linamar Corporation (TSX:LNR) today announced the successful completion of WinningBLW’s Remscheid and Penzberg manufacturing facilities, further strengthening Linamar’s technology platform, vertical integration, and long-term growth outlook. The transaction was originally announced on March 27th, 2026.

The Remscheid facility is a leader in mass production of high-performance precision bevel and intermediate gears for the light vehicle market, while the Penzberg facility specializes in helical gears and high-precision components serving the commercial and off-highway sectors.

Through these acquisitions, Linamar significantly expands its forging expertise to include warm forging, expanding its already significant offering of precision gears to include precision bevel and helical gears as well as small to medium sized-drivetrain and transmission components. The additions further secure Linamar’s already globally leading position in designed and machined gears, deepens its forging expertise, and reinforces its vertically integrated manufacturing model.

Both facilities serve long-standing customers with whom Linamar has significant existing business, while also introducing new key customers. Together, they are expected to contribute meaningfully to Linamar’s long-term growth, operational excellence, and innovation leadership across mobility and industrial markets.

The acquisition is immediately accretive and is expected to contribute positively to earnings, cash flow, and return on invested capital, while further strengthening Linamar’s long-term competitive position as a global leader in advanced manufacturing and precision-mobility solutions.

Linamar Corporation (TSX:LNR) is a diversified advanced manufacturing company where the intersection of leading-edge technology and deep manufacturing expertise is creating solutions that power vehicles, motion, work and lives for the future. At the heart of Linamar is the technologies we deliver; casting, forging, metal forming, machining and assembly and fully engineered products. We serve a broad variety of industries, from our On and Off Highway Mobility business to our Agricultural and Access businesses to new areas of expansion in MedTech, Water, Power, Defense and Robotics. We proudly market our global, class leading products under the brands Linamar, Skyjack, MacDon, Salford, Bourgault and McLaren Engineering. Linamar has over 36,000 employees in 86 manufacturing locations, 17 R&D centers and 31 sales offices in 19 countries in North and South America, Europe and Asia, which generated sales of more than $10.2 billion in 2025. For more information about Linamar Corporation and its industry-leading products and services, visit www.linamar.com or follow us on our social media channels.

To the extent any forward-looking statement in this press release constitutes “future-oriented financial information” or “financial outlooks” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, such information is being provided to demonstrate the anticipated results and the reader is cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose and the reader should not place undue reliance on such future-oriented financial information and financial outlooks. Future-oriented financial information and financial outlooks, as with forward-looking statements generally, are, without limitation, based on the assumptions and subject to risks. The Company’s actual financial position and results of operations may differ materially from management’s current expectations. Any future-oriented financial information and financial outlooks used herein is neither audited nor reviewed. Where possible, the information has been constructed by management from available audited or audit reviewed financial statements. Where no audited or audit reviewed information has been available, additional management accounting information has been utilized to construct the financial information. The targets set forth in the future-oriented financial information, and the related assumptions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. While Linamar believes there is a reasonable basis for these targets, such targets may not be met. Accordingly, do not place undue reliance on any future-oriented financial information or financial outlooks.

For further information regarding this release please contact

Jim Jarrell at (519) 836-7550.

Guelph, Ontario

