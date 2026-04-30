HYTN Successfully Exports GMP-Manufactured Vape Cartridges

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYTN Innovations Inc. (CSE: HYTN, FSE: 85W0, OTC PINK: HYTNF) (“HYTN” or the “Company”), a pharmaceutical manufacturer specializing in products containing psychoactive and psychotropic compounds, including cannabis-derived cannabinoids, is pleased to announce the successful sale and export of GMP-manufactured live resin vape cartridges, now released for sale in Australia’s regulated medical cannabis market.

The shipment included 1,000 one-gram live resin vape cartridges produced as finished goods under Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). Fully manufactured, packaged, labelled, and released through HYTN’s GMP quality systems, these market-ready cartridges demonstrate HYTN’s capability to supply finished non-sterile cannabis oil products in a market-ready format for international regulated distribution.

This achievement follows a successful Health Canada a compliant rated inspection exit notice that expanded the Company’s Drug Establishment Licence (DEL) to include oil as both an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and a finished dosage form. These enhancements bolster HYTN’s GMP platform, enabling the production and export of oil-based cannabis products in both API and finished formats for regulated medical markets including Germany, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

“The successful release of GMP finished vape cartridges is an important operational milestone for HYTN,” said Jason Broome, Chief Operating Officer of HYTN. “This was a full commercial batch – not bulk extract or a development run. These one-gram live resin cartridges were manufactured under GMP as finished goods and have now been released for supply into the Australian market by HYTN. Combined with our expanded DEL scope, this significantly broadens the product formats and services we can deliver to regulated international markets.”

The release builds on HYTN’s earlier international vape cartridge development work, including its ongoing GMP stability program, cartridge validation activities, and prior purchase orders. It further validates HYTN’s ability to progress product from development and validation through to full GMP manufacturing, export and regulated market release.

HYTN will continue to evaluate future oil-based product opportunities on a case-by-case basis, considering product specifications, quality standards, importer needs, market release procedures, commercial terms, and local regulatory requirements.

About HYTN Innovations Inc.

HYTN Innovations Inc. is a pharmaceutical company specializing in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products containing psychoactive and psychotropic compounds, including cannabis-derived cannabinoids. The Company focuses on serving federally regulated markets by applying pharmaceutical-grade development, manufacturing, and quality systems.

HYTN advances products to market by identifying regulated market opportunities and leveraging its integrated development and commercialization platform.

About Good Manufacturing Practices

Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) are quality standards applicable to the manufacture, testing, and quality assurance of pharmaceutical products. GMP systems are designed to ensure products are consistently produced and controlled in accordance with applicable quality standards and regulatory requirements.

For More Information Contact:

Elliot McKerr

Chief Executive Officer

HYTN Innovations Inc.

HYTN Investor Relations:

1.866.590.9289

investments@hytn.life

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance and is generally identifiable by the use of words such as “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “anticipate,” “believe,” and similar expressions, or by statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on the Company’s current beliefs, assumptions, and expectations regarding future events and operating conditions.

This press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things: the Company’s ability to manufacture, package, release, export, and commercialize oil-based cannabis products, including vape cartridges, under its GMP quality systems and DEL framework; the impact of the Company’s successful Health Canada exit report and the addition of oil to its DEL scope; the Company’s ability to supply oil products as both bulk API and finished form factors; the Company’s ability to pursue additional international product programs; future demand for GMP-manufactured cannabis products in Australia and other regulated medical markets; and the Company’s ability to generate recurring or expanded commercial activity from product-format expansion.

Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions, including, but not limited to: the assumption that the Company will maintain the licences, personnel, infrastructure, quality systems, and operational capacity required to manufacture and export GMP products; that applicable regulatory, quality, import, and market release requirements will continue to be satisfied; that Australian and other international counterparties will continue to seek GMP-manufactured cannabis products; that customer demand for oil-based and finished cannabis formats will develop or continue; and that the Company will have sufficient resources to pursue related commercial opportunities.

Although management believes such assumptions to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, events, or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: regulatory risks in Canada, Australia, and other international markets; changes to import, quality, market release, or product-format requirements; delays or failures in obtaining or maintaining required permits, licences, registrations, or customer approvals; changes in customer demand or order volumes; operational and quality-system risks; supply chain disruptions; competitive pressures; pricing pressures; and financing and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.