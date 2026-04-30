Mattr Announces Amendment to Director Nominee Slate for Its Annual Meeting

TORONTO, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mattr Corp. (“Mattr” or the “Company”) (TSX: MATR) announced today that, for personal reasons, Marvin Riley, will not be standing for re-election to the Board of Directors at the Company’s upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on May 14, 2026 (the “AGM”).

“Marvin has been a valued contributor to the Board of Directors since he was elected to the board in May 2024, bringing sound judgment and thoughtful challenge to every discussion,” said Kevin Nugent, Chair of the Board. “On behalf of the Board, I thank him for his leadership and perspective over the past two years and wish him all the best.”

The Company has filed amendments to each of its 2026 Management Information Circular and the related Proxy (the “Amendments”) to reflect Mr. Riley’s decision not to stand for re-election to the Board and to reduce the number of directors to be elected at the AGM from seven to six. Mr. Riley’s term as director will expire at the conclusion of the AGM.

The Board will consider the size of the Board and whether to appoint an additional Board member following the AGM.

The Amendments are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and the Company’s website at Proxy Materials & Annual Financials | Mattr. Shareholders will continue to be able to cast their votes for the matters to be considered at the AGM using the proxies and voting information forms previously distributed to shareholders. However, any votes cast for Mr. Riley’s election will be disregarded.

About Mattr

Mattr is a growth-oriented, global materials technology company serving critical infrastructure markets, including electrification, transportation, mining, energy, communication, and water management. Its two business segments, Connection Technologies and Composite Technologies, enable responsible renewal and enhancement of critical infrastructure.

For further information, please contact:

Meghan MacEachern

VP, Investor Relations & External Communications

Telephone: 437.341.1848

Email: meghan.maceachern@mattr.com

Website: www.mattr.com

Source: Mattr Corp.