Onity Group to Attend Upcoming Investor Conference

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onity Group Inc. (NYSE: ONIT) today announced that executive management will be attending the BTIG Housing and Real Estate Conference on May 6, 2026 at the St. Regis Hotel in New York.

Glen Messina, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sean O’Neil, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will meet with investors during the conference.

BTIG Housing and Real Estate Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2026

For more information, please contact USCorporateAccess@btig.com. Please note participants must be pre-registered to attend.

About Onity Group

Onity Group Inc. (NYSE: ONIT) is a leading non-bank financial services company delivering mortgage servicing and originations solutions through Onity Mortgage Corporation. As one of the largest mortgage servicers in the country, we help consumers and business clients achieve their homeownership and financial goals with a wide range of servicing and lending programs powered by a technology-enabled, customer-centric platform. Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, with offices and operations in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, India and the Philippines, we have been serving our customers since 1988. For additional information, please visit onitygroup.com or onitymortgage.com.

For Further Information Contact:

Valerie Haertel, VP, Investor Relations

(561) 570-2969

shareholderrelations@onitygroup.com