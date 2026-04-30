XMax Inc. Launches AI Inference Platform and New AI and Corporate Websites

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XMax Inc. (NASDAQ:XWIN, the “Company” or “XMax”)), today announced the successful launch of its AI Inference Platform through its wholly owned subsidiary, XMax AI Inc., along with two new websites: ai.xmax.com, dedicated to its AI platform services, and xmax.com, the Company’s new corporate website. These launches mark a significant milestone in XMax’s strategic expansion into the AI inference platform business.

The AI Inference Platform was developed and deployed in collaboration with Cloud Alliance Inc. pursuant to an AI Inference Platform Deployment and Service Agreement announced by the Company on April 8, 2026. The cloud-based AI inference platform is hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and is now operational, enabling XMax to begin operating a scalable AI service infrastructure to support internal operations, enterprise use cases, and future commercialization opportunities.

The platform delivers a unified AI service layer that supports large-model API access, intelligent model routing, user authentication, integrated payment processing, usage-based billing, and workflow management. XMax aims to leverage the platform to support scalable AI application development, facilitate multi-model integration, and accelerate the company’s ability to deliver AI-enabled products and services.

“We are pleased to announce the successful launch of our AI Inference Platform and website,” said Xiaohua Lu, CEO of XMax Inc. “This represents an important operational milestone for XMax AI and further validates our strategy of evolving into an AI platform company with scalable software infrastructure. We believe this platform will enhance our internal AI capabilities while also creating a foundation for future customer-facing and revenue-generating services.”

The launch of ai.xmax.com provides a public entry point for the Company’s AI platform initiatives, while the newly launched corporate website xmax.com serves as the Company’s primary portal for investor relations and corporate governance documents, disclosures and updates.

The platform launch reflects XMax’s ongoing commitment to expanding its presence in the rapidly evolving AI ecosystem. By leveraging an AI inference platform and the expertise of Cloud Alliance, Inc., XMax believes it is well-positioned to broaden its technology offerings and strengthen its long-term growth prospects.

With the platform deployed, XMax intends to continue refining its AI service architecture and evaluating additional commercialization pathways.

About XMax Inc.

Headquartered in Commerce, California, XMax Inc. (NASDAQ: XWIN), formerly known as Nova LifeStyle, Inc., is a diversified company engaged in the development of artificial intelligence technologies, including AI software and platform-based services, as well as the design, sourcing, and distribution of contemporary furniture. The Company is expanding into artificial intelligence technologies to support future growth, while continuing to operate through an established global network of suppliers, distributors, and e-commerce channels for its furniture business. By leveraging both its emerging technologies and traditional operations, the Company aims to drive diversification and long-term value creation.

About XMax AI Inc.

XMax AI Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of XMax Inc. focused on the development of AI-driven software platforms, inference infrastructure, and scalable AI application services. The company is building an integrated platform designed to support multi-model AI deployment, intelligent routing, and AI-enabled business solutions.

About Cloud Alliance Inc.

Cloud Alliance Inc. is a technology solutions provider focused on cloud deployment, infrastructure integration, and enterprise technology services. The company supported XMax AI Inc. in the deployment of its cloud-based AI inference platform on Amazon Web Services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, among others, our ability to fully resume our operations and remain financially healthy, our expected future growth prospects. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “objective,” “projection,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “effort,” “target,” “trajectory,” “focus,” “work to,” “attempt,” “pursue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terms. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances.

Investor Relations Contact

ICR LLC.

XMaxIR@icrinc.com