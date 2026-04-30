Azerion publishes Notice of Annual General Meeting 2026

Amsterdam, 30 April 2026 – Azerion Group N.V. has today published the Notice of Annual General Meeting 2026 (AGM), which will be held on 11 June 2026. The notice, agenda and accompanying explanatory notes, as well as the 2025 Annual Report and other relevant documentations have been published on our website www.azerion.com/agm

The agenda of the AGM includes, amongst other proposals, to adopt the 2025 financial statements. Additional information on resolutions and board recommendations for voting, are available in the Notice of AGM.

Further information regarding the registration and attendance of the AGM, as well as instructions and deadlines on how to vote and submit questions can be found on our website www.azerion.com/agm

About Azerion

Founded in 2014, Azerion (EURONEXT: AZRN) is one of Europe’s largest digital advertising and entertainment media platforms. Azerion brings global scaled audiences to advertisers in an easy and cost-effective way, delivered through our proprietary technology, in a safe, engaging, and high quality environment, utilising our strategic portfolio of owned and operated content with entertainment and other digital publishing partners.

Having its roots in Europe and with its headquarters in Amsterdam, Azerion has commercial teams based in over 29 cities around the world to closely support our clients and partners to find and execute creative ways to make a real impact through advertising.



Contact:

VP Investor Relations

ir@azerion.com





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