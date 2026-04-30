Aeroméxico files Annual Report on Form 20-F

MEXICO CITY, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroméxico S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AERO & BMV: AERO, “Aeroméxico” or the “Company”) announced today that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The report is required due to the Company’s ongoing listing of American Depositary Shares in the United States.

This report is available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.aeromexico.com. Any shareholder of the Company may request a printed copy of the report, including the audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, free of charge, by contacting Aeroméxico’s Investor Relations department at the email address above.

About Grupo Aeroméxico

Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeroméxico, Mexico's global airline, has its main operations center in Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport. Its destination network has reach in Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia and Europe. The Group's current operating fleet includes Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft, as well as the latest generation Embraer 190. Aeroméxico is a founding partner of SkyTeam, an alliance that celebrates more than 20 years and offers connectivity in more than 145 countries, through the 18 partner airlines. (www.aeromexico.com / www.skyteam.com)

CONTACT: Investor Relations



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