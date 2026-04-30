Global Multi-layer Film Recycling Market Size/Share Worth USD 6.92 Billion by 2035 at a 9.2% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Multi-layer Film Recycling Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technology (Mechanical Recycling, Sorting and Washing, Extrusion and Pelletizing, Compatibilization, Chemical Recycling, Pyrolysis, Gasification, Depolymerization, Solvent-Based Recycling, Other Technologies), By Film Type (Polyethylene-based Films, Polypropylene-based Films, Polyamide-based Films, EVOH-based Films, Other Film Types), By Application (Food Packaging, Pharmaceutical Packaging, Industrial Packaging, Agriculture Films, Other Applications), By End-Use Industry (Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Retail, Agriculture, Other Industries), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global Multi-layer Film Recycling Market was valued at approximately USD 2.87 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 3.14 billion in 2026, with a projected value of around USD 6.92 billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 9.2% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

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Multi-layer Film Recycling Market Revenue and Trends

The multi-layer film recycling sector worldwide provides high-quality polymers using advanced technologies like sorting, delamination, decontamination, compatibilization, extrusion, and compounding to recover multi-layer flexible packaging (MLFP) structures made of polyethylene/polyamide (PE/PA), PE/EVOH, PET/PE, aluminum-metallized films, and printed laminates for packaging food, pet foods, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods. Multi-layer film recycling market Multi-layer films Global multi-layer film recycling market is expanding rapidly, with growing regulatory drivers of plastic waste reduction and extended producer responsibility (EPR), rising corporate sustainability responsibilities and recycled-content targets, increasing availability of post-industrial and post-consumer multi-layer film waste, and technologies of chemical delamination, solvent-based purification, compatibilizer chemistry, and AI-based sorting in the ecosystem of circular economy and plastics recycling.

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What factors significantly contribute to the growth of the multi-layer film recycling market?

The increase in post consumer and post industrial multi-layer flexible packaging waste caused by the rapid rise in e-commerce food delivery services, ready to eat meal and high end packaged goods, coupled with the tightening of landfill bans, e-procurement recycling schemes and recycled content requirements in Europe, North America and some parts of Asia has increased the demand for multi-layer film recycling options. With pressure growing on brand owners and converters to use recycled content and yet ensure barrier properties and food safety, increasing numbers of stakeholders are either investing in or teaming with specialized recycling technologies.

Various innovations have been seen when it comes to technological advancements such as selective solvent dissolution to separate layers, enzymatic and chemical delamination, high-performance compatibilizers that combine PE/PA and PE/EVOH, AI-vision + NIR sorting systems of pre-consumer laminate waste, and mechanical + chemical hybrid recycling lines that enhance recovery, quality and cost-effectiveness of recycled multi-layer streams. Additional reasons are higher investments in circular economy research and development, the expansion of advanced mechanical recycling plants aimed at flexible films, heightened voluntary actions by CPG firms to incorporate recycled material in flexible packaging and favorable policy environments to encourage chemical recycling and mass-balance certification.

(A free sample of the Multi-layer Film Recycling report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026.

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

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(Please note that the sample of the Multi-layer Film Recycling report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

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Segment Insight

By Product Type

Through products, the chemical and solvent-based delamination and purification technologies as of 2025, by far the largest share of the multi-layer film recycling market, were motivated by their capability to get high-purity polymers (in particular, PA, EVOH, and PET) out of complex multi-layer structures and maintain molecular weight and barrier properties, with further development of low-energy solvents, closed-loop solvent recovery, and enzyme-assisted processes being listed by large numbers of recyclers and brand owners as having been found to be the most effective food-contact approved recycled resins from previously non-recyclable laminates.

By Distribution Channel

The biggest market share lies in the category of direct deals with integrated recycling firms, advanced mechanical recyclers, and chemical recycling technology dealers, which act as the main sources of technology licensing, toll manufacturing, and joint development settlements as well as supplying recycled resins to film converters and film brand owners. These channels offer professional expertise in the qualification of feedstock, optimization of the processes, quality certification and compliance with regulatory requirements (food contact and mass balance), which is why they have become the preferred channels in a multi-layer film waste stream management.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Multi-layer Film Recycling market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Multi-layer Film Recycling market forward?

What are the Multi-layer Film Recycling Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Multi-layer Film Recycling Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Multi-layer Film Recycling market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 3.14 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 6.92 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 2.87 billion CAGR Growth Rate 9.2% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Technology, Film Type, Application, End-Use Industry and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

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Recent Developments

In October 2024: APK AG committed its increased capacity of PE/PA and PE/EVOH structures to the Newcycling 2 -g solvent-based multi-layered film recycling plant in Germany, generating food-contact compliant rPE and rPA grades commercially and long-term supply contracts with various European CPG companies aiming for 30% recycled structures in flexible packaging by 2030.

List of the prominent players in the Multi-layer Film Recycling Market:

Veolia Environnement S.A.

SUEZ SA

Poly-America L.P.

Republic Services Inc.

Waste Management Inc.

Aduro Clean Technologies Inc.

APR2 Plast

Plastic Energy Ltd.

Brightmark LLC

Agilyx Corporation

PureCycle Technologies Inc.

Others

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The Multi-layer Film Recycling Market is segmented as follows:

By Technology

Mechanical Recycling Sorting and Washing Extrusion and Pelletizing Compatibilization

Chemical Recycling Pyrolysis Gasification Depolymerization

Solvent-Based Recycling

Other Technologies

By Film Type

Polyethylene-based Films

Polypropylene-based Films

Polyamide-based Films

EVOH-based Films

Other Film Types

By Application

Food Packaging

Pharmaceutical Packaging

Industrial Packaging

Agriculture Films

Other Applications

By End-Use Industry

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Retail

Agriculture

Other Industries

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Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Multi-layer Film Recycling Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Multi-layer Film Recycling Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Multi-layer Film Recycling Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Multi-layer Film Recycling Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Multi-layer Film Recycling Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's Market Analysis of Multi-layer Film Recycling Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Multi-layer Film Recycling Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Multi-layer Film Recycling market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Multi-layer Film Recycling industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Multi-layer Film Recycling Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Multi-layer Film Recycling Industry?

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Reasons to Purchase Multi-layer Film Recycling Market Report

Multi-layer Film Recycling Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Multi-layer Film Recycling The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Multi-layer Film Recycling Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Multi-layer Film Recycling Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Multi-layer Film Recycling market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Multi-layer Film Recycling market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Multi-layer Film Recycling market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Multi-layer Film Recycling market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Multi-layer Film Recycling market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Multi-layer Film Recycling industry.

Managers in the Multi-layer Film Recycling sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Multi-layer Film Recycling market.

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Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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