The Oaks Residence Announces Grand Opening and Open House

GLUCKSTADT, Miss., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oaks Residence , Mississippi’s first and only boutique luxury assisted living community, has officially opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house week.

Designed as a personalized alternative to traditional assisted living facilities, The Oaks blends exceptional care with hospitality-inspired living, offering residents and families a level of care, belonging, and luxury previously unavailable in Mississippi.

“I am incredibly proud to announce that we are setting a new standard of care in assisted living across our state. By combining compassionate, personalized attention with the highest levels of exceptional care and luxurious amenities, we ensure every resident experiences belonging, joy, and true home-like comfort every single day,” said Chad Phillips, President/CEO of The Oaks Residence.

A First-of-Its-Kind Model in Mississippi

The Oaks Residence is limited to 15 suites, offering an intimate scale that feels like home while still offering the desired amenities, activities and lifestyle preferences with everything just a short stroll away rather than a long trek.

Open House Week Available to Public

The Oaks also announces a public open house starting Saturday, May 2. On May 2, the public is invited to tour from 10 AM - 3 PM. On Sunday, May 3, the public is invited to tour from 1:00 - 4:00 PM. For Monday, May 4, and Tuesday, May 5, the public is invited from 10 AM - 3 PM.

Now Open and New Residents Set to Move In

The Oaks Residence has officially opened its doors, and is in full service and operation. Families interested in learning more about the home or reserving placement are encouraged to contact The Oaks directly at (601) 559-3191, hello@oaksresidence.com, or visit www.oaksresidence.com .

About The Oaks Residence

The Oaks Residence is Mississippi’s first and only boutique luxury assisted living home, located in Gluckstadt. Limited to 15 private suites, The Oaks blends faith-based values, Southern hospitality, and personalized care in a refined residential setting. Opening April 2026, The Oaks serves families throughout Madison County and the greater Jackson area who seek exceptional care, independence, and belonging for their loved ones.

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