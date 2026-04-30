Methanex Reports on Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methanex Corporation (TSX:MX) (Nasdaq:MEOH) announced, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual General Meeting held on April 30, 2026 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

A total of 64,397,180 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 83.27% of all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:

Director Votes For % of

Votes

For Votes

Against % of

Votes

Against Doug Arnell 62,995,180 99.60% 251,333 0.40% Jim Bertram 63,050,274 99.69% 196,239 0.31% Paul Dobson 62,753,106 99.69% 193,407 0.31% Maureen Howe 62,863,970 99.40% 382,553 0.60% Don Marchand 63,214,728 99.95% 31,785 0.05% Leslie O’Donoghue 62,906,899 99.46% 339,575 0.54% Roger Perreault 62,831,553 99.34% 414,959 0.66% Kevin Rodgers 62,943,315 99.52% 303,196 0.48% John Sampson 62,830,838 99.34% 415,674 0.66% Rich Sumner 63,213,781 99.95% 32,732 0.05% Benita Warmbold 62,674,621 99.10% 571,890 0.90% Xiaoping Yang 63,069,421 99.72% 177,091 0.28%

Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was re-appointed as auditor of Methanex.

Votes For (percent): 76.52%

Votes Withheld (percent): 23.48%

Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

A non-binding advisory vote to accept Methanex’s approach to executive compensation as disclosed in the Information Circular dated March 9, 2026 was approved.

Votes For (percent): 97.86%

Votes Against (percent): 2.14%

Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world's largest supplier of methanol globally. Methanex shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol "MX" and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States under the trading symbol "MEOH". Methanex can be visited online at www.methanex.com.

Inquiries:

Robert Winslow

Investor Relations

Methanex Corporation

604-661-2600 or Toll Free: 1-800-661-8851

www.methanex.com