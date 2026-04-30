MyGriefAngels.org Launches "Grief @ Work Insights" Hub to Bridge the Support Gap in the Modern Workplace

New York, NY, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyGriefAngels.org, a leading global non-profit providing free peer-led grief support, today announced the launch of its new "Grief @ Work Insights" hub. This multilingual comprehensive digital resource center is designed to address the critical challenges faced by grieving individuals returning to work and to provide organizations worldwide with the tools necessary to foster a compassionate, grief-informed corporate culture.

The Groundbreaking New "Grief @ Work Insights" Resource Hub at MyGriefAngels.org

As global employee engagement levels face continued pressure and workplace stress remains at historic highs, the "Grief @ Work Insights" hub arrives as a vital intervention. According to recent 2025 data, over 60% of employed adults have experienced the death of a loved one while working, yet many report that existing workplace infrastructure is unprepared to meet their emotional and professional needs.

The Silent Workplace Crisis No Organization Can Ignore

Grief does not clock out. Each year, millions of employees worldwide return to their desks, job sites, or home offices carrying the devastating weight of loss. Yet most workplaces remain profoundly unprepared. Studies indicate that bereavement-related productivity loss costs the global economy hundreds of billions of dollars annually — while grieving workers report widespread experiences of isolation, inadequate leave, and a profound lack of understanding from managers and colleagues.

“We created Grief @ Work Insights because grief in the workplace is both a profound human issue and a significant organizational challenge — and until now, there has been no single, authoritative destination addressing both simultaneously,” said Augusto Failde, one of the Founders and the Chief Learning Officer of MyGriefAngels.org. “This hub exists because every grieving person returning to work deserves evidence-based support, and every organization - large or small - deserves the tools to provide it.”

What “Grief @ Work Insights” Offers the World

The hub is meticulously structured to serve two critical audiences simultaneously:

• Expert Articles & Research: Peer-informed content on grief psychology, workplace reintegration, mental health intersections, and compassionate management practices.

• Breaking News & Legislation: Real-time tracking of bereavement leave laws, policy reforms, and legislative developments across countries and jurisdictions worldwide.

• Policy Frameworks & Templates: Actionable bereavement policy guides for HR professionals, people managers, and organizational leaders across industries.

• Global Resources Directory: A curated library of grief counselors, employee assistance programs (EAPs), nonprofit organizations, and community support networks.

• Video Content Library: Compelling firsthand accounts, expert interviews, and educational programming designed for both personal healing and organizational training.

• Industry-Specific Guidance: Tailored insights for office environments, remote and hybrid workforces, and labor and frontline industries — recognizing that grief looks different across every work context.

For Grieving Individuals: You Are Not Alone at Work

Whether returning to a corporate office, a physical labor site, or a home workspace, Grief @ Work Insights meets grieving employees exactly where they are. The hub offers compassionate, practical guidance on navigating re-entry conversations with managers, understanding bereavement rights and entitlements, setting healthy workplace boundaries during mourning, and finding professional grief support — without judgment, and without cost.

For Organizations: Build a Grief-Literate Workplace

Corporations, government bodies, educational institutions, nonprofits, and small businesses will find in this hub a strategic partner in building what researchers now call "grief-literate" organizational cultures — environments where bereavement is met with competence, empathy, and structural support rather than discomfort and silence.

From multinational enterprises to community organizations in emerging markets, Grief @ Work Insights provides the legislative context, policy infrastructure, and human-centered frameworks needed to move from intention to meaningful action.

“No employee should have to choose between grieving fully and keeping their job. No organization should have to navigate these moments without guidance. Grief @ Work Insights changes both.” — MyGriefAngels.org

A Global Mission, A Universal Need

Grief is universal. Loss transcends geography, culture, industry, and socioeconomic status. Yet the institutional response to grief in the workplace varies wildly — from generous statutory bereavement leave in some nations to virtually no protections in others. Grief @ Work Insights is designed to serve this full spectrum: tracking international legislative movements, amplifying best practices from leading organizations, and surfacing the lived experiences of grieving workers from every corner of the world.

The hub launches as momentum grows globally around mandatory bereavement leave reform, mental health parity in the workplace, and frameworks that increasingly recognize grief as a key dimension of employee wellbeing.

Availability & Access

Grief @ Work Insights is available immediately and at no cost at www.MyGriefAngels.org. The hub is fully accessible across desktop and mobile devices, requires no registration, and is designed for global users with multilingual resources expanding throughout 2026.

For more information and to access the free resources, visit the hub at MyGriefAngels.org.

Grief Doesn't Stop When Work Begins

About My Grief Angels Inc

About My Grief Angels Inc. Named one of the 13 Best Mental Health Resources of 2025 by Everyday Health, recognized as a leader in digital grief support by ResearchandMarkets.com (2026), and praised by BetterHelp as one of the best online grief support groups, My Grief Angels Inc. is one of the world's most trusted digital grief community. The organization's mission is simple and urgent: harness technology to ensure no one grieves alone — connecting the bereaved to one another and to the support they need, wherever they are.

Press Inquiries

Paul Carbonell

contact [at] MyGriefAngels.org

MyGriefAngels.org

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=l8u8vJcLOdQ