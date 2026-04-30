Leo International Precision Health AG Reports 2025 Results and Establishes Strategic Foundation for AI-Driven Precision Health Platform

Planegg/Martinsried, Germany, April 30, 2026 – Leo International Precision Health AG (“LIPH” or the “Company”, ticker symbol: LEOW), a holding company building a global integrated AI-driven healthcare ecosystem, today published its consolidated financial results for the financial year 2025. The reporting year marked a transformational phase in the Company’s inception and development, establishing the structural, operational and strategic foundation for its growth strategy.

2025 Highlights

Successful listing in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by means of a reverse takeover of SPOBAG AG establishing LIPH as a publicly listed precision health platform.

Acquisition of six majority shareholdings forming the operational foundation of the Group’s integrated precision healthcare ecosystem in December 2025; with current valuation at around EUR 111 million.

Strategic positioning as an international and synergistic investment platform focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven healthcare innovation across Healthcare Services, MedTech, HealthTech and Biotech.





"The 2025 financial year marks a pivotal moment in for building the foundation of our Company. With the establishment of our public listing and the acquisition of our first portfolio companies, we have successfully laid the foundation for our strategy to build a globally integrated, AI-driven healthcare ecosystem”, states LIPH’s CEO Prof. Dr. Joshua Lo. “Looking ahead, our focus is on strategic portfolio expansion, operational integration and synergy realization, with a strategic emphasis on AI-driven precision healthcare assets across the full spectrum of Healthcare Services, MedTech, HealthTech and Biotech, enabling transparent investor access to the rapidly expanding Asian and global healthcare markets and supporting sustainable long-term value creation for our shareholders."

EARNINGS, BALANCE SHEET AND FINANCIAL POSITION OVERVIEW

Financial Performance and Position

The Group was formed on December 31, 2025, following the contribution of six portfolio companies as part of a capital increase in kind. As a result, there are no prior-year comparative figures, and the consolidated financial statements primarily reflect the initial establishment of the Group structure rather than ongoing operational activity. Until the formation of the Group at year-end, no consolidated operating activities were conducted in 2025.

Asset Base and Balance Sheet Structure

As of December 31, 2025, total assets amounted to EUR 198.8 million, consisting predominantly of long-term assets of EUR 197.0 million, reflecting the initial consolidation of the contributed portfolio companies. The asset structure is primarily characterized by intangible assets totaling EUR 195.7 million, including goodwill, contractual rights, technologies, recipes, software and customer relationships recognized in connection with the purchase price allocations. These long-term strategic assets form the foundation for the Group’s future operational development and value creation.

Capital Structure and Financial Position

The Group reported equity of EUR 172.9 million as of the balance sheet date, corresponding to a strong equity ratio of approximately 87%, and a moderate level of financial liabilities primarily related to bank loans, lease liabilities and shareholder loans assumed as part of the initial consolidation. Given that the Group was established only at year-end, there was no operational cash flow development in 2025, and the financial position primarily reflects the initial financing structure of the consolidated subsidiaries.

Liquidity and Funding

As of December 31, 2025, the Group maintained an orderly liquidity position with cash and cash equivalents of EUR 0.4 million. Liquidity was supported by existing financing arrangements and the continued financial backing of the majority shareholder and Chairman, Hsiao-Hsuan “Leo” Wang, including a committed EUR 2.0 million shareholder loan, partially drawn as of year-end. In addition, the majority shareholder has committed to provide capital contributions of up to EUR 12.0 million during 2026, with the first tranche already received in March 2026. Based on current liquidity planning, management expects the Group to meet its financial obligations as they fall due, with no indications of liquidity constraints at the reporting date.

OUTLOOK AND FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2026

For the financial year 2026, LIPH expects continued development of its investment platform, driven by both operational integration and selective portfolio expansion.

Revenue Guidance

For the financial year 2026, the Group expects consolidated revenues in the range of EUR 11 million to EUR 15 million, reflecting the anticipated performance of its operating segments and the ongoing integration of portfolio companies. The outlook is based on prudent and well-informed assumptions regarding organic business development and takes into account potential demand fluctuations as well as foreign exchange effects and the integration status of the portfolio companies.

EBITDA Guidance

The Group expects a consolidated EBITDA loss in the range of EUR 4 million to EUR 6 million for 2026. Operational performance is expected to improve gradually, supported by scaling effects, increasing utilization of existing capacities and the continued realization of synergies across the Group. The projected negative EBITDA primarily reflects continued and calibrated investments in platform development, integration activities and central corporate functions.

Liquidity Outlook

Based on current financial planning, management expects available liquidity to be sufficient to fund operations through the end of the 2026 financial year.

About Leo International Precision Health AG

Leo International Precision Health AG (“LIPH”, ticker symbol: LEOW) is a holding company building building a global integrated AI-driven healthcare ecosystem. With a strategic focus on AI-driven precision health assets across Healthcare Services, MedTech, HealthTech and Biotech, LIPH offers investors access to the expanding Asian and global healthcare and life sciences market. By reconfiguring assets, LIPH integrates technology, data, and operations to accelerate medical outcomes and portfolio performance.

For more information, please visit our website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and information which are based on LIPH’s current expectations and certain assumptions. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, performance of the company, development of the products and the estimates given here. Such known and unknown risks and uncertainties comprise, among others, the research and development, the regulatory approval process, the timing of the actions of regulatory bodies and other governmental authorities, clinical results, changes in laws and regulations, product quality, patient safety, patent litigation, contractual risks and dependencies from third parties. Leo International Precision Health AG assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments which differ from those anticipated. This document constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of LIPH. No public offering of securities of LIPH will be made nor is a public offering intended. This document and the information contained therein may not be distributed in or into the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other jurisdictions, in which such offer or such solicitation would be prohibited.

Contact:



Leo International Precision Health AG

Am Klopferspitz 19

82152 Planegg / Martinsried

ir@liphag.com



Media Support:



MC Services AG

Pamela Keck, Katja Arnold, Kaja Skorka

LIPH@mc-services.eu

+49 (0)89- 210 228-0







