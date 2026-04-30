Svitla Systems Acquires Australia’s Kiandra IT to Expand Global Engineering Footprint and Accelerate AI-Driven Delivery





Acquisition marks Svitla’s entry into the Australian market and strengthens capabilities in low-code, Microsoft technologies, and enterprise software engineering

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Svitla Systems , a global software engineering and digital solutions company, today announced the acquisition of Kiandra IT, an Australia-based software engineering firm with more than 30 years of experience delivering solutions for highly regulated and mission-critical industries.

The acquisition marks Svitla Systems’ formal entry into the Australian market and expands its global delivery capabilities across North America and Asia-Pacific. By combining Svitla’s international scale with Kiandra IT’s deep regional expertise, the company aims to accelerate the delivery of AI-enabled, low-code, and enterprise software solutions for clients worldwide.

Kiandra IT employs a team of 45 professionals across Australia and is recognized for its expertise in Microsoft .NET technologies, AI-accelerated software development, and its partnership with OutSystems, a leading enterprise AI low-code platform. The company was recently named OutSystems Partner of the Year for New ARR Growth.

“Kiandra IT represents a strategic fit for Svitla Systems on multiple levels,” said Nataliya Anon , CEO and founder of Svitla Systems. “The acquisition strengthens our market entry into Australia and the Asia Pacific region, deepens our AI low‑code and Microsoft engineering capabilities, and enables us to bring AI‑enabled software engineering to market through a mature delivery model. Just as importantly, it allows us to extend Kiandra’s specialist capabilities into the US while giving Kiandra the support to scale globally.”

The acquisition strengthens Svitla’s capabilities in key areas, including AI, low-code and code-gen application development, Microsoft-based enterprise systems, and project-based delivery for regulated industries such as healthcare, financial services, and government.

It also enables a two-way growth strategy: expanding Kiandra IT’s specialized capabilities into the U.S. market while providing its clients access to Svitla’s global delivery network and broader technology offerings.

Cameron Brookes , Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Kiandra IT, said: “Kiandra IT has built its reputation on trust, quality, and delivering outcomes in complex environments. Joining Svitla Systems allows us to preserve that approach while expanding our reach beyond Australia. Our clients gain access to global scale and advanced engineering capabilities, and our people gain the opportunity to work on larger, international programs while staying true to our delivery culture.”

Kiandra IT will continue to operate under its existing leadership team, ensuring continuity for clients and employees.

Together, Svitla Systems and Kiandra IT will deliver enhanced solutions for organizations operating in highly regulated environments, combining enterprise-grade engineering, AI-enabled delivery, and global scalability.

About Svitla Systems:

Svitla Systems is a global software engineering company specialising in digital transformation, focused on six core practices: AI, Data, Cloud, Software Engineering, Application Managed Services and Team Extension. With delivery teams across North & South America, Europe, India and Australia, Svitla partners with organisations to solve complex business challenges through technology.

About Kiandra IT:

Kiandra IT is an Australian boutique software engineering firm with over 30 years of experience delivering premium digital solutions to highly regulated industries. Known for its expertise in Microsoft .NET and OutSystems, Kiandra IT provides trusted, high‑quality software engineering services for organisations where reliability and compliance are paramount.

Media Contact:

Nadia Beregova

N.beregova@svitla.com

Disclaimer: This sponsored content reflects the views of the content provider only and not those of this media platform or its publisher. It is for informational purposes and not financial, investment, or business advice. All investments carry risks, including loss of capital. Readers should do their own research and consult a qualified advisor before making decisions. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose.The media platform and publisher are not responsible for any inaccuracies or losses. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37a76194-a927-46f6-bfa0-f1e3704d6abd