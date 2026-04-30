USA Cabinet Store Relocates Hampton Roads Showroom to Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach, VA, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virginia Beach, VA - April 30, 2026 - -

USA Cabinet Store LLC will relocate its Hampton Roads showroom from Chesapeake to Virginia Beach in April 2026, positioning the facility at 373 Independence Blvd to serve the region's growing kitchen and bath remodeling market. The move from the company's current location at 1543 Sam's Circle in Chesapeake aligns with demographic shifts and economic indicators showing concentrated remodeling demand in Virginia Beach.

The relocation places the showroom within Virginia Beach's market, where median household income reaches $92,968 according to U.S. Census Bureau data, representing a 15.5 percent premium over the national median. This economic positioning corresponds with increased residential renovation activity in the area, particularly for custom cabinetry and comprehensive kitchen remodeling projects.

"The relocation to Independence Boulevard positions our showroom at the intersection of strong household economics and growing renovation demand," said Emin Halac, President of USA Cabinet Store. "Virginia Beach's median household income of nearly $94,000, as documented by Federal Reserve Economic Data, creates a market environment that supports substantial home improvement investments."

The new Virginia Beach location will maintain the company's full range of kitchen and bath remodeling services while improving accessibility for clients across Hampton Roads. The facility will continue offering design consultations, 3D project visualization, and comprehensive renovation management from the expanded Independence Boulevard showroom.

USA Cabinet Store, established in 2011, operates 16 showrooms across Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Texas, New Jersey, Florida, and Tennessee. The company provides custom and semi-custom cabinetry solutions, countertop installations including quartz and natural stone options, and complete project execution services.

The timing of the relocation corresponds with regional housing market data indicating sustained investment in home improvements. Virginia Beach's 456,349 residents occupy approximately 180,000 households, with homeownership rates at 65.1 percent according to current census estimates. These demographics support continued demand for residential renovation services.

The Independence Boulevard location will serve Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, and surrounding Hampton Roads communities. The showroom features multiple cabinetry displays, material samples, and consultation spaces for project planning. Design services include both in-person and virtual consultation options, with each project receiving detailed estimates and timeline coordination.

The company's relocation strategy reflects broader industry trends in the home improvement sector, where businesses increasingly position facilities based on demographic and economic indicators. The Virginia Beach market's combination of household income levels and property values creates conditions favorable for kitchen and bathroom renovation investments.

USA Cabinet Store sources products from established manufacturers and maintains quality control processes throughout project execution. The company's White Glove Delivery service ensures product transportation to client locations across the service area. Project management protocols include timeline coordination, progress updates, and specification adherence for each renovation.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=58jZcyCNFso

The April 2026 relocation will mark the company's fifteenth year of operations in the residential remodeling sector. The Virginia Beach showroom will continue the company's model of combining showroom displays with design consultation services, supporting homeowners through each phase of the renovation process from initial planning through installation completion.

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For more information about USA Cabinet Store LLC, contact the company here:



USA Cabinet Store - Kitchen & Bath Remodeling - Virginia Beach

Emin Halac

757-581-1696

chesapeake@usacabinetstore.com

373 Independence Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23462