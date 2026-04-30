2.9 Billion People Have Zero Internet Access — One Company Is About to Change That, Says Wall Street Veteran James Altucher

Washington, D.C., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While 5.2 billion people worldwide use the internet to conduct trillions of dollars in transactions every year, a staggering 2.9 billion people globally have no access to the internet whatsoever. Most live in remote, rural areas where traditional infrastructure has never reached — and likely never will. James Altucher has released a free video presentation examining this connectivity crisis and what he believes is the single most important company positioned to solve it.

That gap, according to Wall Street Journal best-selling author and technology analyst James Altucher, represents one of the largest untapped economic opportunities in modern history. And he believes one company is positioned to close it.

“By connecting these people — many of whom live in remote, rural areas — it could help unlock trillions in further economic value,” said Altucher. “We’re talking about untold amounts of wealth on the line here.”

A Constellation of More Than 6,750 Satellites — Already in Orbit

The company at the center of Altucher’s presentation has already deployed a constellation of more than 6,750 highly advanced satellites that beam high-speed internet from orbit to any location on Earth — from Manhattan to the most remote farms in New Zealand to the poorest villages in Africa. The service already reaches more than six million customers, a number that’s growing by a staggering 50% year-over-year.

“No more unsightly cell towers will be required around your neighborhood. You’ll simply receive lightning-fast internet, sent to you from high-tech satellites in space, at all times,” Altucher explained. “Whether you’re in Manhattan or in a remote rural cabin, you’ll always have the chance to be connected.”

The technology is already being used on cruise ships and commercial airlines worldwide, in active war zones and natural disaster areas when all other connectivity has been severed, and in more than 2.6 million households globally — a number Altucher expects to accelerate rapidly.

A Historical Pattern Altucher Says Shouldn’t Be Ignored

Altucher, who has spent decades analyzing technology megatrends before they reach the mainstream, sees a clear historical pattern repeating. Each time internet access has undergone a fundamental shift — from dial-up to DSL to cable broadband — the companies driving that shift have gone on to reshape entire industries. His presentation documents this pattern in detail and explains why he believes we are at the beginning of the next major shift.

“Every time the internet takes a huge leap forward, untold amounts of wealth are made over time by people who see it coming,” Altucher said.

He now believes the next leap is underway — and it’s not incremental. Rather than improving existing ground-based infrastructure, this technology bypasses it entirely, delivering connectivity from space at speeds he says could rival or exceed current providers, at a fraction of the cost.

A $2.18 Trillion Industry Altucher Says Is at Risk

Altucher’s analysis extends beyond the connectivity story itself. He argues that the incumbent telecom industry — valued at $2.18 trillion — faces a serious competitive threat as space-based internet scales globally.

He points to what he considers a broken status quo for American consumers: “Here in America you’re paying more than any other country for internet service that ranks among the slowest in the world.” He contrasts this with markets like South Korea, where consumers pay roughly $20 per month for speeds five times faster.

In Altucher’s view, the combination of better performance, broader coverage, and lower infrastructure costs creates a compelling case that space-based internet could begin to displace traditional providers over time.

About the Presentation

James Altucher's full video presentation is free to watch and available for on-demand viewing at no cost. To access the complete session, click here .

About James Altucher and Paradigm Press

James Altucher is a Wall Street Journal best-selling author, venture capitalist, and entrepreneur. His podcast, The James Altucher Show, has been downloaded more than 70 million times. His research is followed by over 150,000 readers through Altucher’s Investment Network, published by Paradigm Press, an independent financial research firm. The publisher maintains a 4.8-star rating on Google across more than 1,900 public reviews from readers who follow its research and commentary.