The NAMA Show 2026 Advances New Ideas, Technologies and Possibilities for Convenience Services

Arlington, VA, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARLINGTON, VA — The National Automatic Merchandising Association welcomed more than 5,000 operators, suppliers, and industry professionals to The NAMA Show 2026, held April 22-24 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. With more than 400 exhibitors, including 140 new exhibitors, and 5,000+ attendees, the event reflected both the scale of today’s convenience services market and the growing range of companies investing in where it goes next.

The NAMA Show 2026

“Convenience today is showing up in more places, in more formats, and with higher expectations from consumers,” said Christine Chochran president & CEO of NAMA. “What I saw was a category expanding to meet that demand, with new ideas, new entrants, and a broader view of where growth can come from.”



The event opened with a general session that included a conversation with Academy Award-winning director Ron Howard and recognition of NAMA’s 2026 Industry Award winners. Howard’s remarks focused on creativity, leadership, and the value of embracing new ideas, setting the tone for a show centered on innovation and consumer-focused connection.

“The NAMA Show has always been about relationships and momentum, and Los Angeles delivered both,” said Kristen Griffith, Senior Vice President of Member Experience at NAMA. “It was a strong setting for introducing new companies to the market and for showing why this event continues to grow.”

The NAMA Show 2026 featured more than 100 thought leaders through 70+ educational sessions across five tracks, giving attendees access to conversations on operations, emerging trends, business strategy, and the ideas shaping the future of convenience services. The education program complemented the activity on the expo floor, where exhibitors and attendees were able to move quickly from discussion to demonstration.

Imagination Way added another dimension to that experience by giving attendees the chance to explore immersive exhibits built around emerging technologies and new service models. From automated foodservice concepts to robotic retail applications and novel delivery systems, the feature helped attendees explore ideas they can apply in their own businesses.

The NAMA Show 2026 also underscored the event’s role as a place to learn, connect, and discover new solutions. In addition to education and networking opportunities, the show drew fresh interest from across the market, with 30% of attendees participating for the first time.

Looking ahead, The NAMA Show will return to New Orleans in 2027, giving the industry a next destination to gather, showcase innovation, and build on this year’s success.

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About NAMA

NAMA is the association representing the U.S. Convenience Services Industry, which contributes $41+ billion to America's economy. Through micro markets, vending, office coffee and pantry services, and product manufacturing, convenience services meets the needs of over 40 million American consumers daily at work, home, school, and play.

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https://namanow.org