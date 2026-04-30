Inc. Names Farmstead 1868’s Monica Cody to Its 2026 Female Founders 500 List

CAZENOVIA, N.Y., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmstead 1868 is proud to announce that Monica Cody has been named to Inc.’s 2026 Female Founders 500, an annual list honoring the most dynamic women business leaders in the United States. The honor recognizes founders whose bold ideas, resilience, and execution are shaping the future of their industries.

Farmstead 1868 is a lavender farm and lifestyle brand based in Cazenovia, New York that produces farm-grown lavender wellness products and hosts agritourism experiences including educational workshops and a seasonal lavender festival.



The 2026 Female Founders honorees collectively generated approximately $12.3 billion in 2025 revenue and $12.2 billion in funding to date, underscoring the economic impact of women-led businesses across sectors.

Each year, Inc. editors evaluate applications through a rigorous, multi-round selection process. Founders are assessed on both quantitative performance metrics, including revenue growth, funding, sales, and audience size, as well as qualitative factors such as innovation, social impact, and brand momentum. The final list represents entrepreneurs who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and measurable progress over the past year. Previous honorees have included such game-changing leaders as Billie Jean King, Sallie Krawcheck, Serena Williams, and Emma Grede — all of whom have transformed their industries and broken barriers along the way.



“Farmstead 1868 began simply with lavender plants, curiosity, and a desire to explore what natural ingredients could become when grown and crafted on a working farm,” says Monica Cody, founder of Farmstead 1868. “What started as a small-scale experiment has grown into distilling our own essential oil, creating farm-grown products, teaching classes, and welcoming visitors to experience life on the farm.

“The Female Founders list highlights women who are building companies, creating jobs, and reshaping industries. Being included alongside so many inspiring founders reinforces something I believe deeply — that local farms, small businesses, and women-led companies play an important role in the future of our economy and our communities.”





Honoree selection is also honed through the evaluation of the program’s advisory board, which includes Patty Arvielo, co-founder and CEO of New American Funding; Tiffany Dufu, president of the Tory Burch Foundation; Joy Mangano, co-founder and CEO of CleanBoss; Michelle Cordeiro Grant, founder and CEO of GORGIE; Sheila Lirio Marcelo, co-founder and CEO of Ohai.ai and founder of Care.com; and Melissa Mash, co-founder and CEO of Dagne Dover.



Founded by Monica Cody, Farmstead 1868 blends agricultural heritage with the growing consumer demand for natural, farm-grown products. The company began by cultivating lavender on the fifth-generation family dairy farm and has expanded into a growing collection of lavender wellness products, culinary ingredients, and farm-inspired goods.



The brand first gained traction through farmers markets and community events, later expanding to direct-to-consumer e-commerce and specialty retail partners as demand grew.

Farmstead 1868 follows responsible farming and production practices, and participates industry programs including:

Pollinator Friendly lavender cultivation

Farmers Assuring Responsible Management (FARM)

Recyclable and reusable packaging materials







Located in Central New York, Farmstead 1868 continues to grow as a farm-based lifestyle brand rooted in agriculture, natural ingredients, and the restorative qualities of lavender.





"Each year, we are increasingly amazed by the extraordinary leaders on our Inc. Female Founders 500 list,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “The honorees on this year’s list include innovators in AI, beauty and wellness trendsetters winning devoted fans, and nonprofit leaders making a real impact in their communities. Together, they’re showing all of us what trailblazing female leadership looks like.”



Several honorees will be featured in Inc. magazine’s Spring print issue, on newsstands March 17, 2026. To see the complete list of honorees, please visit: https://www.inc.com/female-founders/2026 .



About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .



About Farmstead 1868

Farmstead 1868 is a lavender farm and lifestyle brand based in Cazenovia, New York, founded by entrepreneur and farmer Monica Cody. The company produces farm-grown lavender wellness products and farm-inspired goods rooted in natural ingredients, sustainable agriculture, and the calming sensory experience of lavender. Farmstead 1868 products are sold through farmers markets, specialty retail partners, and direct-to-consumer online sales. The farm also hosts agritourism experiences including workshops and the annual Cazenovia Lavender Festival each summer. Learn more at www.farmstead1868.com .

Media inquiries may be submitted through the contact form.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



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