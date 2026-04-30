HON Introduces Brim: A Sculpted Polyshell Chair Designed for Comfort and Versatility

Muscatine, IA., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muscatine, IA. April 29, 2026 — The HON Company introduces Brim, a design-forward polyshell bucket chair that unites versatility, sculpted form, and everyday comfort. Defined by its clean, architectural silhouette and generous seat, Brim is made to support a range of postures and applications, making it a natural fit for dynamic workspaces, cafés, and modern private offices.

Brim’s defining feature is a wide, one-piece shell designed to welcome users with comfort and simplicity. Its wider seat gives users room to settle in comfortably. It supports a more relaxed, natural posture without feeling confined. Contoured curves cradle the body, encouraging an easy, casual sit that feels intuitive rather than over-engineered. With a minimalist yet approachable design language, Brim encourages focus and engagement in cafés, breakrooms, small meeting areas, and low-scale offices, enhancing a space’s visual identity without visual clutter.

Developed in partnership with Nils Koehn of Formuse and Deisig Design, Brim marks the latest collaboration with Koehn, whose recent work includes Etch, HON’s first perforated polyshell chair. “We wanted Brim to feel as good as it looks. It is inviting and effortless from the moment you sit down,” says Koehn. “Every curve has a purpose, from the generous seat width to the sculpted shell that supports the body naturally.”

Brim is available in a curated selection of 11 on-trend shell colors, from elevated neutrals to more expressive tones. Brim can be specified with four distinct base types: a 4-leg wood base, a 4-star height-adjustable metal base, a 5-star caster base for mobility, and a 4-leg wire base offered in multiple heights. An upholstered seat adds another layer of comfort and customization, allowing designers to tailor Brim to fit seamlessly across cafés, meeting spaces, and private offices.

Its clean lines and contemporary silhouette bring a modern, residential-inspired feel to the workplace. Brim is designed to add visual interest without unnecessary complexity and it delivers a refined presence that enhances a space without overwhelming it, making it an ideal solution for environments where both aesthetics and functionality matter.

Brim will make its debut at Fulton Market Design Days in June 2026 at HON’s newly unveiled Flagship at 320 N. Sangamon St. To learn more, visit https://www.hon.com.

About HON

Founded in 1944 and headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa, HON manufactures workplace and education furnishings designed to make spaces work better. With a broad portfolio spanning seating, systems, storage, private office, and collaborative solutions, HON delivers durable products with a fresh, contemporary look across workplace and education environments. Backed by a national dealer network, digital design tools, and a commitment to dependable performance, HON partners with organizations to create productive environments that balance style, function, and value. HON operates a Flagship Showroom in Chicago, along with additional showrooms in New York City and Washington, D.C. HON is part of HNI Corporation, a global family of brands serving commercial and residential markets. For additional information, visit www.hon.com or follow HON on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Pinterest, and YouTube.

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