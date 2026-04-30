ODDITY INVESTOR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ODDITY Tech Ltd. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Oddity (ODD) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired Oddity securities between February 26, 2025 and February 24, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against ODDITY Tech Ltd. (“Oddity” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ODD) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Oddity securities between February 26, 2025 and February 24, 2026 , both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until May 11, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Allegation Details:

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) due to an algorithm change by Oddity’s largest advertising partner, Oddity’s advertisements were being diverted to lower quality auctions at abnormally high costs; (ii) the foregoing significantly increased Oddity’s customer acquisition costs, thereby negatively impacting Oddity’s business and financial prospects; (iii) accordingly, Defendants overstated the overall strength, stability, and sustainability of Oddity’s digital operating model and/or market position; and (iv) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.





The truth began to emerge on February 25, 2026, when Oddity issued a press release “announc[ing] its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.” In the press release, Oddity’s Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), Defendant Oran Holtzman (“Holtzman”), said that “we experienced a dislocation in our account with our largest advertising partner that we believe was driven by algorithm changes which diverted us to lower quality auctions at abnormally high costs”, which “result[ed] in significant increases in new user acquisition costs that are not correlated with the market or our historical experience.”





On this news, Oddity’s Class A ordinary share price fell $14.28 per share, or 49.21%, to close at $14.74 per share on February 25, 2026.





Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Oddity shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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