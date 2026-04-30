Jura Announces Adoption of Semi-Annual Reporting

CALGARY, Alberta, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jura Energy Corporation ("Jura" or the "Company") intends to adopt the policies outlined in the semi-annual reporting ("SAR") pilot program utilizing the exemptions provided under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933, Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the "Blanket Order").

The SAR pilot program is implemented under the Blanket Order, which allows eligible venture issuers listed on the TSX Venture Exchange or the Canadian Securities Exchange to voluntarily move from quarterly to semi-annual financial reporting.

The Company will not file interim financial statements and related Management Discussion and Analysis (" MD&A ") for the three-month period ending March 31, 2026, and March 31, 2025, and the nine-month period ending September 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025. Should the Company cease to continue participating in the SAR pilot program, it will announce it in a future news release.

The Company will continue to file audited annual financial statements (due within 120 days of December 31) and six-month interim financial reports (due within 60 days of June 30).

The Company confirms it meets the SAR pilot program's eligibility criteria, which include being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than $10-million and maintaining a clean 12-month continuous disclosure record and having filed all required periodic and timely continuous disclosure documents. The Company remains committed to timely disclosure and will continue to report all material changes and significant developments as required under National Instrument 51-102, Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

The Company confirms that this news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933, Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

About Jura Energy Corporation

Jura is an international energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Pakistan. Jura is based in Calgary, Alberta, and listed on the TSX-V trading under the symbol JEC. Jura conducts its business in Pakistan through its subsidiaries, Frontier Holdings Limited and Spud Energy Pty Limited.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: Stephen Smith, Chairman, Jura Energy Corporation Tel: +44 7834 834 976

Website: www.juraenergy.com E-Mail: info@juraenergy.com



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