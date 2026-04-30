TransAlta Corporation Announces Results of the 2026 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Election of all Directors

CALGARY, Alberta, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransAlta Corporation (TSX: TA) (NYSE: TAC) ("TransAlta" or the "Company") held its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (“the Meeting”) on April 30, 2026. The total number of common shares represented by shareholders at the Meeting and by proxy was 188,939,751, representing 63.55 per cent of the Company’s outstanding common shares.

The following resolutions were considered by shareholders:

Election of Directors

The nine director nominees proposed by management were elected. The votes by ballot were received as follows:

Nominee Votes For Per cent Against Per cent Brian Baker 169,367,796 92.54 13,662,120 7.46 John P. Dielwart 181,971,364 99.42 1,058,552 0.58 Laura W. Folse 182,079,603 99.48 950,310 0.52 Joel E. Hunter 182,377,197 99.64 652,249 0.36 Thomas M. O’Flynn 182,117,078 99.50 912,838 0.50 Bryan D. Pinney 181,353,532 99.08 1,676,382 0.92 James Reid 182,367,358 99.64 662,558 0.36 Manjit K. Sharma 182,312,612 99.61 717,302 0.39 Sandra R. Sharman 181,766,236 99.31 1,261,882 0.69

Appointment of Auditors

The appointment of Ernst & Young LLP to serve as the auditors for 2026 was approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows:

Votes For Per cent Abstained Per cent 187,406,979 99.19 1,532,770 0.81

Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

The non-binding advisory vote to accept the Corporation's approach to executive compensation was approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows:

Votes For Per cent Against Per cent 176,968,517 96.69 6,061,396 3.31

Increase in Shares Available for Issuance Under Share Unit Plan

The resolution approving the increase in the number of common shares reserved for issuance under the Corporation’s Share Unit Plan was approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows:

Votes For Per cent Against Per cent 186,169,941 98.53 2,769,806 1.47

About TransAlta Corporation:

TransAlta is one of Canada’s largest publicly traded power generators, delivering reliable electricity across Canada, the United States and Western Australia. For more than 100 years, our people have safely operated and evolved essential energy infrastructure that powers customers and communities. Our technology-diverse portfolio and disciplined execution allow us to deliver dependable power across evolving energy systems. We take a practical, responsible approach to meeting today’s energy needs while building for what comes next.

For more information about TransAlta, visit our web site at transalta.com .

For more information:

Investor Inquiries: Media Inquiries: Phone: 1-800-387-3598 in Canada and US Phone: 1-855-255-9184 Email: investor_relations@transalta.com Email: ta_media_relations@transalta.com



