Coastal Pay Launches SignUp Link—Two-Minute, Friction-Free Merchant Onboarding for Retail and E-Commerce

SAN DIEGO, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Coastal Pay today announced the public release of SignUp Link™ ( www.signuplink.ai ), an instant-boarding platform that lets retailers and online merchants complete a full merchant-services application in under two minutes—no PDFs, no back-and-forth paperwork.

“With SignUp Link we’ve collapsed days of manual underwriting into a seamless two-minute flow,” said Kavan Thanasith, CEO of Coastal Pay. “Merchants want to start selling the moment they say ‘yes.’ Now they can.”

Key Features

Instant Boarding – Retail and e-commerce accounts auto-populate required fields and submit directly to Coastal Pay’s underwriting engine for near-real-time approval. Frictionless UX – No lengthy forms. Business owners can finish on a phone, tablet, or desktop. SSO & Social Sign-On – Merchants can start with Facebook, Google, or Apple credentials—reducing keystrokes and abandonment. Plaid Integration – Securely links business bank accounts in seconds; eliminates void-check uploads and accelerates compliance checks. ISV-Ready – Available as an API or white-label widget so software platforms can embed SignUp Link inside their own onboarding flows. Security & Compliance – PCI-ready data handling, bank-grade encryption, and automated KYC/KYB screening.

Why It Matters

Onboarding remains the biggest bottleneck for ISVs and payment providers. According to Coastal Pay’s internal data, more than 37 percent of merchants who start a traditional application abandon it before completion. By combining social sign-on, Plaid account verification, and direct-to-underwriting APIs, SignUp Link cuts abandonment to single digits and gets merchants processing same day.

Availability

SignUp Link is live today for U.S. merchants and select referral partners. ISVs and marketplaces can request sandbox access and documentation at www. coastalpay.com or email partners@coastalpay.com.

About Coastal Pay

Coastal Pay is a fintech innovator delivering full-stack payment processing, white-label gateways, and developer-friendly tools to ISVs, e-commerce merchants, and nonprofits. Headquartered in Carlsbad, California, Coastal Pay processes hundreds of millions in annual volume across high-growth verticals. For more information, visit www.coastalpay.com .

Media Contact:

Hannah Salaya

hannah.salaya@coastalpay.com

888-266-1715

A video accompanying this release is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a824dfa9-bc30-4547-86fc-b78ff8f1ee7e