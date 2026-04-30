GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC). The investigation focuses on GE HealthCare’s executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

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If you purchased GE HealthCare securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click here to join the investigation.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

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Background of the investigation

On April 29, 2026, GE HealthCare reported its first quarter 2026 financial results. Among other things, the Company disclosed diluted earnings per share of $0.85, compared to $1.23 in the prior-year period, and adjusted earnings per share of $0.99, compared to $1.01 in the prior-year period.

GE HealthCare also reduced its full-year 2026 adjusted earnings per share guidance to a range of $4.80 to $5.00, down from prior guidance of $4.95 to $5.15, and lowered its adjusted EBIT margin guidance. The Company stated that the inflation landscape changed significantly during the first quarter, increasing expected input costs by approximately $250 million in 2026. GE HealthCare further disclosed that it expected to offset only a portion of these cost pressures through pricing and cost actions.

In addition, GE HealthCare disclosed that the expected benefit from pricing actions would be more heavily weighted toward the second half of the year because many sales were already in backlog, limiting the Company’s ability to offset rising costs in the near term.

Following this disclosure, GE HealthCare’s stock price declined sharply, damaging investors.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether GE HealthCare complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in GE HealthCare stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

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Johnson Fistel, PLLP

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James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com